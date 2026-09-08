دعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، وضرورة البقاء في أماكن آمنة والابتعاد عن أماكن تجمع السيول والأودية وعدم السباحة فيها، والالتزام بالتعليمات المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام المختلفة ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وذلك بناءً على البيانات الصادرة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد باستمرار هطول الأمطار الرعدية على بعض مناطق المملكة، من يوم غدٍ (الأربعاء) حتى يوم (الاثنين) القادم.

جريان سيول وتساقط برد


وكان مركز الأرصاد قد أوضح أن منطقة مكة المكرمة ستتأثر بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول وتساقط البرد ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، تشمل الطائف وميسان وأضم والعرضيات، وخفيفة إلى متوسطة لتشمل العاصمة المقدسة والكامل والجموم وبحرة والليث والقنفذة.


وأشار المركز إلى أن مناطق جازان وعسير والباحة ستتأثر بأمطار من متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول وتساقط البرد ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، وخفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقتي المدينة المنورة ونجران.