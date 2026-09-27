In a matter of moments, a routine traffic patrol in Casablanca, Morocco, turned into the scene of a horrific crime, ending with the death of a security officer after he was deliberately run over, leading to a frantic chase to uncover the identity of the perpetrator who attempted to escape punishment by fleeing under the cover of darkness.

The incident began when police officers were carrying out their routine tasks of monitoring traffic in the vital Anfa area. While things were proceeding normally, a speeding car suddenly appeared, driven by a woman who was heavily intoxicated. She did not give the security officer a chance to avoid her; instead, she struck him with excessive force before leaving his body lying in a pool of blood and fleeing the scene at a reckless speed. Despite intensive attempts at rescue, the officer succumbed to his severe injuries before reaching the hospital.

The escape attempt did not succeed, as Moroccan security forces acted with remarkable speed and relied on advanced technology, including utilizing footage from the body cameras of the patrol officers and accurately tracking the vehicle's license plate. Within a short time, control was established over the car, and the driver and her companion were apprehended in an abnormal state under the influence of alcohol. Following their arrest, both were subjected to judicial investigation under the supervision of the public prosecutor to uncover the full circumstances.

In a humanitarian and institutional step reflecting the magnitude of the sacrifice, the General Directorate of National Security in Morocco issued a decision to promote the deceased officer to "exceptional promotion" as a martyr of duty, while assigning a social welfare institution to provide all forms of support and assistance to his grieving family.