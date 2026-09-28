توقع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الإثنين)، استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول، مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق جازان وعسير والباحة ومكة المكرمة.

وأشار المركز إلى أن الأمطار ستكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من منطقة المدينة المنورة، فيما يُتوقع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الأجزاء الجنوبية من المنطقة الشرقية، ولا يُستبعد تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.

أتربة وغبار شمال المملكة

وأوضح التقرير أن الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار تنشط على أجزاء من منطقتي الحدود الشمالية والجوف، إضافة إلى الأجزاء الساحلية من منطقة تبوك.

البحر الأحمر

وعن حالة البحر الأحمر، توقع المركز أن تكون الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة تتراوح بين 20 و40 كيلومتراً في الساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وشمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية بالسرعة ذاتها على الجزء الأوسط.

وعلى الجزء الجنوبي، تكون الرياح جنوبية غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة تتراوح بين 10 و30 كيلومتراً في الساعة، وقد تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كيلومتراً في الساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة.

ويتراوح ارتفاع الموج في البحر الأحمر بين متر ومترين، فيما تكون حالة البحر متوسطة الموج.

الخليج العربي

وفي الخليج العربي، تكون الرياح السطحية جنوبية غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة تتراوح بين 10 و25 كيلومتراً في الساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وشمالية شرقية إلى شرقية بالسرعة ذاتها على الجزء الجنوبي.

ويتراوح ارتفاع الموج بين نصف متر ومتر، فيما تكون حالة البحر خفيفة الموج.