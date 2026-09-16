Egypt has recovered an ancient golden mask belonging to an old mummy, following a joint coordination between the Egyptian embassy in Bern and Swiss authorities, in a move that reflects the ongoing Egyptian efforts to protect its cultural heritage and pursue smuggled artifacts abroad.

The Egyptian ambassador received the piece on behalf of the relevant authorities during an official ceremony attended by officials concerned with the recovery of antiquities.

This action is part of a growing collaboration between Cairo and Bern in the field of cultural property protection and combating the illegal trade in antiquities; a cooperation through which Egypt aims to enhance coordination and exchange of expertise, and to combat the smuggling and illegal circulation of archaeological pieces, contributing to the preservation of cultural heritage and protecting it from exploitation.



