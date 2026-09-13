في مصر، لم تكن خيوط الشمس الأولى في قرية «الحمراوي» بكفر الشيخ مجرد بداية ليوم دراسي تقليدي، بل كانت شارة الانطلاق لحدث استثنائي خطف أنظار الأهالي، وتحوّل في لحظات إلى حديث منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

مع حلول السابعة صباحاً، استيقظ أهالي القرية على دقات الطبول ونغمات المزمار البلدي التي أزاحت هدوء الصباح. المفاجأة لم تكن حفلاً عابراً، بل أب قرر أن يكسر كل القواعد المألوفة ويهزم «رهبة اليوم الأول» بطريقته الخاصة. واعتلت طفلته الصغيرة «جينا» ظهر حصان مُزيّن، لتشق طريقها وسط حراسة محبة من أهلها والجيران الذين انضموا للزفة حتى أبواب المدرسة.

انتشر المشهد كالنار في الهشيم، وفتح باباً واسعاً لإشادات عارمة بفكرة الأب، إذ اعتبرها المتابعون لمسة حنان استثنائية حولت لحظات الخوف والتوتر الطبيعية لدى الأطفال في بداية مشوارهم التعليمي إلى ذكرى أسطورية محفورة بالفرح.

وتأتي هذه الواقعة مع انطلاق قطار العام الدراسي الجديد في مصر، حيث يستعد ملايين الطلاب لمسيرة تمتد لـ183 يوماً من التعليم. لكن بالنسبة لـ«جينا»، لن يكون هذا العام مجرد أرقام وحصص دراسية، بل بداية رحلة انطلقت على صهوة حصان وسط دقات الطبل وألحان المزمار.