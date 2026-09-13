تحوّلت لحظة تصوير عادية تحت الماء إلى لقطة طريفة أثارت فضول المتابعين، بعدما ظهرت سائحة يابانية بجسد بشري ورأس سمكة في صورة التقطتها أثناء الغوص قبالة سواحل باجا كاليفورنيا في المكسيك.

كانت السائحة سوميري كاميا تلتقط صورًا لنفسها وسط مجموعة من أسماك البخاخ، قبل أن تمر إحداها في اللحظة الحاسمة بين وجهها وعدسة الكاميرا. وبفضل التوقيت الدقيق، بدا رأس السمكة وكأنه يحلّ محل رأس الغواصة تمامًا، ليظهر المشهد وكأنه تركيب غريب يجمع جسد إنسان ورأس سمكة.

كاميا أوضحت أنها لم تنتبه إلى اللقطة غير المتوقعة إلا بعد مراجعة الصور لاحقًا، لتكتشف أن المصادفة صنعت مشهدًا طريفًا لم تخطط له. وقالت إن الصورة تحولت من محاولة بسيطة لتوثيق تجربة الغوص إلى لقطة فريدة أثارت ضحكاتها وضحكات كل من شاهدها.