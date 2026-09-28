تراجعت أسعار الذهب بأكثر من 1% في المعاملات الفورية اليوم (الإثنين)، مواصلة خسائرها بعد تسجيل انخفاض أسبوعي، فيما اقترب المعدن النفيس من مستوى 4200 دولار للأونصة.
وانخفض الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 1.1% إلى نحو 4236.33 دولار للأونصة بحلول الساعة 00:42 بتوقيت غرينتش، بعدما سجل خلال التعاملات انخفاضاً تجاوز 2%.
كما تراجعت العقود الآجلة للذهب 1.2% إلى نحو 4270.50 دولار للأونصة.
خسائر أسبوعية
ويأتي التراجع امتداداً للضغوط التي تعرض لها المعدن النفيس خلال الأسبوع الماضي، إذ كان الذهب الفوري قد سجل نحو 4291.06 دولار للأونصة في تعاملات الجمعة، متجهاً آنذاك إلى تسجيل خسارة أسبوعية بنحو 2%.
وتشهد أسعار الذهب تقلبات ملحوظة خلال الفترة الأخيرة، بعدما سجل المعدن مستويات أعلى خلال العام الحالي قبل أن يتراجع مع تغير توقعات المستثمرين بشأن مسار أسعار الفائدة.
تراجع المعادن النفيسة
وامتدت الخسائر إلى عدد من المعادن النفيسة الأخرى، إذ انخفضت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 1.7% إلى 63.24 دولار للأونصة، فيما تراجع البلاتين 1.3% إلى 1758.04 دولار للأونصة.
Gold prices fell by more than 1% in spot transactions today (Monday), continuing their losses after recording a weekly decline, as the precious metal approached the level of $4200 per ounce.
Gold dropped in spot transactions by 1.1% to around $4236.33 per ounce by 00:42 GMT, after recording a decline of more than 2% during trading.
Futures contracts for gold also fell by 1.2% to around $4270.50 per ounce.
Weekly Losses
The decline comes as a continuation of the pressures faced by the precious metal during the past week, as spot gold had recorded around $4291.06 per ounce in Friday's trading, heading towards a weekly loss of about 2%.
Gold prices have experienced noticeable fluctuations recently, after the metal reached higher levels earlier this year before declining as investor expectations regarding the trajectory of interest rates changed.
Decline in Precious Metals
The losses extended to several other precious metals, as silver in spot transactions fell by 1.7% to $63.24 per ounce, while platinum decreased by 1.3% to $1758.04 per ounce.