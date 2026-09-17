في الوقت الذي تخوض فيه العواصم الغربية مواجهة قضائية وتشريعية غير مسبوقة ضد إمبراطوريات التواصل الاجتماعي، وعلى رأسها شركة «ميتا»، لا تزال العديد من الدول تبحث عن الصيغة الأنسب للسيطرة على خوارزميات إدمان الشاشات التي تحاصر عقول الأطفال والناشئة.
هذه المواجهة الدولية أسفرت عن تراجعات وتنازلات تاريخية لعمالقة التكنولوجيا، إذ وافقت «ميتا» على دفع تسوية ضخمة تبلغ 18 مليار دولار على مدار العقد القادم لحسم قضايا اتحادية رفعتها 29 ولاية أمريكية اتهاماً للشركة بالإضرار المتعمد بالصحة النفسية للأطفال، إلى جانب غرامات منفصلة في ولاية نيو مكسيكو تجاوزت نصف مليار دولار، وتغريمها من قبل المفوضية الأوروبية بنحو 841 مليون دولار.
ولم تتوقف العقوبات عند النزيف المالي، بل أجبرت القوانين الصارمة شركة «ميتا» على إعادة هيكلة تطبيقاتها جذرياً عبر:
تقييد الاستخدام: تحديد ساعتين فقط يومياً كحد أقصى لاستخدام المراهقين للمنصات.
حظر الليل: منع الدخول تماماً من منتصف الليل وحتى 6 صباحاً إلا بموافقة أولياء الأمور.
الحظر المباشر: إقرار أستراليا حظراً شاملاً على من هم دون 16 عاماً مع مضاعفة الغرامات، واتجاه الاتحاد الأوروبي لإقرار حظر كامل لمن هم دون 13 عاماً.
وعلى الرادار العربي، تدرس دول عربية قوانين تنظم استخدام القاصرين لمنصات التواصل ومنع من هم دون 15 عاماً من إنشاء حسابات مستقلة، مع إلزام الشركات بتقنيات تحقق بيومترية وذكاء اصطناعي للتحقق من السن. كما تشهد دول أخرى حراكاً قانونياً ونيابياً يناقش قوانين تنظيمية وإتاحة «شرائح اتصال خاصة بالأطفال» تخضع لرقابة أبوية صارمة وتتبع للمواقع.
ومع تأكيد المعطيات الرقمية أن شركات التكنولوجيا لن تطبق تدابير الحماية تلقائياً إلا بموجب قوانين ملزمة محلياً، يظل السؤال المعلق: هل تتحول التحركات العربية الفردية إلى موجة تشريعية شاملة تُنهي هيمنة الشاشات على عقول أطفال المنطقة؟
At a time when Western capitals are engaged in an unprecedented legal and legislative confrontation against social media empires, led by the company "Meta," many countries are still searching for the most suitable formula to control the screen addiction algorithms that trap the minds of children and adolescents.
This international confrontation has resulted in historical retreats and concessions from technology giants, as "Meta" agreed to pay a massive settlement of $18 billion over the next decade to resolve federal lawsuits filed by 29 U.S. states accusing the company of deliberately harming the mental health of children, in addition to separate fines in New Mexico exceeding half a billion dollars, and a fine imposed by the European Commission of about $841 million.
The penalties did not stop at financial bleeding; strict laws forced "Meta" to radically restructure its applications through:
Usage restrictions: Limiting usage to only two hours per day as a maximum for teenagers on the platforms.
Night ban: Completely prohibiting access from midnight to 6 AM unless approved by parents.
Direct ban: Australia enacting a comprehensive ban on those under 16, with fines doubled, and the European Union moving towards a complete ban for those under 13.
On the Arab radar, Arab countries are considering laws regulating the use of social media by minors and preventing those under 15 from creating independent accounts, while requiring companies to implement biometric verification technologies and artificial intelligence to verify age. Other countries are witnessing legal and parliamentary movements discussing regulatory laws and the provision of "special SIM cards for children" that are subject to strict parental supervision and tracking of websites.
With digital data confirming that technology companies will not implement protective measures automatically unless mandated by local laws, the lingering question remains: Will individual Arab movements transform into a comprehensive legislative wave that ends the dominance of screens over the minds of children in the region?