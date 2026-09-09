خلّف إعصار «لويل» أضراراً واسعة في جزر هاواي الأمريكية، بعدما ضربت الرياح العاتية والأمطار الغزيرة المناطق الغربية من الأرخبيل، متسببة في سقوط الأشجار وإغلاق الطرق وانقطاع الكهرباء عن الآلاف من السكان.
كاواي الأكثر تضرراً
وتعرضت جزيرة كاواي لأشد تأثيرات الإعصار، إذ أفادت السلطات المحلية بانقطاع الكهرباء عن نحو 90% من مشتركي الجزيرة، فيما بدأت فرق الطوارئ عمليات تقييم الأضرار وإزالة الأشجار والحطام وإصلاح شبكات الكهرباء المتضررة.
أمواج عاتية تغلق الطرق
وتسببت الأمواج العاتية في أضرار بالمناطق الساحلية، ودفعت الرمال والصخور إلى الطرق والمتنزهات، فيما أغلقت عدة طرق رئيسية بسبب الفيضانات والأشجار المتساقطة وأعمدة الكهرباء المتضررة.
كما لجأ عشرات السكان إلى مراكز الإيواء، وسط تحذيرات من استمرار مخاطر الفيضانات والانهيارات الطينية.
انقطاعات واسعة في أواهو
وفي جزيرة أواهو، أعلنت شركة الكهرباء انقطاع الخدمة عن نحو 21 ألف مشترك صباح الثلاثاء، تركز معظمهم في المناطق الواقعة على الساحلين الغربي والشرقي للجزيرة.
رياح تصل إلى 130 كيلومتراً
ورغم أن مركز «لويل» لم يعبر اليابسة مباشرة، فإن نطاق رياحه الواسع امتد إلى الجزر، وسُجلت هبات بلغت سرعتها نحو 130 كيلومتراً في الساعة في بعض المناطق.
وبدأ الإعصار بالابتعاد عن هاواي مع تراجع قوته تدريجياً.
التحذيرات مستمرة
وحذر خبراء الأرصاد من استمرار مخاطر الأمطار الغزيرة والفيضانات والانهيارات الطينية والأمواج الخطرة، حتى مع ابتعاد مركز الإعصار، فيما تواصل السلطات وفرق الطوارئ حصر الأضرار وإعادة الخدمات إلى المناطق المتضررة.
The hurricane "Lowe" left extensive damage in the American Hawaiian Islands, after strong winds and heavy rains struck the western areas of the archipelago, causing trees to fall, roads to close, and power outages for thousands of residents.
Kauai the Most Affected
The island of Kauai experienced the most severe impacts of the hurricane, as local authorities reported power outages affecting about 90% of the island's subscribers, while emergency teams began damage assessments, removing fallen trees and debris, and repairing damaged power networks.
High Waves Close Roads
The high waves caused damage to coastal areas, pushing sand and rocks onto roads and parks, while several major roads were closed due to flooding, fallen trees, and damaged power poles.
Dozens of residents also sought refuge in shelters, amid warnings of continued risks of flooding and landslides.
Widespread Outages in Oahu
In Oahu, the electricity company announced service outages affecting about 21,000 subscribers on Tuesday morning, most of whom were concentrated in areas along the island's western and eastern coasts.
Winds Reaching 130 Kilometers
Although the center of "Lowe" did not make landfall directly, its wide range of winds extended to the islands, with gusts recorded at speeds of about 130 kilometers per hour in some areas.
The hurricane began to move away from Hawaii as its strength gradually diminished.
Warnings Continue
Meteorological experts warned of the continued risks of heavy rains, flooding, landslides, and dangerous waves, even as the hurricane's center moved away, while authorities and emergency teams continued to assess damages and restore services to affected areas.