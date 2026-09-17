At a time when Western capitals are engaged in an unprecedented legal and legislative confrontation against social media empires, led by the company "Meta," many countries are still searching for the most suitable formula to control the screen addiction algorithms that trap the minds of children and adolescents.

This international confrontation has resulted in historical retreats and concessions from technology giants, as "Meta" agreed to pay a massive settlement of $18 billion over the next decade to resolve federal lawsuits filed by 29 U.S. states accusing the company of deliberately harming the mental health of children, in addition to separate fines in New Mexico exceeding half a billion dollars, and a fine imposed by the European Commission of about $841 million.

The penalties did not stop at financial bleeding; strict laws forced "Meta" to radically restructure its applications through:

Usage restrictions: Limiting usage to only two hours per day as a maximum for teenagers on the platforms.

Night ban: Completely prohibiting access from midnight to 6 AM unless approved by parents.

Direct ban: Australia enacting a comprehensive ban on those under 16, with fines doubled, and the European Union moving towards a complete ban for those under 13.

On the Arab radar, Arab countries are considering laws regulating the use of social media by minors and preventing those under 15 from creating independent accounts, while requiring companies to implement biometric verification technologies and artificial intelligence to verify age. Other countries are witnessing legal and parliamentary movements discussing regulatory laws and the provision of "special SIM cards for children" that are subject to strict parental supervision and tracking of websites.

With digital data confirming that technology companies will not implement protective measures automatically unless mandated by local laws, the lingering question remains: Will individual Arab movements transform into a comprehensive legislative wave that ends the dominance of screens over the minds of children in the region?