انقلبت لحظة إطعام روتينية إلى مشهد مرعب حبس الأنفاس داخل متنزه «أدفنتشر بارك» ببابوا غينيا الجديدة، إذ باغت تمساح ضخم عاملاً أثناء اقترابه من السياج حاملاً وجبة دجاج، ليهجم بفكيه على ساقي العامل ويسحبه بقوة لداخل الحوض المائي أمام ذهول الزوار.

وطوال ساعة كاملة، عاش الضحية رعباً متواصلاً تحت وطأة فكي الحيوان المفترس دون أن يتمكن من الصراخ من شدة الصدمة، فيما حاول المتواجدون مد عصا عبر السياج لتثبيته ومنعه من الغرق. ومع اشتداد الألم، ردد العامل المحاصر بصوت منهك كلماته الأخيرة: «لم أفعل شيئاً خاطئاً».

وسارعت إدارة الحديقة لإخلاء الزوار فوراً، قبل أن تقتحم الشرطة الموقع وتطلق الرصاص الحي مباشرة على التمساح لإجباره على ترك فريسته. ورغم تحرير العامل ونقله العاجل إلى المستشفى، إلا أن جسده فارق الحياة صبيحة اليوم التالي متأثراً بالإصابات القاتلة.