The General Directorate of Civil Defense has called for caution and vigilance, the necessity of staying in safe places, avoiding areas where floods and valleys gather, and not swimming in them, as well as adhering to the instructions announced through various media outlets and social media platforms. This is based on the data issued by the National Center of Meteorology regarding the continued rainfall in some regions of the Kingdom, from tomorrow (Wednesday) until the upcoming (Monday).



Flow of Floods and Hailfall



The Meteorological Center has clarified that the Makkah region will be affected by moderate to heavy rains, leading to the flow of floods, hailfall, and descending winds that stir up dust and sand, affecting Taif, Maysan, Adham, and Al-Ardiyat. Light to moderate rains are expected to affect the Holy Capital, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Bahra, Al-Lith, and Al-Qunfudhah.



The center indicated that the regions of Jazan, Asir, and Al-Baha will be affected by moderate to heavy rains, leading to the flow of floods, hailfall, and descending winds that stir up dust and sand, with light to moderate rains expected in the regions of Madinah and Najran.