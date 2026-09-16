استعادت مصر قناعًا ذهبيًا أثريًا يعود لمومياء قديمة، بعد تنسيق مشترك بين السفارة المصرية في برن والسلطات السويسرية، في خطوة تعكس استمرار الجهود المصرية لحماية تراثها الثقافي وملاحقة القطع المهربة في الخارج.
وتسلّم السفير المصري القطعة نيابةً عن الجهات المختصة، خلال مراسم رسمية حضرها مسؤولون معنيون باسترداد الآثار.
ويأتي هذا التحرُّك ضمن تعاون متنامٍ بين القاهرة وبرن في مجال حماية الممتلكات الثقافية ومكافحة الاتجار غير المشروع بالآثار؛ وهو تعاون تسعى من خلاله مصر إلى تعزيز التنسيق وتبادل الخبرات، والتصدي لعمليات تهريب القطع الأثرية وتداولها بصورة غير قانونية، بما يسهم في صون الإرث الحضاري وحمايته من الاستغلال.
Egypt has recovered an ancient golden mask belonging to an old mummy, following a joint coordination between the Egyptian embassy in Bern and Swiss authorities, in a move that reflects the ongoing Egyptian efforts to protect its cultural heritage and pursue smuggled artifacts abroad.
The Egyptian ambassador received the piece on behalf of the relevant authorities during an official ceremony attended by officials concerned with the recovery of antiquities.
This action is part of a growing collaboration between Cairo and Bern in the field of cultural property protection and combating the illegal trade in antiquities; a cooperation through which Egypt aims to enhance coordination and exchange of expertise, and to combat the smuggling and illegal circulation of archaeological pieces, contributing to the preservation of cultural heritage and protecting it from exploitation.