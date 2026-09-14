أكد مدير المركز الإعلامي للمنطقة العسكرية الأولى في حضرموت طه باعوضة أن أمن حضرموت واستقرارها لا يتجزآن عن المعركة المصيرية الشاملة لتحرير كامل التراب اليمني من قبضة مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، العدو الأول والتاريخي للشعب اليمني.

وأوضح باعوضة في تصريح لـ «عكاظ»، أن التحركات الميدانية والمشاركة المباشرة لقائد المنطقة العسكرية الأولى قائد الفرقة الثانية «درع الوطن» (المرابطتين والمتمركزتين في محافظة حضرموت) اللواء فهد بامؤمن في جبهات القتال بمحافظة الجوف، تصب كلياً في قلب جبهات المواجهة الشاملة لكسر شوكة المليشيا المدعومة من إيران، وقطع دابر مخططاتها الإرهابية التي تستهدف أمن اليمن والإقليم.

وأشار مدير إعلام المنطقة الأولى إلى أن حماية حضرموت وأهلها وتأمين منشآتها لا ينفصل إطلاقاً عن دحر مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية في كافة المحافظات، مؤكداً أن الأمن القومي لليمن وحدة واحدة لا تجزئة فيها، وأن التقدم إلى مواقع المواجهة في الجوف هو خط الدفاع الأول والأساسي لحماية حضرموت والمحافظات المحررة، وضمان استقرار المنطقة برمتها.

طه باعوضة

طه باعوضة

واختتم باعوضة تصريحه بدعوة جميع أطياف الشعب اليمني والمكونات إلى تعزيز التلاحم ورص الصفوف والتسامي فوق الخلافات، والابتعاد عن الشائعات والأصوات التي تثبط العزائم وتخدم أجندة العدو، مؤكداً أن النصر القريب بات يلوح في الأفق بفضل صمود الأبطال وتضحياتهم، وأن المعركة ستستمر بصلابة حتى استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وبسط الأمن والاستقرار، وتطهير كامل التراب اليمني من الإرهاب الحوثي.