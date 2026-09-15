The U.S. judiciary has temporarily halted the implementation of a new rule by President Donald Trump's administration, which would have imposed restrictions on the duration of stay for foreign students, journalists, and participants in exchange programs in the United States, requiring them to apply for extensions after specified periods.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston issued a court order yesterday (Monday) preventing the rule from taking effect, just one day before its scheduled implementation.

The ruling came in favor of a coalition of unions and higher education groups that opposed the rule enacted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The rule would have limited the stay of holders of "F" student visas and participants in "J" exchange programs to a maximum of four years, while the initial duration for most foreign journalists holding "I" visas would have been set at 240 days, after which they would need to apply for extensions.

The judge found that the justifications provided by the Department of Homeland Security for changing a system that has been in place for decades, related to national security and preventing fraud in visa programs, were insufficient, and that the department had not adequately considered less restrictive alternatives.

The affected visas include approximately 1.6 million holders of student visas, in addition to about 500,000 holders of exchange program visas.

Under the ruling, the existing system remains in effect, allowing students and exchange visa holders to stay in the United States for the duration of their "legal status," until new judicial developments occur in the case.