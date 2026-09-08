أنهت منصة «X» برنامج مشاركة إيرادات منشئي المحتوى، بعد أن كان آخر يوم لتحقيق الأرباح ضمن البرنامج في 7 سبتمبر 2026، لتبدأ المنصة مرحلة جديدة عبر برنامج «مكافآت المحتوى الأصلي».
مكافآت للمحتوى الأصلي
وأتاحت «X» اعتباراً من 8 سبتمبر الجاري التقديم تدريجياً على البرنامج الجديد، الذي يهدف إلى مكافأة المنشئين على المحتوى الأصلي، بما في ذلك المنشورات والمقالات والصور ومقاطع الفيديو.
الظهور يحدد المكافآت
وتُحتسب المكافآت في البرنامج الجديد بناءً على الظهور المؤهل للمحتوى الأصلي، ويشمل ذلك الظهور الفريد للمحتوى أمام مشتركي «X Premium» على الصفحة الرئيسية، مع استبعاد الظهورات المدفوعة أو المروّجة أو المصطنعة والاحتيالية، إضافة إلى الظهورات المتكررة من الحساب نفسه للمنشور.
شروط للانضمام
وحددت «X» عدداً من شروط الأهلية، من بينها ألا يقل عمر المتقدم عن 18 عاماً، وأن يكون حسابه في وضع جيد، وأن يمتلك اشتراكاً نشطاً في إحدى خدمات «X Premium» أو «Premium+» أو «Premium Business».
كما يشترط البرنامج امتلاك 500 متابع موثّق و500 ألف ظهور على الصفحة الرئيسية من مستخدمين موثّقين خلال آخر 90 يوماً، مع استبعاد الظهورات على الردود، إلى جانب تقديم محتوى أصلي بصورة مستمرة.
صرف المكافآت كل أسبوعين
وتُصرف مكافآت البرنامج الجديد كل أسبوعين، بحد أدنى يبلغ 30 دولاراً، فيما تخضع طلبات الانضمام للمراجعة، ولا يعني استيفاء شروط الأهلية القبول تلقائياً.
وفي المقابل، يحصل المشاركون في برنامج مشاركة الإيرادات السابق على دفعة أخيرة عن الأرباح المستحقة حتى 7 سبتمبر، والمتوقع صرفها في 11 سبتمبر أو قريباً منه، على أن يبدأ الانتقال إلى البرنامج الجديد وفق شروطه ومتطلباته.
The platform "X" has ended the content creators' revenue sharing program, with the last day to earn profits under the program being September 7, 2026, as the platform begins a new phase through the "Original Content Rewards" program.
Rewards for Original Content
Starting from September 8, "X" has gradually opened applications for the new program, which aims to reward creators for original content, including posts, articles, images, and videos.
Visibility Determines Rewards
Rewards in the new program are calculated based on qualified visibility for original content, which includes unique visibility of the content to "X Premium" subscribers on the homepage, excluding paid, promoted, artificial, and fraudulent impressions, as well as repeated impressions from the same account for the post.
Eligibility Requirements
"X" has set several eligibility criteria, including that the applicant must be at least 18 years old, have a good standing account, and maintain an active subscription to one of the "X Premium," "Premium+," or "Premium Business" services.
The program also requires having 500 verified followers and 500,000 impressions on the homepage from verified users within the last 90 days, excluding impressions on replies, along with consistently providing original content.
Rewards Distributed Every Two Weeks
Rewards from the new program are distributed every two weeks, with a minimum of $30, while applications for participation are subject to review, and meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee automatic acceptance.
In contrast, participants in the previous revenue sharing program will receive a final payment for profits due until September 7, expected to be disbursed on September 11 or shortly thereafter, as the transition to the new program begins according to its terms and requirements.