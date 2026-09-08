حقق فريق طبي بريطاني إنجازًا غير مسبوق بعد نجاحه في إجراء عملية تُعد الأولى عالميًا لإصلاح تشوّه نادر في جمجمة رضيع، باستخدام نوابض مرنة صُممت خصيصًا لإعادة تشكيل الجمجمة تدريجيًا مع نمو الدماغ.

وكان الرضيع روري بوتر قد شُخِّص بعد ولادته بإصابة حادة بتعظم الدروز الباكر السهمي، وهو اضطراب يؤدي إلى التحام مبكر لإحدى وصلات الجمجمة، ما يحدُّ من المساحة المتاحة لنمو الدماغ ويستدعي تدخلًا جراحيًا معقدًا.

وفي مستشفى غريت أورموند ستريت بالتعاون مع كلية لندن الجامعية، استخدم الأطباء لأول مرة نوابض مصنوعة من سبيكة (النيتينول) التي تجمع بين النيكل والتيتانيوم، وتتميز بمرونة عالية تسمح لها بالتكيف مع نمو الجمجمة. وتُترك هذه النوابض داخل الجمجمة لأسابيع أو أشهر لتعمل تدريجيًا على تعديل شكلها، قبل أن تُزال لاحقًا.

ويأمل الفريق الطبي أن تسهم التقنية الجديدة في تقليل الحاجة إلى الجراحات التقليدية الأكثر تعقيدًا، إضافة إلى خفض احتمالات نقل الدم أثناء العملية.

وأوضح الأطباء أن مرونة نوابض (النيتينول) تمنحهم قدرة أكبر على التحكم بالقوة المؤثرة على الجمجمة مقارنة بالنوابض الفولاذية المستخدمة سابقًا. وبعد عام على العملية، يؤكد والداه أنه طفل سعيد ونشيط ويتمتع بصحة جيدة، فيما يواصل الباحثون تقييم نتائج التقنية لتحديد إمكانية تعميمها على نطاق أوسع لعلاج الأطفال المصابين بهذه الحالة النادرة.