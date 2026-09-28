Gold prices fell by more than 1% in spot transactions today (Monday), continuing their losses after recording a weekly decline, as the precious metal approached the level of $4200 per ounce.

Gold dropped in spot transactions by 1.1% to around $4236.33 per ounce by 00:42 GMT, after recording a decline of more than 2% during trading.

Futures contracts for gold also fell by 1.2% to around $4270.50 per ounce.

Weekly Losses

The decline comes as a continuation of the pressures faced by the precious metal during the past week, as spot gold had recorded around $4291.06 per ounce in Friday's trading, heading towards a weekly loss of about 2%.

Gold prices have experienced noticeable fluctuations recently, after the metal reached higher levels earlier this year before declining as investor expectations regarding the trajectory of interest rates changed.

Decline in Precious Metals

The losses extended to several other precious metals, as silver in spot transactions fell by 1.7% to $63.24 per ounce, while platinum decreased by 1.3% to $1758.04 per ounce.