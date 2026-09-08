دعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، وضرورة البقاء في أماكن آمنة والابتعاد عن أماكن تجمع السيول والأودية وعدم السباحة فيها، والالتزام بالتعليمات المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام المختلفة ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وذلك بناءً على البيانات الصادرة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد باستمرار هطول الأمطار الرعدية على بعض مناطق المملكة، من يوم غدٍ (الأربعاء) حتى يوم (الاثنين) القادم.
جريان سيول وتساقط برد
وكان مركز الأرصاد قد أوضح أن منطقة مكة المكرمة ستتأثر بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول وتساقط البرد ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، تشمل الطائف وميسان وأضم والعرضيات، وخفيفة إلى متوسطة لتشمل العاصمة المقدسة والكامل والجموم وبحرة والليث والقنفذة.
وأشار المركز إلى أن مناطق جازان وعسير والباحة ستتأثر بأمطار من متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول وتساقط البرد ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، وخفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقتي المدينة المنورة ونجران.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense has called for caution and vigilance, the necessity of staying in safe places, avoiding areas where floods and valleys gather, and not swimming in them, as well as adhering to the instructions announced through various media outlets and social media platforms. This is based on the data issued by the National Center of Meteorology regarding the continued rainfall in some regions of the Kingdom, from tomorrow (Wednesday) until the upcoming (Monday).
Flow of Floods and Hailfall
The Meteorological Center has clarified that the Makkah region will be affected by moderate to heavy rains, leading to the flow of floods, hailfall, and descending winds that stir up dust and sand, affecting Taif, Maysan, Adham, and Al-Ardiyat. Light to moderate rains are expected to affect the Holy Capital, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Bahra, Al-Lith, and Al-Qunfudhah.
The center indicated that the regions of Jazan, Asir, and Al-Baha will be affected by moderate to heavy rains, leading to the flow of floods, hailfall, and descending winds that stir up dust and sand, with light to moderate rains expected in the regions of Madinah and Najran.