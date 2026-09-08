A single-celled organism from the slime mold "Physarum polycephalum" has drawn scientists' attention to its unusual capabilities, as it can respond to its environment, change its behavior, and adapt based on past experiences, despite lacking a brain and nervous system.

This organism is a type of slime mold, often appearing as a yellow gelatinous mass or network, spending most of its life searching for food, including bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms.

Solving mazes and choosing the shortest paths

Scientific experiments have shown that "Physarum polycephalum" can find the shortest path between two food sources within mazes by reorganizing its tubular network and abandoning less effective pathways.

In other experiments, it was able to form networks that strikingly mimic transportation and railway networks, including the railway network in the Tokyo area, after reorganizing its tubes around food sources in a way that achieves high efficiency.

Learning without nerve cells

Its capabilities are not limited to finding paths; scientific experiments have shown that the slime mold can exhibit a simple type of learning known as "habituation."

In a study published in the journal "Nature," the organism was exposed to bridges treated with aversive substances like quinine or caffeine. With repeated exposure, it began to cross these bridges more quickly, indicating a decrease in its response to the repeated stimulus. After two days of stopping exposure to the substances, its aversion response returned.

A network of tubes retains traces of experience

Other research indicates that "Physarum polycephalum" relies on a network of internal tubes to transport materials within the cell, and this network can change in response to food sources.

One study showed that the tubes near the food become thicker, while less useful tubes recede, allowing the organism to retain a spatial trace of the previous food location and utilize it in its subsequent movements.







Can it be described as "intelligent"?

Despite these capabilities, this does not mean that the organism possesses intelligence or thinking similar to humans; researchers use concepts like learning, habituation, and information processing to describe behaviors that occur without the presence of a nervous system.

These studies suggest that some forms of information processing and adaptation to the environment can occur in organisms that lack nerve cells, which broadens the scientific discussion about the nature of learning and perception.

An experiment revealed its capabilities in mazes

The Japanese researcher Toshiyuki Nakagaki was one of the prominent scientists who studied this phenomenon, publishing a study in 2000 in the journal "Nature" that demonstrated "Physarum polycephalum's" ability to find the shortest path between two points within a maze.

These experiments have become some of the most notable examples of a single-celled organism solving a relatively complex problem without possessing a brain or nervous system.

Does learning require a brain?

These findings raise an intriguing scientific question: Does learning and information processing necessarily require a brain?

Scientists continue to study "Physarum polycephalum" to understand how these processes occur in non-neuronal organisms, and its capabilities have inspired research in fields such as computing, network design, and problem-solving.