استعادت مصر قناعًا ذهبيًا أثريًا يعود لمومياء قديمة، بعد تنسيق مشترك بين السفارة المصرية في برن والسلطات السويسرية، في خطوة تعكس استمرار الجهود المصرية لحماية تراثها الثقافي وملاحقة القطع المهربة في الخارج.
وتسلّم السفير المصري القطعة نيابةً عن الجهات المختصة، خلال مراسم رسمية حضرها مسؤولون معنيون باسترداد الآثار.

ويأتي هذا التحرُّك ضمن تعاون متنامٍ بين القاهرة وبرن في مجال حماية الممتلكات الثقافية ومكافحة الاتجار غير المشروع بالآثار؛ وهو تعاون تسعى من خلاله مصر إلى تعزيز التنسيق وتبادل الخبرات، والتصدي لعمليات تهريب القطع الأثرية وتداولها بصورة غير قانونية، بما يسهم في صون الإرث الحضاري وحمايته من الاستغلال.