The President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, condemned the attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that resulted in injuries, emphasizing that the State of Palestine stands alongside the Kingdom, its leadership, and its people, and affirming its full solidarity with it in facing all that threatens its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and firmly rejecting any infringement on the Kingdom's security and stability.



Serious Escalation and Direct Threat



The President of the State of Palestine clarified that these attacks represent a serious escalation and a direct threat to the lives of civilians and civilian objects, which necessitates an immediate halt to these reckless actions that serve only to ignite further tension and chaos in the region. He pointed out that targeting civilian and economic facilities and terrorizing peaceful citizens cannot be justified under any pretext, and are inconsistent with the rules of international law and humanitarian values and principles.