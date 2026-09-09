The hurricane "Lowe" left extensive damage in the American Hawaiian Islands, after strong winds and heavy rains struck the western areas of the archipelago, causing trees to fall, roads to close, and power outages for thousands of residents.

Kauai the Most Affected

The island of Kauai experienced the most severe impacts of the hurricane, as local authorities reported power outages affecting about 90% of the island's subscribers, while emergency teams began damage assessments, removing fallen trees and debris, and repairing damaged power networks.

High Waves Close Roads

The high waves caused damage to coastal areas, pushing sand and rocks onto roads and parks, while several major roads were closed due to flooding, fallen trees, and damaged power poles.

Dozens of residents also sought refuge in shelters, amid warnings of continued risks of flooding and landslides.

Widespread Outages in Oahu

In Oahu, the electricity company announced service outages affecting about 21,000 subscribers on Tuesday morning, most of whom were concentrated in areas along the island's western and eastern coasts.

Winds Reaching 130 Kilometers

Although the center of "Lowe" did not make landfall directly, its wide range of winds extended to the islands, with gusts recorded at speeds of about 130 kilometers per hour in some areas.

The hurricane began to move away from Hawaii as its strength gradually diminished.

Warnings Continue

Meteorological experts warned of the continued risks of heavy rains, flooding, landslides, and dangerous waves, even as the hurricane's center moved away, while authorities and emergency teams continued to assess damages and restore services to affected areas.