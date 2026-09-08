أدان رئيس دولة فلسطين محمود عباس الاعتداءات التي استهدفت المملكة العربية السعودية وأسفرت عن وقوع إصابات، مشدداً على أن دولة فلسطين تقف إلى جانب المملكة قيادة وشعباً، ومؤكداً تضامنها الكامل معها في مواجهة كل ما يستهدف أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها، وترفض بشكل قاطع أي مساس بأمن المملكة واستقرارها.


تصعيد خطير وتهديد مباشر


وأوضح رئيس دولة فلسطين أن هذه الاعتداءات تمثل تصعيداً خطيراً وتهديداً مباشراً لحياة المدنيين والأعيان المدنية، الأمر الذي يستوجب الوقف الفوري لهذه الأعمال العبثية التي لا تخدم سوى إشعال المزيد من التوتر والفوضى في المنطقة. وأشار إلى أن استهداف المنشآت المدنية والاقتصادية وترويع المواطنين الآمنين لا يمكن تبريرهما تحت أي ذريعة، ويتنافيان مع قواعد القانون الدولي والقيم والمبادئ الإنسانية.