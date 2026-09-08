أنهت منصة «X» برنامج مشاركة إيرادات منشئي المحتوى، بعد أن كان آخر يوم لتحقيق الأرباح ضمن البرنامج في 7 سبتمبر 2026، لتبدأ المنصة مرحلة جديدة عبر برنامج «مكافآت المحتوى الأصلي».

مكافآت للمحتوى الأصلي

وأتاحت «X» اعتباراً من 8 سبتمبر الجاري التقديم تدريجياً على البرنامج الجديد، الذي يهدف إلى مكافأة المنشئين على المحتوى الأصلي، بما في ذلك المنشورات والمقالات والصور ومقاطع الفيديو.

الظهور يحدد المكافآت

وتُحتسب المكافآت في البرنامج الجديد بناءً على الظهور المؤهل للمحتوى الأصلي، ويشمل ذلك الظهور الفريد للمحتوى أمام مشتركي «X Premium» على الصفحة الرئيسية، مع استبعاد الظهورات المدفوعة أو المروّجة أو المصطنعة والاحتيالية، إضافة إلى الظهورات المتكررة من الحساب نفسه للمنشور.

شروط للانضمام

وحددت «X» عدداً من شروط الأهلية، من بينها ألا يقل عمر المتقدم عن 18 عاماً، وأن يكون حسابه في وضع جيد، وأن يمتلك اشتراكاً نشطاً في إحدى خدمات «X Premium» أو «Premium+» أو «Premium Business».

كما يشترط البرنامج امتلاك 500 متابع موثّق و500 ألف ظهور على الصفحة الرئيسية من مستخدمين موثّقين خلال آخر 90 يوماً، مع استبعاد الظهورات على الردود، إلى جانب تقديم محتوى أصلي بصورة مستمرة.

صرف المكافآت كل أسبوعين

وتُصرف مكافآت البرنامج الجديد كل أسبوعين، بحد أدنى يبلغ 30 دولاراً، فيما تخضع طلبات الانضمام للمراجعة، ولا يعني استيفاء شروط الأهلية القبول تلقائياً.

وفي المقابل، يحصل المشاركون في برنامج مشاركة الإيرادات السابق على دفعة أخيرة عن الأرباح المستحقة حتى 7 سبتمبر، والمتوقع صرفها في 11 سبتمبر أو قريباً منه، على أن يبدأ الانتقال إلى البرنامج الجديد وفق شروطه ومتطلباته.