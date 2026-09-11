في دراسة حديثة أجراها باحثون من المستشفى الجامعي الألماني في بون، وجدوا أن شكلاً غير معروف سابقاً من أمراض الشبكية الوراثية، قد يؤثر في الرؤية أثناء الظلام قبل ظهور تلف واضح في الشبكية، بينما تظل القدرة على رؤية التفاصيل في مركز مجال الإبصار جيدة نسبياً.
وأوضح الباحثون أن المرض يرتبط بتغير محدد في جين يسمى (EFEMP1)، ويصيب بصورة رئيسية الأطراف الخارجية للشبكية والخلايا الحساسة للضوء المسؤولة عن الرؤية في الإضاءة الضعيفة.
وتشمل علاماته المبكرة صعوبة الإبصار عند الغسق أو في الظلام، وتراجعاً تدريجياً في القدرة على رؤية الأشياء الموجودة على جانبي مجال النظر، وقد تظل حدة الإبصار طبيعية في البداية، ويبدو فحص الشبكية المعتاد سليماً، مما قد يؤخر اكتشاف المرض.
وشملت الدراسة عائلات غير مرتبطة بصلة قرابة تحمل التغير الجيني نفسه، واستعان الباحثون بفحوص وراثية وتصوير للشبكية واختبارات لقياس الرؤية وقدرة العين على التكيف مع الظلام.
وأظهرت النتائج التي نُشرت في مجلة (جاما) الطبية، أن أربعة أشخاص يحملون هذا التغير، من إحدى العائلات، عانوا بطءً في استعادة الرؤية في الظلام بعد التعرض للضوء، رغم تمتعهم بحدة إبصار طبيعية وغياب تغيرات ظاهرة في قاع العين، ما يشير إلى أن اضطراب وظيفة الخلايا قد يسبق ظهور تلف يمكن رصده بالتصوير.
وحدد الباحثون التغير المسبب للمرض باسم (p.Arg140Trp)، موضحين أنه يختلف عن تغير آخر في الجين نفسه معروف بتسببه في مرض يصيب أساساً مركز الشبكية، أما الشكل الجديد فيؤثر بصورة أكبر في أطرافها، مع بقاء المنطقة المركزية محفوظة نسبياً.
وقال المشارك في الدراسة ماكسيميليان بفاو: "إن النتائج تبين أن تغيرات مختلفة في الجين نفسه يمكن أن تؤدي إلى أمراض ذات أنماط متباينة"، مشيراً إلى أن الاكتشاف قد يفسر بعض الحالات التي ظل سببها الوراثي مجهولاً.