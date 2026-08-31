The Economic Times published a specialized report in psychology indicating that people who mock others are not just mean individuals, but they reveal a lot about themselves.



According to the report published by the "Al Arabiya.net" website, most people have experienced this at some point in their lives, whether it’s someone joking about their appearance, laughing at a mistake they made, or turning an embarrassing situation into entertainment. Sometimes, it’s just playful teasing among close friends. At other times, it crosses the line and leaves deep emotional scars.



Psychological Factors



Psychology explains that the reasons some people mock others are much more complex than simply being "mean." Research shows that teasing and mockery can stem from several psychological factors, including social learning, self-esteem, group dynamics, social comparison, and different styles of humor.



It is important to note that not all teasing is harmful. Friendly banter among people who trust each other can strengthen relationships, while mockery or repeated humiliation can damage self-esteem and well-being. Understanding these psychological processes helps explain why some individuals resort to humor at the expense of others.



Social Comparison



Social comparison theory, proposed by psychologist Leon Festinger, suggests that people naturally compare themselves to others to assess their abilities and worth. Sometimes, mocking others' mistakes temporarily enhances a person’s self-image. For instance, when someone laughs at a colleague for giving a wrong answer during a meeting, it can make them feel momentarily more competent by comparison. Research confirms that this does not apply to everyone, but social comparison may influence some teasing behaviors.