Gold prices stabilized near the level of $4,300 per ounce in Asian trading today (Tuesday), as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

Gold fell slightly in spot transactions by 0.15% to $4,291.59 per ounce, while silver in spot transactions decreased by 0.31% to $63.03 per ounce.

Markets Await the Fed's Decision

The markets are focused on the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting, which begins today and will last for two days, amid increasing expectations of an interest rate hike.

The markets are pricing in a nearly 90% chance of a 25 basis point rate increase, which would be the first of its kind since mid-2023.

Expectations for a 25 Basis Point Rate Hike

Economists expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, to a range between 3.75% and 4%, during its meeting that concludes tomorrow (Wednesday).

The markets are awaiting the wording of the Federal Reserve's decision and indicators related to the monetary policy path in the coming period, as they will have an impact on gold prices and financial markets.