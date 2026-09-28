تراجعت أسعار الذهب بأكثر من 1% في المعاملات الفورية اليوم (الإثنين)، مواصلة خسائرها بعد تسجيل انخفاض أسبوعي، فيما اقترب المعدن النفيس من مستوى 4200 دولار للأونصة.

وانخفض الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 1.1% إلى نحو 4236.33 دولار للأونصة بحلول الساعة 00:42 بتوقيت غرينتش، بعدما سجل خلال التعاملات انخفاضاً تجاوز 2%.

كما تراجعت العقود الآجلة للذهب 1.2% إلى نحو 4270.50 دولار للأونصة.

خسائر أسبوعية

ويأتي التراجع امتداداً للضغوط التي تعرض لها المعدن النفيس خلال الأسبوع الماضي، إذ كان الذهب الفوري قد سجل نحو 4291.06 دولار للأونصة في تعاملات الجمعة، متجهاً آنذاك إلى تسجيل خسارة أسبوعية بنحو 2%.

وتشهد أسعار الذهب تقلبات ملحوظة خلال الفترة الأخيرة، بعدما سجل المعدن مستويات أعلى خلال العام الحالي قبل أن يتراجع مع تغير توقعات المستثمرين بشأن مسار أسعار الفائدة.

تراجع المعادن النفيسة

وامتدت الخسائر إلى عدد من المعادن النفيسة الأخرى، إذ انخفضت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 1.7% إلى 63.24 دولار للأونصة، فيما تراجع البلاتين 1.3% إلى 1758.04 دولار للأونصة.