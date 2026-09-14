The director of the media center for the First Military Region in Hadhramaut, Taha Ba'awda, confirmed that the security and stability of Hadhramaut are inseparable from the comprehensive existential battle to liberate all Yemeni territory from the grip of the Houthi terrorist militia, the historical and primary enemy of the Yemeni people.

Ba'awda explained in a statement to "Okaz" that the field movements and the direct participation of the commander of the First Military Region, the commander of the Second Brigade "Shield of the Homeland" (stationed and based in Hadhramaut), Major General Fahd Ba'mu'min, in the combat fronts in Al-Jawf, are entirely focused on the heart of the comprehensive confrontation fronts to break the power of the Iranian-backed militia and thwart its terrorist plans targeting the security of Yemen and the region.

The director of media for the First Region pointed out that protecting Hadhramaut and its people and securing its facilities is entirely linked to defeating the Houthi terrorist militia in all provinces, emphasizing that the national security of Yemen is a single unit with no division, and that advancing to the confrontation sites in Al-Jawf is the first and essential line of defense for protecting Hadhramaut and the liberated provinces, ensuring the stability of the entire region.

طه باعوضة

Ba'awda concluded his statement by calling on all segments of the Yemeni people and components to enhance cohesion, unite ranks, rise above differences, and avoid rumors and voices that demoralize spirits and serve the enemy's agenda, affirming that victory is near and is becoming visible on the horizon thanks to the steadfastness and sacrifices of the heroes, and that the battle will continue resolutely until the state institutions are restored, security and stability are established, and all Yemeni territory is cleansed of Houthi terrorism.