The platform "X" has ended the content creators' revenue sharing program, with the last day to earn profits under the program being September 7, 2026, as the platform begins a new phase through the "Original Content Rewards" program.

Rewards for Original Content

Starting from September 8, "X" has gradually opened applications for the new program, which aims to reward creators for original content, including posts, articles, images, and videos.

Visibility Determines Rewards

Rewards in the new program are calculated based on qualified visibility for original content, which includes unique visibility of the content to "X Premium" subscribers on the homepage, excluding paid, promoted, artificial, and fraudulent impressions, as well as repeated impressions from the same account for the post.

Eligibility Requirements

"X" has set several eligibility criteria, including that the applicant must be at least 18 years old, have a good standing account, and maintain an active subscription to one of the "X Premium," "Premium+," or "Premium Business" services.

The program also requires having 500 verified followers and 500,000 impressions on the homepage from verified users within the last 90 days, excluding impressions on replies, along with consistently providing original content.

Rewards Distributed Every Two Weeks

Rewards from the new program are distributed every two weeks, with a minimum of $30, while applications for participation are subject to review, and meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee automatic acceptance.

In contrast, participants in the previous revenue sharing program will receive a final payment for profits due until September 7, expected to be disbursed on September 11 or shortly thereafter, as the transition to the new program begins according to its terms and requirements.