أعلن وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري إطلاق «مهرجان ليونز الرياض»، الذي تنظمه شركة «تحالف» بالشراكة مع وزارة الإعلام ومنظومة «ليونز» العالمية، بوصفه مهرجاناً إقليمياً متخصصاً ضمن منظومة «ليونز» العالمية لفاعلية التسويق الإبداعي.

وزير الإعلام يعلن إطلاق «مهرجان ليونز الرياض»

ومن المقرر أن يُقام المهرجان خلال الفترة من 6 حتى 8 ديسمبر 2027، في مركز الملك عبدالله المالي «كافد» بمدينة الرياض، ويجمع كبار مسؤولي التسويق وقادة الإبداع والوكالات والعلامات التجارية والمواهب الصاعدة من المنطقة والعالم.

ويتناول برنامج المهرجان التميز الإبداعي والفاعلية والثقافة ومستقبل القطاع، بما يتيح لمواهب الشرق الأوسط وأفكارهم وأساليب سردهم، منصة للتأثير في الحوار الإبداعي العالمي.

وقال وزير الإعلام: «للإبداع وسرد القصص جذور راسخة في المملكة العربية السعودية وفي ثقافة الشرق الأوسط، واليوم، يُبنى جيل جديد على هذا الإرث بثقة وقدرة وطموح لرسم ملامح مستقبل هذه القصة، ويجسد مهرجان ليونز الرياض التقدم الذي تشهده صناعاتنا الإبداعية، والتزام المملكة برعاية المواهب والأفكار التي تقف وراءها، وتمثل هذه المناسبة فرصة للاحتفاء بما يميز إبداع منطقتنا، وتعزيز إسهامه في اقتصادنا وثقافتنا، وتمكين أصواتنا الإبداعية من الاضطلاع بدور أكبر في المستقبل».

وزير الإعلام يعلن إطلاق «مهرجان ليونز الرياض»

كما يسهم «مهرجان ليونز الرياض» في دعم نمو الاقتصاد الإبداعي في المملكة من خلال استقطاب الخبرات والمواهب العالمية، ونقل المعرفة، وتنمية القدرات الوطنية، وفتح آفاق جديدة للاستثمار والشراكات وفرص العمل النوعية.

ويشكّل المهرجان منصة لتمكين المبدعين السعوديين وربطهم بالشبكات والأسواق الدولية، بما يعزز توطين الصناعات الإبداعية، ويدعم نمو المنشآت المحلية، ويرسّخ إسهام القطاع في تنويع الاقتصاد الوطني وصناعة محتوى سعودي قادر على المنافسة عالمياً؛ لتواصل الرياض ترسيخ مكانتها عاصمةً للإبداع، ووجهةً عالميةً لصناعة القرار والفرص.

من جانبه، قال الرئيس المشارك لمجلس إدارة شركة «تحالف» رئيس مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي للأمن السيبراني والبرمجة والدرونز فيصل بن سعود الخميسي: «منذ إطلاق رؤية السعودية 2030 رسخت المملكة العربية السعودية سريعاً مكانتها بوصفها إحدى أبرز الوجهات العالمية لاستضافة الفعاليات الدولية الكبرى، فمن أكبر المنصات الرياضية العالمية، بما في ذلك سباقات الفورمولا 1 وكأس العالم لكرة القدم 2034، إلى المنصات الترفيهية البارزة مثل موسم الرياض و«مدل بيست»، والتجمعات العالمية البارزة في قطاع الأعمال والقطاع الحكومي، ومنها إكسبو 2030 ومؤتمر ليب ومبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار؛ أثبتت المملكة مراراً جاهزيتها لجمع العالم وتقديم فعاليات وفق أعلى المستويات».

وأضاف الخميسي: «يمثل قرار منظومة ليونز إطلاق مهرجان ليونز الرياض محطة مهمة أخرى في هذه المسيرة، ويعكس تنامي الأهمية الدولية للمملكة والإمكانات الإبداعية الاستثنائية للعالم العربي، ونفخر في تحالف بالإسهام في إطلاق هذه العلامة العالمية في الرياض».

وزير الإعلام يعلن إطلاق «مهرجان ليونز الرياض»

بدوره، قال رئيس مجلس إدارة «ليونز» فيليب توماس: «يدخل الشرق الأوسط حقبة إبداعية جديدة لافتة، فمن السينما والأزياء والألعاب والتصميم والترفيه إلى سرد قصص العلامات التجارية، نشهد موجة من الطموح والأصالة تقودها تركيبة سكانية شابة سريعة النمو، كما تتوسع القطاعات الإبداعية بوتيرة متسارعة، مع ظهور منصات ومواهب وأعمال جديدة؛ فيما يضطلع الإبداع والتسويق بدور متزايد الأهمية في كيفية تعبير الدول والعلامات التجارية والمجتمعات عن نفسها على الساحة العالمية».

وأضاف توماس: «لطالما كانت ليونز منصة عالمية لأفضل ما في العالم من فكر إبداعي وفاعلية تسويقية، ومن خلال ليونز الرياض، نتيح الوصول إلى المعايير العالمية والرؤى المعرفية وفرص التعلم، ونصل المواهب والطموحات الإقليمية بالخبرات والفرص العالمية، بما يدعم المرحلة القادمة من نمو العلامات التجارية والأعمال والاقتصاد الإبداعي الأوسع نطاقاً».

ويأتي «مهرجان ليونز الرياض» ضمن سلسلة من المنصات الإقليمية التي تكمل «كان ليونز»، من خلال إتاحة مزيد من خبرات منظومة «ليونز» على مدى العام، وتعزيز الروابط بين المجتمعات المحلية والساحة العالمية.

وزير الإعلام يعلن إطلاق «مهرجان ليونز الرياض»

ويظل «كان ليونز» محور منظومة «ليونز»، والمكان الذي يجتمع فيه القطاع العالمي ويُعترف فيه بالمعيار الدولي للتميز الإبداعي.

وسيُعلن خلال الأشهر القادمة عن مزيد من التفاصيل، تشمل برنامج المهرجان والمتحدثين والعلامات التجارية المشاركة وقادة الإبداع.

يُذكر أن «تحالف» التي يقع مقرها الرئيسي في الرياض، تجمع مجتمعات الأعمال ذات الأهمية الإستراتيجية من المملكة والخليج والعالم، من خلال محفظة من المعارض والمنصات الرقمية عالمية المستوى، وهي مشروع مشترك بين شركة إنفورما العالمية، والاتحاد السعودي للأمن السيبراني والبرمجة والدرونز، وصندوق الفعاليات الاستثماري.