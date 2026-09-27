في فصل جديد من معاناته الصحية الممتدة منذ أشهر، عاد الفنان المصري سامي عبدالحليم إلى العناية المركزة مجدداً، وسط تطورات مقلقة وحالة من الترقب تلزمها الأسرة أملاً في استقرار مؤشراته الحيوية.

وفي تصريحات صحفية، كشفت منى أبو سديرة زوجة الفنان عن حقيقة الأنباء المتداولة بشأن حالته، موضحة أنه خضع لعملية جراحية دقيقة في الظهر تلاها حدوث نزيف، نافية ما رددته بعض المنصات عن إصابته بنزيف في المخ. وأكدت أن زوجها ما زال فاقداً للقدرة على الكلام أو الحركة نتيجة تداعيات الجلطة الدماغية السابقة، لافتة إلى أن الزيارة أصبحت مقصورة على أفراد الأسرة فقط تحت رعاية طبية مشددة على مدار الساعة.

وألقت الزوجة الضوء على رحلة شاقة استمرت سبعة أشهر من الآلام والمضاعفات، شملت جراحة لعلاج قرحة واضطرابات حادة في الأملاح والبوتاسيوم، مؤكدة بمرارة أن العائلة دفعت ثمناً قاسياً جراء ما وصفته بالأخطاء والإهمال الطبي. وفي المقابل، ثمّنت وقفة بعض الزملاء وفي مقدمتهم نقيب المهن التمثيلية أشرف زكي والفنان أيمن عزب، حاسمة الجدل بشأن ما تردد عن تكفل الفنان خالد النبوي بمصاريف العلاج بنفيها القاطع. واختتمت منى أبو سديرة حديثها بدعوة صادقة من القلب لجمهور المحبين قائلة: «نفسي الناس تدعيله من قلبها» لتجاوز هذه المحنة القاسية.