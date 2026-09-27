في فصل جديد من معاناته الصحية الممتدة منذ أشهر، عاد الفنان المصري سامي عبدالحليم إلى العناية المركزة مجدداً، وسط تطورات مقلقة وحالة من الترقب تلزمها الأسرة أملاً في استقرار مؤشراته الحيوية.
وفي تصريحات صحفية، كشفت منى أبو سديرة زوجة الفنان عن حقيقة الأنباء المتداولة بشأن حالته، موضحة أنه خضع لعملية جراحية دقيقة في الظهر تلاها حدوث نزيف، نافية ما رددته بعض المنصات عن إصابته بنزيف في المخ. وأكدت أن زوجها ما زال فاقداً للقدرة على الكلام أو الحركة نتيجة تداعيات الجلطة الدماغية السابقة، لافتة إلى أن الزيارة أصبحت مقصورة على أفراد الأسرة فقط تحت رعاية طبية مشددة على مدار الساعة.
وألقت الزوجة الضوء على رحلة شاقة استمرت سبعة أشهر من الآلام والمضاعفات، شملت جراحة لعلاج قرحة واضطرابات حادة في الأملاح والبوتاسيوم، مؤكدة بمرارة أن العائلة دفعت ثمناً قاسياً جراء ما وصفته بالأخطاء والإهمال الطبي. وفي المقابل، ثمّنت وقفة بعض الزملاء وفي مقدمتهم نقيب المهن التمثيلية أشرف زكي والفنان أيمن عزب، حاسمة الجدل بشأن ما تردد عن تكفل الفنان خالد النبوي بمصاريف العلاج بنفيها القاطع. واختتمت منى أبو سديرة حديثها بدعوة صادقة من القلب لجمهور المحبين قائلة: «نفسي الناس تدعيله من قلبها» لتجاوز هذه المحنة القاسية.
In a new chapter of his ongoing health struggles that have lasted for months, Egyptian artist Sami Abdelhalim has returned to intensive care once again, amid worrying developments and a state of anticipation that his family feels is necessary in hopes of stabilizing his vital signs.
In press statements, Mona Abu Sidira, the artist's wife, revealed the truth behind the circulating news regarding his condition, explaining that he underwent a delicate surgery on his back followed by bleeding, denying what some platforms have reported about him suffering from a brain hemorrhage. She confirmed that her husband is still unable to speak or move due to the aftermath of a previous stroke, noting that visits are now limited to family members only under strict medical supervision around the clock.
The wife shed light on a grueling journey that lasted seven months filled with pain and complications, which included surgery to treat an ulcer and severe disturbances in salts and potassium, bitterly affirming that the family has paid a heavy price due to what she described as medical errors and negligence. In contrast, she appreciated the support of some colleagues, led by the head of the acting professions, Ashraf Zaki, and artist Ayman Azab, decisively refuting the rumors about artist Khaled Nabawy covering the treatment expenses. Mona Abu Sidira concluded her remarks with a heartfelt plea to the audience of fans, saying: “I hope people pray for him from their hearts” to overcome this harsh ordeal.