أعلن المدير العام لمنظمة العالم الإسلامي للتربية والعلوم والثقافة (إيسيسكو)، الدكتور سالم بن محمد المالك، اليوم (الأربعاء) 16 سبتمبر 2026، عن برنامج «10 آلاف قائد في الذكاء الاصطناعي»، بالشراكة مع اﻟﻤﺮﻛﺰ اﻟﺪوﻟﻲ ﻷﺑﺤﺎث وأﺧﻼﻗﻴﺎت اﻟﺬﻛﺎء اﻻﺻﻄﻨﺎﻋﻲ (ICAIRE)، خلال أعمال النسخة الرابعة من منتدى اليونسكو العالمي لأخلاقيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي تستضيفه الرياض.

ويستهدف البرنامج تأهيل 10 آلاف قائد خلال عامين في الدول الأعضاء الـ53 ضمن فئتين، تضم الفئة الأولى، قيادات مؤسسية وإستراتيجية تشمل الوزراء وكبار المسؤولين والدبلوماسيين والبرلمانيين ورؤساء المؤسسات والهيئات الوطنية؛ فيما تضم الفئة الثانية كفاءات مهنية وأكاديمية وتقنية وصناع القرار بالقطاع الخاص، والخبراء والباحثين والتربويين والطلاب والمهنيين الشباب ورواد الأعمال.

وخلال إطلاق البرنامج، أكد الدكتور المالك أن القدرة على حوكمة الذكاء الاصطناعي أصبحت مرتبطة بقدرة الدول على إدارة شؤونها وتحديد خياراتها، محذراً من أن غيابها يترك مجتمعاتها أمام قرارات تُتخذ خارجها ووفق أولويات لم تسهم في صياغتها، مشيراً إلى أن دولتين فقط من العالم الإسلامي تحتلان موقعا ضمن الدول الـ20 الأولى في مؤشر جاهزية الحكومات للذكاء الاصطناعي، معتبراً ذلك فجوة تستدعي المعالجة.

وأوضح المدير العام للإيسيسكو أن المنظمة اختارت الاستثمار في الإنسان، انطلاقاً من قناعتها بأن تأهيل القيادات، إلى جانب نقل التكنولوجيا يعدان عاملين حاسمين في تسخير الذكاء الاصطناعي لخدمة المجتمعات وتعزيز قدرتها على توجيه التحولات.

وذكر الدكتور المالك أن التدريب يتوزع على أربعة مسارات تشمل أساسيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتطبيقاته المتقدمة، وأخلاقياته وحوكمته، ودوره في اتخاذ القرارات الإستراتيجية، بمحتوى يراعي مسؤوليات المستفيدين والأولويات الوطنية لدولهم.

وأضاف أن البرنامج يولي اهتماماً خاصاً للنساء والشباب، ويستند إلى مبادئ أخلاقية منسجمة مع «ميثاق الرياض للذكاء الاصطناعي في العالم الإسلامي» وقيمه، مع التركيز على استدامة أثر التدريب ودعم الإستراتيجيات الوطنية، وإتاحة منصة للتعلم المستمر وشبكات تربط الحكومات والأوساط الأكاديمية وقطاع الصناعة.

واختتم الدكتور المالك بدعوة الجامعات والمؤسسات الشريكة والقطاع الخاص إلى الانضمام إلى البرنامج، للإسهام في بناء عالم إسلامي مهيّأ لعصر الذكاء الاصطناعي.

عقب ذلك، أقام اﻟﻤﺮﻛﺰ اﻟﺪوﻟﻲ ﻷﺑﺤﺎث وأﺧﻼﻗﻴﺎت اﻟﺬﻛﺎء اﻻﺻﻄﻨﺎﻋﻲ «آيكير» احتفالية بحضور الدكتور سالم المالك، والمدير العام المكلف لمركز «آيكير» الدكتور ماجد الشهري، للاحتفاء بخريجي الدفعة الأولى من البرنامج.