خلّف إعصار «لويل» أضراراً واسعة في جزر هاواي الأمريكية، بعدما ضربت الرياح العاتية والأمطار الغزيرة المناطق الغربية من الأرخبيل، متسببة في سقوط الأشجار وإغلاق الطرق وانقطاع الكهرباء عن الآلاف من السكان.

كاواي الأكثر تضرراً

وتعرضت جزيرة كاواي لأشد تأثيرات الإعصار، إذ أفادت السلطات المحلية بانقطاع الكهرباء عن نحو 90% من مشتركي الجزيرة، فيما بدأت فرق الطوارئ عمليات تقييم الأضرار وإزالة الأشجار والحطام وإصلاح شبكات الكهرباء المتضررة.

أمواج عاتية تغلق الطرق

وتسببت الأمواج العاتية في أضرار بالمناطق الساحلية، ودفعت الرمال والصخور إلى الطرق والمتنزهات، فيما أغلقت عدة طرق رئيسية بسبب الفيضانات والأشجار المتساقطة وأعمدة الكهرباء المتضررة.

كما لجأ عشرات السكان إلى مراكز الإيواء، وسط تحذيرات من استمرار مخاطر الفيضانات والانهيارات الطينية.

انقطاعات واسعة في أواهو

وفي جزيرة أواهو، أعلنت شركة الكهرباء انقطاع الخدمة عن نحو 21 ألف مشترك صباح الثلاثاء، تركز معظمهم في المناطق الواقعة على الساحلين الغربي والشرقي للجزيرة.

رياح تصل إلى 130 كيلومتراً

ورغم أن مركز «لويل» لم يعبر اليابسة مباشرة، فإن نطاق رياحه الواسع امتد إلى الجزر، وسُجلت هبات بلغت سرعتها نحو 130 كيلومتراً في الساعة في بعض المناطق.

وبدأ الإعصار بالابتعاد عن هاواي مع تراجع قوته تدريجياً.

التحذيرات مستمرة

وحذر خبراء الأرصاد من استمرار مخاطر الأمطار الغزيرة والفيضانات والانهيارات الطينية والأمواج الخطرة، حتى مع ابتعاد مركز الإعصار، فيما تواصل السلطات وفرق الطوارئ حصر الأضرار وإعادة الخدمات إلى المناطق المتضررة.