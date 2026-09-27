In a new chapter of his ongoing health struggles that have lasted for months, Egyptian artist Sami Abdelhalim has returned to intensive care once again, amid worrying developments and a state of anticipation that his family feels is necessary in hopes of stabilizing his vital signs.

In press statements, Mona Abu Sidira, the artist's wife, revealed the truth behind the circulating news regarding his condition, explaining that he underwent a delicate surgery on his back followed by bleeding, denying what some platforms have reported about him suffering from a brain hemorrhage. She confirmed that her husband is still unable to speak or move due to the aftermath of a previous stroke, noting that visits are now limited to family members only under strict medical supervision around the clock.

The wife shed light on a grueling journey that lasted seven months filled with pain and complications, which included surgery to treat an ulcer and severe disturbances in salts and potassium, bitterly affirming that the family has paid a heavy price due to what she described as medical errors and negligence. In contrast, she appreciated the support of some colleagues, led by the head of the acting professions, Ashraf Zaki, and artist Ayman Azab, decisively refuting the rumors about artist Khaled Nabawy covering the treatment expenses. Mona Abu Sidira concluded her remarks with a heartfelt plea to the audience of fans, saying: “I hope people pray for him from their hearts” to overcome this harsh ordeal.