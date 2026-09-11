A recent study conducted by researchers from the University Hospital in Bonn, Germany, found that a previously unknown form of hereditary retinal disease may affect vision in the dark before clear damage to the retina appears, while the ability to see details in the central field of vision remains relatively good.

The researchers explained that the disease is associated with a specific change in a gene called (EFEMP1), primarily affecting the outer regions of the retina and the light-sensitive cells responsible for vision in low light conditions.

Early signs include difficulty seeing at dusk or in the dark, and a gradual decline in the ability to see objects on the sides of the visual field, while visual acuity may remain normal at first, and a standard retinal examination may appear normal, which can delay the detection of the disease.

The study included families unrelated by blood that carry the same genetic change, and the researchers used genetic testing, retinal imaging, and tests to measure vision and the eye's ability to adapt to darkness.

The results published in the journal (JAMA) indicated that four individuals carrying this change from one of the families experienced a slow recovery of vision in the dark after exposure to light, despite having normal visual acuity and the absence of visible changes in the fundus, suggesting that dysfunction of the cells may precede the appearance of damage that can be detected by imaging.

The researchers identified the disease-causing change as (p.Arg140Trp), explaining that it differs from another change in the same gene known to cause a disease primarily affecting the center of the retina, while the new form affects the outer regions more, with the central area remaining relatively preserved.

Study participant Maximilian Pfau stated, "The results show that different changes in the same gene can lead to diseases with varying patterns," noting that the discovery may explain some cases where the genetic cause has remained unknown.