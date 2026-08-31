نشرت صحيفة Economic Times تقريراً متخصصاً في علم النفس يشير إلى أن الأشخاص الذين يسخرون من الآخرين ليسوا مجرد أشخاص لئيمين، بل إنهم يكشفون الكثير عن أنفسهم.


وبحسب التقرير الذي نشره موقع "العربية. نت"، فإن معظم الأشخاص الذين مروا بهذه التجربة في مرحلة ما من حياتهم، كشخص ما يمزح بشأن مظهرهم أو يضحك على خطأ ارتكبوه أو يحول موقفاً محرجاً إلى تسلية، فإن الأمر أحياناً يكون مجرد مزاح بين أصدقاء مقربين. وفي أحيان أخرى، يتجاوز الأمر الحدود ويترك جروحاً عاطفية عميقة.


عوامل نفسية


يوضح علم النفس أن أسباب سخرية البعض من الآخرين أكثر تعقيداً بكثير من مجرد كونهم "لئيمين"، حيث تُظهر الأبحاث أن المزاح والسخرية قد ينبعان من عدة عوامل نفسية، بما يشمل التعلم الاجتماعي وتقدير الذات وديناميكيات الجماعة والمقارنة الاجتماعية وأنماط الفكاهة المختلفة.


ومن المهم الإشارة إلى أن ليس كل مزاح ضار. إن الدعابة الودية بين الأشخاص الذين يثقون ببعضهم البعض يمكن أن تقوي العلاقات، بينما يمكن أن تؤدي السخرية أو الإذلال المتكرر إلى الإضرار بالثقة بالنفس والرفاهية. يساعد فهم هذه العمليات النفسية في تفسير سبب لجوء بعض الأشخاص إلى الفكاهة على حساب الآخرين.


المقارنة الاجتماعية


وتشير نظرية المقارنة الاجتماعية لعالم النفس ليون فستنغر إلى أن الأشخاص يقارنون أنفسهم بالآخرين بشكل طبيعي لتقييم قدراتهم وقيمتهم. وأحياناً، يُحسن السخرية من أخطاء الآخرين صورة الشخص عن نفسه مؤقتاً. إن قيام شخص بالضحك عندما يُجيب زميل له إجابة خاطئة خلال اجتماع يمكن أن يجعله يشعر لفترة وجيزة بمزيد من الكفاءة بالمقارنة. تُؤكد الأبحاث أن هذا لا ينطبق على الجميع، ولكن المقارنة الاجتماعية ربما تؤثر على بعض سلوكيات المزاح.