In Egypt, the first rays of sunlight in the village of "Al-Hamrawi" in Kafr El-Sheikh were not just the beginning of a traditional school day, but a starting signal for an extraordinary event that captured the attention of the locals and quickly became the talk of social media.

As seven o'clock in the morning arrived, the villagers woke up to the sounds of drums and the tunes of the local flute that broke the morning's tranquility. The surprise was not a fleeting party, but a father who decided to break all the usual rules and conquer the "first day jitters" in his own unique way. His little daughter "Jina" rode a beautifully adorned horse, making her way amidst the loving protection of her family and neighbors who joined the procession all the way to the school gates.

The scene spread like wildfire, opening the door wide for overwhelming praise for the father's idea, as followers considered it an exceptional touch of affection that transformed the natural moments of fear and tension experienced by children at the start of their educational journey into a legendary memory etched with joy.

This incident comes as the new school year kicks off in Egypt, where millions of students are preparing for a journey that spans 183 days of education. But for "Jina," this year will not just be about numbers and lessons; it will be the beginning of a journey that started on horseback amidst the beats of drums and melodies of the flute.