The health authorities in the German city of Frankfurt have warned citizens about mosquitoes after two cases of malaria were detected in the Schwanheim district near Frankfurt Airport.

Use of Repellents

The health authority advised using mosquito repellents and wearing clothing that covers the body, in addition to installing screens on windows, emphasizing that the risk of contracting malaria in the city remains very low due to unsuitable climatic conditions for the mosquito's life cycle and the disease-causing agent.

The authority clarified that the infected individuals are receiving treatment in the hospital, while the circumstances surrounding the transmission of the infection are still under investigation, with the mosquito monitoring program being expanded to include the area.

Six workers at Frankfurt Airport had contracted what is known as "airport malaria" during the summer, two of whom died.