An ordinary underwater photography moment turned into a humorous shot that piqued the curiosity of followers, after a Japanese tourist appeared with a human body and a fish head in a picture she took while diving off the coast of Baja California in Mexico.

The tourist, Sumire Kamiya, was taking pictures of herself among a group of puffers when one of them swam into the frame at the critical moment between her face and the camera lens. Thanks to the precise timing, the fish's head appeared to perfectly replace the diver's head, creating a scene that looked like a strange combination of a human body and a fish head.

Kamiya explained that she didn't notice the unexpected shot until she reviewed the photos later, discovering that the coincidence had created a funny scene she hadn't planned for. She said that the picture transformed from a simple attempt to document her diving experience into a unique shot that made her and everyone who saw it laugh.