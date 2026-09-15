أوقف القضاء الأمريكي مؤقتاً تنفيذ قاعدة جديدة لإدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، كانت ستفرض قيوداً على مدة إقامة الطلاب والصحفيين الأجانب والمشاركين في برامج التبادل في الولايات المتحدة، وتلزمهم بالتقدم بطلبات لتمديد إقامتهم بعد انتهاء مدد محددة.

وأصدر قاضي المحكمة الجزئية الأمريكية في بوسطن ف. دينيس سايلور، أمس (الإثنين)، أمراً قضائياً يمنع دخول القاعدة حيز التنفيذ، وذلك قبل يوم واحد من الموعد المقرر لبدء تطبيقها.

وجاء الحكم لصالح ائتلاف يضم نقابات وجماعات معنية بالتعليم العالي، اعترضت على القاعدة التي أقرتها وزارة الأمن الداخلي الأمريكية.

وكانت القاعدة ستحدد مدة إقامة حاملي تأشيرات الطلاب من فئة «F»، والمشاركين في برامج التبادل من فئة «J»، بأربع سنوات كحد أقصى، فيما كانت ستحدد المدة الأولية لإقامة معظم الصحفيين الأجانب الحاصلين على تأشيرات «I» بـ240 يوماً، على أن يتقدموا بعد ذلك بطلبات للتمديد.

واعتبر القاضي أن المبررات التي قدمتها وزارة الأمن الداخلي لتغيير النظام المعمول به منذ عقود، والمتعلقة بالأمن القومي ومنع الاحتيال في برامج التأشيرات، لم تكن كافية، وأن الوزارة لم تنظر بصورة مناسبة في بدائل أقل تقييداً.

وتشمل التأشيرات المتأثرة نحو 1.6 مليون شخص من حاملي تأشيرات الطلاب، إضافة إلى نحو 500 ألف من حاملي تأشيرات برامج التبادل.

وبموجب الحكم، يستمر في الوقت الراهن العمل بالنظام القائم الذي يسمح للطلاب وحاملي تأشيرات التبادل بالبقاء في الولايات المتحدة طوال «مدة وضعهم القانوني»، إلى حين صدور تطورات قضائية جديدة في القضية.