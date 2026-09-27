في لحظات معدودة، تحولت دورية مرور اعتيادية في الدار البيضاء بالمغرب إلى مسرح لجريمة مروعة، بعدما انتهت بمقتل عنصر أمني إثر تعرضه لعملية دهس متعمدة، لتبدأ بعدها رحلة مطاردة محمومة لكشف هوية الفاعلة التي حاولت الإفلات من العقاب بالفرار تحت جنح الظلام.
بدأت الواقعة عندما كانت عناصر الشرطة تباشر مهماتها الروتينية في مراقبة حركة السير بمنطقة أنفا الحيوية. وبينما كانت الأمور تسير بشكل طبيعي، ظهرت فجأة سيارة مسرعة قادتها امرأة كانت تحت تأثير حالة سكر متقدمة، فلم تمنح الفرصة لرجل الأمن حتى يتفاداها، بل دهسته بقوة مفرطة قبل أن تترك خلفها جسده غارقاً في الدماء وتلوذ بالفرار من مكان الحادثة بسرعة جنونية. ورغم محاولات الإسعاف المكثفة، فارق الشرطي الحياة متأثراً بإصاباته البالغة قبل الوصول إلى المستشفى.
لم تنجح محاولة الهروب، إذ تحركت الأجهزة الأمنية المغربية بسرعة قياسية واعتمدت على تكنولوجيا متطورة، شملت استغلال محتويات كاميرات المراقبة المحمولة الخاصة بأفراد الدورية ورصد لوحة ترقيم المركبة بدقة. وخلال وقت قصير، أُحكمت السيطرة على السيارة وتوقيف السائقة ومرافقها وهما في حالة غير طبيعية تحت تأثير الكحول. وعقب ضبطهما، أُخضع الاثنان للتحقيق القضائي تحت إشراف النيابة العامة لكشف الملابسات الكاملة.
وفي خطوة إنسانية ومؤسسية تعكس حجم التضحية، أصدرت المديرية العامة للأمن الوطني في المغرب قراراً بترقية الشرطي الراحل «ترقية استثنائية» شهيداً للواجب، مع تكليف مؤسسة الرعاية الاجتماعية بتقديم كافة أشكال الدعم والمساندة لعائلته المكلومة.
In a matter of moments, a routine traffic patrol in Casablanca, Morocco, turned into the scene of a horrific crime, ending with the death of a security officer after he was deliberately run over, leading to a frantic chase to uncover the identity of the perpetrator who attempted to escape punishment by fleeing under the cover of darkness.
The incident began when police officers were carrying out their routine tasks of monitoring traffic in the vital Anfa area. While things were proceeding normally, a speeding car suddenly appeared, driven by a woman who was heavily intoxicated. She did not give the security officer a chance to avoid her; instead, she struck him with excessive force before leaving his body lying in a pool of blood and fleeing the scene at a reckless speed. Despite intensive attempts at rescue, the officer succumbed to his severe injuries before reaching the hospital.
The escape attempt did not succeed, as Moroccan security forces acted with remarkable speed and relied on advanced technology, including utilizing footage from the body cameras of the patrol officers and accurately tracking the vehicle's license plate. Within a short time, control was established over the car, and the driver and her companion were apprehended in an abnormal state under the influence of alcohol. Following their arrest, both were subjected to judicial investigation under the supervision of the public prosecutor to uncover the full circumstances.
In a humanitarian and institutional step reflecting the magnitude of the sacrifice, the General Directorate of National Security in Morocco issued a decision to promote the deceased officer to "exceptional promotion" as a martyr of duty, while assigning a social welfare institution to provide all forms of support and assistance to his grieving family.