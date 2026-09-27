في لحظات معدودة، تحولت دورية مرور اعتيادية في الدار البيضاء بالمغرب إلى مسرح لجريمة مروعة، بعدما انتهت بمقتل عنصر أمني إثر تعرضه لعملية دهس متعمدة، لتبدأ بعدها رحلة مطاردة محمومة لكشف هوية الفاعلة التي حاولت الإفلات من العقاب بالفرار تحت جنح الظلام.

بدأت الواقعة عندما كانت عناصر الشرطة تباشر مهماتها الروتينية في مراقبة حركة السير بمنطقة أنفا الحيوية. وبينما كانت الأمور تسير بشكل طبيعي، ظهرت فجأة سيارة مسرعة قادتها امرأة كانت تحت تأثير حالة سكر متقدمة، فلم تمنح الفرصة لرجل الأمن حتى يتفاداها، بل دهسته بقوة مفرطة قبل أن تترك خلفها جسده غارقاً في الدماء وتلوذ بالفرار من مكان الحادثة بسرعة جنونية. ورغم محاولات الإسعاف المكثفة، فارق الشرطي الحياة متأثراً بإصاباته البالغة قبل الوصول إلى المستشفى.

لم تنجح محاولة الهروب، إذ تحركت الأجهزة الأمنية المغربية بسرعة قياسية واعتمدت على تكنولوجيا متطورة، شملت استغلال محتويات كاميرات المراقبة المحمولة الخاصة بأفراد الدورية ورصد لوحة ترقيم المركبة بدقة. وخلال وقت قصير، أُحكمت السيطرة على السيارة وتوقيف السائقة ومرافقها وهما في حالة غير طبيعية تحت تأثير الكحول. وعقب ضبطهما، أُخضع الاثنان للتحقيق القضائي تحت إشراف النيابة العامة لكشف الملابسات الكاملة.

وفي خطوة إنسانية ومؤسسية تعكس حجم التضحية، أصدرت المديرية العامة للأمن الوطني في المغرب قراراً بترقية الشرطي الراحل «ترقية استثنائية» شهيداً للواجب، مع تكليف مؤسسة الرعاية الاجتماعية بتقديم كافة أشكال الدعم والمساندة لعائلته المكلومة.