وزير الإعلام يعلن إطلاق «مهرجان ليونز الرياض»

Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari announced the launch of the "Lions Riyadh Festival," organized by "Tahaluf" in partnership with the Ministry of Media and the global "Lions" system, as a regional festival specialized in the global "Lions" system for creative marketing effectiveness.

The festival is scheduled to take place from December 6 to 8, 2027, at the King Abdullah Financial Center "KAFD" in Riyadh, bringing together senior marketing officials, creative leaders, agencies, brands, and emerging talents from the region and the world.

The festival program will address creative excellence, effectiveness, culture, and the future of the sector, providing a platform for Middle Eastern talents, their ideas, and storytelling methods to influence the global creative dialogue.

The Minister of Media stated: "Creativity and storytelling have deep roots in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and in Middle Eastern culture. Today, a new generation is being built on this heritage with confidence, capability, and ambition to shape the future of this narrative. The Lions Riyadh Festival embodies the progress witnessed in our creative industries and the Kingdom's commitment to nurturing the talents and ideas behind them. This occasion represents an opportunity to celebrate what distinguishes the creativity of our region, enhance its contribution to our economy and culture, and empower our creative voices to play a larger role in the future."

The "Lions Riyadh Festival" also contributes to supporting the growth of the creative economy in the Kingdom by attracting global expertise and talents, transferring knowledge, developing national capacities, and opening new horizons for investment, partnerships, and quality job opportunities.

The festival serves as a platform to empower Saudi creators and connect them with international networks and markets, enhancing the localization of creative industries, supporting the growth of local enterprises, and solidifying the sector's contribution to diversifying the national economy and creating competitive Saudi content; enabling Riyadh to continue establishing itself as a capital of creativity and a global destination for decision-making and opportunities.

For his part, the co-chairman of the board of directors of "Tahaluf," Chairman of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones, Faisal bin Saud Al-Khamisi, said: "Since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has quickly established itself as one of the leading global destinations for hosting major international events, from the largest global sports platforms, including Formula 1 races and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, to prominent entertainment platforms such as Riyadh Season and "MDL Beast," as well as major global gatherings in the business and government sectors, including Expo 2030, LEAP Conference, and the Future Investment Initiative; the Kingdom has repeatedly proven its readiness to bring the world together and deliver events at the highest levels."

Al-Khamisi added: "The decision of the Lions system to launch the Lions Riyadh Festival represents another important milestone in this journey, reflecting the growing international significance of the Kingdom and the exceptional creative potential of the Arab world. We are proud at Tahaluf to contribute to launching this global brand in Riyadh."

For his part, the Chairman of "Lions," Philip Thomas, said: "The Middle East is entering a remarkable new creative era. From cinema, fashion, gaming, design, and entertainment to brand storytelling, we are witnessing a wave of ambition and authenticity driven by a rapidly growing young demographic. The creative sectors are expanding at an accelerated pace, with new platforms, talents, and businesses emerging; creativity and marketing are playing an increasingly important role in how countries, brands, and communities express themselves on the global stage."

Thomas added: "Lions has always been a global platform for the best in the world of creative thinking and marketing effectiveness. Through Lions Riyadh, we provide access to global standards, knowledge insights, and learning opportunities, connecting regional talents and ambitions with global expertise and opportunities, supporting the next phase of growth for brands, businesses, and the broader creative economy."

The "Lions Riyadh Festival" is part of a series of regional platforms that complement "Cannes Lions," by providing more experiences from the "Lions" system throughout the year and enhancing connections between local communities and the global arena.

"Cannes Lions" remains the focal point of the "Lions" system, the place where the global sector gathers and where the international standard for creative excellence is recognized.

More details will be announced in the coming months, including the festival program, speakers, participating brands, and creative leaders.

It is worth noting that "Tahaluf," headquartered in Riyadh, brings together strategically important business communities from the Kingdom, the Gulf, and the world through a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms. It is a joint venture between Informa Global, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones, and the Events Investment Fund.