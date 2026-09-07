A routine feeding moment turned into a terrifying scene that took breath away inside the "Adventure Park" in Papua New Guinea, as a massive crocodile ambushed a worker while he was approaching the fence carrying a chicken meal, attacking him with its jaws on the worker's legs and pulling him forcefully into the water tank in front of stunned visitors.

For a full hour, the victim lived in continuous terror under the grip of the predator's jaws, unable to scream due to the shock, while those present tried to extend a stick through the fence to stabilize him and prevent him from drowning. As the pain intensified, the trapped worker weakly repeated his last words: "I did nothing wrong."

The park management quickly evacuated the visitors before the police stormed the site and fired live rounds directly at the crocodile to force it to release its prey. Despite rescuing the worker and urgently transporting him to the hospital, his body succumbed to death the following morning due to the fatal injuries.