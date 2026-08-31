نشرت صحيفة Economic Times تقريراً متخصصاً في علم النفس يشير إلى أن الأشخاص الذين يسخرون من الآخرين ليسوا مجرد أشخاص لئيمين، بل إنهم يكشفون الكثير عن أنفسهم.
وبحسب التقرير الذي نشره موقع "العربية. نت"، فإن معظم الأشخاص الذين مروا بهذه التجربة في مرحلة ما من حياتهم، كشخص ما يمزح بشأن مظهرهم أو يضحك على خطأ ارتكبوه أو يحول موقفاً محرجاً إلى تسلية، فإن الأمر أحياناً يكون مجرد مزاح بين أصدقاء مقربين. وفي أحيان أخرى، يتجاوز الأمر الحدود ويترك جروحاً عاطفية عميقة.
عوامل نفسية
يوضح علم النفس أن أسباب سخرية البعض من الآخرين أكثر تعقيداً بكثير من مجرد كونهم "لئيمين"، حيث تُظهر الأبحاث أن المزاح والسخرية قد ينبعان من عدة عوامل نفسية، بما يشمل التعلم الاجتماعي وتقدير الذات وديناميكيات الجماعة والمقارنة الاجتماعية وأنماط الفكاهة المختلفة.
ومن المهم الإشارة إلى أن ليس كل مزاح ضار. إن الدعابة الودية بين الأشخاص الذين يثقون ببعضهم البعض يمكن أن تقوي العلاقات، بينما يمكن أن تؤدي السخرية أو الإذلال المتكرر إلى الإضرار بالثقة بالنفس والرفاهية. يساعد فهم هذه العمليات النفسية في تفسير سبب لجوء بعض الأشخاص إلى الفكاهة على حساب الآخرين.
المقارنة الاجتماعية
وتشير نظرية المقارنة الاجتماعية لعالم النفس ليون فستنغر إلى أن الأشخاص يقارنون أنفسهم بالآخرين بشكل طبيعي لتقييم قدراتهم وقيمتهم. وأحياناً، يُحسن السخرية من أخطاء الآخرين صورة الشخص عن نفسه مؤقتاً. إن قيام شخص بالضحك عندما يُجيب زميل له إجابة خاطئة خلال اجتماع يمكن أن يجعله يشعر لفترة وجيزة بمزيد من الكفاءة بالمقارنة. تُؤكد الأبحاث أن هذا لا ينطبق على الجميع، ولكن المقارنة الاجتماعية ربما تؤثر على بعض سلوكيات المزاح.
The Economic Times published a specialized report in psychology indicating that people who mock others are not just mean individuals, but they reveal a lot about themselves.
According to the report published by the "Al Arabiya.net" website, most people have experienced this at some point in their lives, whether it’s someone joking about their appearance, laughing at a mistake they made, or turning an embarrassing situation into entertainment. Sometimes, it’s just playful teasing among close friends. At other times, it crosses the line and leaves deep emotional scars.
Psychological Factors
Psychology explains that the reasons some people mock others are much more complex than simply being "mean." Research shows that teasing and mockery can stem from several psychological factors, including social learning, self-esteem, group dynamics, social comparison, and different styles of humor.
It is important to note that not all teasing is harmful. Friendly banter among people who trust each other can strengthen relationships, while mockery or repeated humiliation can damage self-esteem and well-being. Understanding these psychological processes helps explain why some individuals resort to humor at the expense of others.
Social Comparison
Social comparison theory, proposed by psychologist Leon Festinger, suggests that people naturally compare themselves to others to assess their abilities and worth. Sometimes, mocking others' mistakes temporarily enhances a person’s self-image. For instance, when someone laughs at a colleague for giving a wrong answer during a meeting, it can make them feel momentarily more competent by comparison. Research confirms that this does not apply to everyone, but social comparison may influence some teasing behaviors.