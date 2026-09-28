The National Center of Meteorology, in its weather report for today (Monday), expects continued moderate to heavy thunderstorms leading to flash floods, accompanied by hail showers and active winds in parts of the Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah regions.

The center indicated that the rain will be light to moderate in parts of the Madinah region, while thunderstorm clouds are expected to form over the southern parts of the Eastern Province, and fog formation is not ruled out in parts of those areas.

Dust and Sand in Northern Saudi Arabia

The report clarified that surface winds stirring up dust and sand will be active in parts of the Northern Borders and Al-Jawf regions, in addition to the coastal areas of the Tabuk region.

The Red Sea

Regarding the condition of the Red Sea, the center expects the surface winds to be northwesterly to northerly at speeds ranging from 20 to 40 kilometers per hour in the northern part, and northwesterly to southwesterly at the same speed in the central part.

In the southern part, the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly at speeds ranging from 10 to 30 kilometers per hour, and may exceed 50 kilometers per hour with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.

Wave heights in the Red Sea will range between one and two meters, while the sea condition will be moderate.

The Arabian Gulf

In the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly at speeds ranging from 10 to 25 kilometers per hour in the northern part, and northeasterly to easterly at the same speed in the southern part.

Wave heights will range between half a meter and one meter, while the sea condition will be light.