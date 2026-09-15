استقرت أسعار الذهب قرب مستوى 4300 دولار للأوقية في التعاملات الآسيوية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وسط ترقب المستثمرين لقرار مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي بشأن أسعار الفائدة.
وتراجع الذهب في المعاملات الفورية بشكل طفيف بنسبة 0.15% إلى 4291.59 دولار للأوقية، فيما انخفضت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 0.31% إلى 63.03 دولار للأوقية.
الأسواق تترقب قرار «الفيدرالي»
وتتجه أنظار الأسواق إلى اجتماع لجنة السوق المفتوحة في مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، الذي يبدأ اليوم ويستمر يومين، وسط توقعات متزايدة برفع أسعار الفائدة.
وتسعّر الأسواق احتمالاً يقترب من 90% لرفع الفائدة بمقدار 25 نقطة أساس، في خطوة ستكون الأولى من نوعها منذ منتصف عام 2023.
توقعات برفع الفائدة 25 نقطة أساس
وتوقع خبراء اقتصاديون أن يرفع مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي أسعار الفائدة بمقدار ربع نقطة مئوية، إلى نطاق يتراوح بين 3.75% و4%، خلال اجتماعه الذي يختتم غداً (الأربعاء).
وتترقب الأسواق صيغة قرار مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي والمؤشرات المتعلقة بمسار السياسة النقدية خلال الفترة القادمة، لما لها من تأثير على حركة الذهب والأسواق المالية.
Gold prices stabilized near the level of $4,300 per ounce in Asian trading today (Tuesday), as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.
Gold fell slightly in spot transactions by 0.15% to $4,291.59 per ounce, while silver in spot transactions decreased by 0.31% to $63.03 per ounce.
Markets Await the Fed's Decision
The markets are focused on the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting, which begins today and will last for two days, amid increasing expectations of an interest rate hike.
The markets are pricing in a nearly 90% chance of a 25 basis point rate increase, which would be the first of its kind since mid-2023.
Expectations for a 25 Basis Point Rate Hike
Economists expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, to a range between 3.75% and 4%, during its meeting that concludes tomorrow (Wednesday).
The markets are awaiting the wording of the Federal Reserve's decision and indicators related to the monetary policy path in the coming period, as they will have an impact on gold prices and financial markets.