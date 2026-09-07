انقلبت لحظة إطعام روتينية إلى مشهد مرعب حبس الأنفاس داخل متنزه «أدفنتشر بارك» ببابوا غينيا الجديدة، إذ باغت تمساح ضخم عاملاً أثناء اقترابه من السياج حاملاً وجبة دجاج، ليهجم بفكيه على ساقي العامل ويسحبه بقوة لداخل الحوض المائي أمام ذهول الزوار.
وطوال ساعة كاملة، عاش الضحية رعباً متواصلاً تحت وطأة فكي الحيوان المفترس دون أن يتمكن من الصراخ من شدة الصدمة، فيما حاول المتواجدون مد عصا عبر السياج لتثبيته ومنعه من الغرق. ومع اشتداد الألم، ردد العامل المحاصر بصوت منهك كلماته الأخيرة: «لم أفعل شيئاً خاطئاً».
وسارعت إدارة الحديقة لإخلاء الزوار فوراً، قبل أن تقتحم الشرطة الموقع وتطلق الرصاص الحي مباشرة على التمساح لإجباره على ترك فريسته. ورغم تحرير العامل ونقله العاجل إلى المستشفى، إلا أن جسده فارق الحياة صبيحة اليوم التالي متأثراً بالإصابات القاتلة.
A routine feeding moment turned into a terrifying scene that took breath away inside the "Adventure Park" in Papua New Guinea, as a massive crocodile ambushed a worker while he was approaching the fence carrying a chicken meal, attacking him with its jaws on the worker's legs and pulling him forcefully into the water tank in front of stunned visitors.
For a full hour, the victim lived in continuous terror under the grip of the predator's jaws, unable to scream due to the shock, while those present tried to extend a stick through the fence to stabilize him and prevent him from drowning. As the pain intensified, the trapped worker weakly repeated his last words: "I did nothing wrong."
The park management quickly evacuated the visitors before the police stormed the site and fired live rounds directly at the crocodile to force it to release its prey. Despite rescuing the worker and urgently transporting him to the hospital, his body succumbed to death the following morning due to the fatal injuries.