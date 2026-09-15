استقرت أسعار الذهب قرب مستوى 4300 دولار للأوقية في التعاملات الآسيوية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وسط ترقب المستثمرين لقرار مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي بشأن أسعار الفائدة.

وتراجع الذهب في المعاملات الفورية بشكل طفيف بنسبة 0.15% إلى 4291.59 دولار للأوقية، فيما انخفضت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 0.31% إلى 63.03 دولار للأوقية.

الأسواق تترقب قرار «الفيدرالي»

وتتجه أنظار الأسواق إلى اجتماع لجنة السوق المفتوحة في مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، الذي يبدأ اليوم ويستمر يومين، وسط توقعات متزايدة برفع أسعار الفائدة.

وتسعّر الأسواق احتمالاً يقترب من 90% لرفع الفائدة بمقدار 25 نقطة أساس، في خطوة ستكون الأولى من نوعها منذ منتصف عام 2023.

توقعات برفع الفائدة 25 نقطة أساس

وتوقع خبراء اقتصاديون أن يرفع مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي أسعار الفائدة بمقدار ربع نقطة مئوية، إلى نطاق يتراوح بين 3.75% و4%، خلال اجتماعه الذي يختتم غداً (الأربعاء).

وتترقب الأسواق صيغة قرار مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي والمؤشرات المتعلقة بمسار السياسة النقدية خلال الفترة القادمة، لما لها من تأثير على حركة الذهب والأسواق المالية.