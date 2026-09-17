في الوقت الذي تخوض فيه العواصم الغربية مواجهة قضائية وتشريعية غير مسبوقة ضد إمبراطوريات التواصل الاجتماعي، وعلى رأسها شركة «ميتا»، لا تزال العديد من الدول تبحث عن الصيغة الأنسب للسيطرة على خوارزميات إدمان الشاشات التي تحاصر عقول الأطفال والناشئة.

هذه المواجهة الدولية أسفرت عن تراجعات وتنازلات تاريخية لعمالقة التكنولوجيا، إذ وافقت «ميتا» على دفع تسوية ضخمة تبلغ 18 مليار دولار على مدار العقد القادم لحسم قضايا اتحادية رفعتها 29 ولاية أمريكية اتهاماً للشركة بالإضرار المتعمد بالصحة النفسية للأطفال، إلى جانب غرامات منفصلة في ولاية نيو مكسيكو تجاوزت نصف مليار دولار، وتغريمها من قبل المفوضية الأوروبية بنحو 841 مليون دولار.

ولم تتوقف العقوبات عند النزيف المالي، بل أجبرت القوانين الصارمة شركة «ميتا» على إعادة هيكلة تطبيقاتها جذرياً عبر:

تقييد الاستخدام: تحديد ساعتين فقط يومياً كحد أقصى لاستخدام المراهقين للمنصات.

حظر الليل: منع الدخول تماماً من منتصف الليل وحتى 6 صباحاً إلا بموافقة أولياء الأمور.

الحظر المباشر: إقرار أستراليا حظراً شاملاً على من هم دون 16 عاماً مع مضاعفة الغرامات، واتجاه الاتحاد الأوروبي لإقرار حظر كامل لمن هم دون 13 عاماً.

وعلى الرادار العربي، تدرس دول عربية قوانين تنظم استخدام القاصرين لمنصات التواصل ومنع من هم دون 15 عاماً من إنشاء حسابات مستقلة، مع إلزام الشركات بتقنيات تحقق بيومترية وذكاء اصطناعي للتحقق من السن. كما تشهد دول أخرى حراكاً قانونياً ونيابياً يناقش قوانين تنظيمية وإتاحة «شرائح اتصال خاصة بالأطفال» تخضع لرقابة أبوية صارمة وتتبع للمواقع.

ومع تأكيد المعطيات الرقمية أن شركات التكنولوجيا لن تطبق تدابير الحماية تلقائياً إلا بموجب قوانين ملزمة محلياً، يظل السؤال المعلق: هل تتحول التحركات العربية الفردية إلى موجة تشريعية شاملة تُنهي هيمنة الشاشات على عقول أطفال المنطقة؟