حذرت السلطات الصحية في مدينة فرانكفورت الألمانية المواطنين من البعوض، بعد رصد حالتي إصابة بالملاريا في حي شفانهايم القريب من مطار فرانكفورت.

استخدام المواد الطاردة

ونصحت هيئة الصحة باستخدام المواد الطاردة للبعوض وارتداء ملابس تغطي الجسم، إلى جانب تركيب شبكات على النوافذ، مؤكدة أن خطر الإصابة بالملاريا في المدينة لا يزال منخفضاً جداً، نظراً لعدم ملاءمة الظروف المناخية لدورة حياة البعوض ومسبب المرض.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن المصابين يخضعان للعلاج في المستشفى، فيما لا تزال ملابسات انتقال العدوى قيد التحقيق، مع توسيع برنامج رصد البعوض ليشمل المنطقة.

وكان ستة من العاملين في مطار فرانكفورت قد أصيبوا خلال الصيف بما يعرف بـ«ملاريا المطار»، توفي اثنان منهم.