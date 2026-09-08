أعاد كائن وحيد الخلية من العفن الغروي «Physarum polycephalum» لفت أنظار العلماء إلى قدراته غير المعتادة، إذ يستطيع الاستجابة للبيئة وتغيير سلوكه والتكيف مع تجاربه السابقة، رغم افتقاره إلى الدماغ والجهاز العصبي.

ويُعد هذا الكائن من العفن الغروي، ويظهر غالباً على هيئة كتلة أو شبكة هلامية صفراء، ويقضي معظم حياته في البحث عن الغذاء، بما في ذلك البكتيريا والفطريات والكائنات الدقيقة الأخرى.

يحل المتاهات ويختار أقصر المسارات

وأظهرت تجارب علمية أن «Physarum polycephalum» يستطيع العثور على أقصر مسار بين مصدرين للغذاء داخل المتاهات، من خلال إعادة تنظيم شبكته الأنبوبية والتخلي عن المسارات الأقل فاعلية.

وفي تجارب أخرى، استطاع تكوين شبكات تحاكي بدرجة لافتة شبكات النقل والسكك الحديدية، من بينها شبكة السكك الحديدية في منطقة طوكيو، بعدما أعاد تنظيم أنابيبه حول مصادر الغذاء بطريقة تحقق كفاءة عالية.

تعلم دون خلايا عصبية

ولا تقتصر قدراته على إيجاد المسارات؛ فقد أظهرت تجارب علمية أن العفن الغروي يمكن أن يُظهر نوعاً بسيطاً من التعلم يُعرف باسم «التعوّد».

وفي دراسة نشرتها مجلة «Nature»، عُرض الكائن لجسور عولجت بمواد منفّرة مثل الكينين أو الكافيين. ومع تكرار التعرض، أصبح يعبر هذه الجسور بسرعة أكبر، في إشارة إلى انخفاض استجابته للمنبه المتكرر. وبعد يومين من التوقف عن التعرض للمواد، عادت استجابته للنفور.

شبكة أنابيب تحتفظ بآثار التجربة

وتشير أبحاث أخرى إلى أن «Physarum polycephalum» يعتمد على شبكة من الأنابيب الداخلية لنقل المواد داخل الخلية، ويمكن لهذه الشبكة أن تتغير استجابةً لمصادر الغذاء.

وأظهرت دراسة أن الأنابيب القريبة من الغذاء تصبح أكثر سماكة، بينما تتراجع الأنابيب الأقل فائدة، ما يسمح للكائن بالاحتفاظ بأثر مكاني لموقع الغذاء السابق والاستفادة منه في حركته اللاحقة.



هل يمكن وصفه بـ«الذكاء»؟

ورغم هذه القدرات، لا يعني ذلك أن الكائن يمتلك ذكاءً أو تفكيراً شبيهاً بالإنسان؛ فالباحثون يستخدمون مفاهيم مثل التعلم والتعوّد ومعالجة المعلومات لوصف سلوكيات تحدث من دون وجود جهاز عصبي.

وتشير هذه الدراسات إلى أن بعض أشكال معالجة المعلومات والتكيف مع البيئة يمكن أن تظهر لدى كائنات لا تمتلك خلايا عصبية، وهو ما يوسع النقاش العلمي حول طبيعة التعلم والإدراك.

تجربة كشفت قدراته في المتاهات

وكان الباحث الياباني توشيوكي ناكاغاكي من أبرز العلماء الذين درسوا هذه الظاهرة، إذ نشر عام 2000 دراسة في مجلة «Nature» أظهرت قدرة «Physarum polycephalum» على إيجاد أقصر مسار بين نقطتين داخل متاهة.

وأصبحت هذه التجارب من أبرز الأمثلة على قدرة كائن وحيد الخلية على حل مشكلة معقدة نسبياً دون امتلاك دماغ أو جهاز عصبي.

هل يحتاج التعلّم إلى دماغ؟

وتطرح هذه النتائج سؤالاً علمياً مثيراً: هل يحتاج التعلم ومعالجة المعلومات بالضرورة إلى دماغ؟

ويواصل العلماء دراسة «Physarum polycephalum» لفهم كيفية حدوث هذه العمليات في الكائنات غير العصبية، كما ألهمت قدراته أبحاثاً في مجالات الحوسبة وتصميم الشبكات وحل المشكلات.