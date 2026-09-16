The Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik, announced today (Wednesday) September 16, 2026, the program "10,000 Leaders in Artificial Intelligence," in partnership with the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics (ICAIRE), during the proceedings of the fourth edition of the UNESCO Global Forum on Artificial Intelligence Ethics, hosted in Riyadh.

The program aims to qualify 10,000 leaders over two years in the 53 member states, divided into two categories. The first category includes institutional and strategic leaders such as ministers, senior officials, diplomats, parliamentarians, and heads of national institutions and bodies; while the second category includes professional, academic, and technical competencies, decision-makers in the private sector, experts, researchers, educators, students, young professionals, and entrepreneurs.

During the program's launch, Dr. Al-Malik emphasized that the ability to govern artificial intelligence has become linked to the capacity of countries to manage their affairs and determine their options, warning that its absence leaves communities facing decisions made outside of them and according to priorities in which they did not contribute to shaping. He pointed out that only two countries from the Islamic world rank among the top 20 in the Government AI Readiness Index, considering this a gap that needs addressing.

The Director-General of ISESCO clarified that the organization chose to invest in people, based on its conviction that qualifying leaders, alongside technology transfer, are crucial factors in harnessing artificial intelligence to serve communities and enhance their ability to guide transformations.

Dr. Al-Malik mentioned that the training is divided into four tracks covering the fundamentals of artificial intelligence, its advanced applications, ethics and governance, and its role in strategic decision-making, with content that considers the responsibilities of beneficiaries and the national priorities of their countries.

He added that the program pays special attention to women and youth, and is based on ethical principles consistent with the "Riyadh Charter for Artificial Intelligence in the Islamic World" and its values, focusing on the sustainability of the training impact, supporting national strategies, and providing a platform for continuous learning and networks connecting governments, academia, and the industry sector.

Dr. Al-Malik concluded by inviting universities, partner institutions, and the private sector to join the program, to contribute to building an Islamic world prepared for the era of artificial intelligence.

Following this, the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics (ICAIRE) held a celebration attended by Dr. Salem Al-Malik and the acting Director-General of ICAIRE, Dr. Majid Al-Shahri, to honor the graduates of the first cohort of the program.