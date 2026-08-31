تحولت رغبة فتاة عربية في العناية بمظهرها إلى كابوس صحي ونفسي، بعدما خرجت من جلسة إزالة الشعر بالليزر تعاني من حروق وتصبغات جلدية، في واقعة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً حول سلامة الإجراءات داخل العيادات الخاصة، وقادت القائمين على المركز إلى منصة القضاء.

الواقعة التي شهدتها العاصمة الأردنية عمان، بدأت بجلسة ليزر روتينية انحرفت عن مسارها، حيث أثبت تقرير اللجنة الطبية العليا تعرض الفتاة لحروق وتصبغات داكنة في ساعديها. وكشفت التحقيقات الفنية المختصة أن الضرر الناتج يعود مباشرة إلى خطأ ارتكبته الموظفة أثناء استخدام الجهاز، مما ألحق بالضحية أذى جسدياً تطلب متابعة علاجية لاحقة.

وأصدرت محكمة في عمان بصفتها الاستئنافية حكماً يرسخ قواعد المسؤولية القانونية لحماية المراجعين، مشددة على الآتي:

  • إلزام بالتعويض: الحكم على صاحب العيادة بدفع 2130 ديناراً تعويضاً للفتاة، مضافاً إليها الرسوم وأتعاب المحاماة.
  • فائدة تأخيرية: فرض فائدة قانونية بنسبة 9% سنوياً تُحسب من تاريخ تقديم المطالبة وحتى السداد التام.
  • مسؤولية الإشراف: رد دفوع صاحب العيادة بشأن عدم وجوده وقت الجلسة، وتأكيد المحكمة أنه يتحمل المسؤولية كاملة عن أعمال موظفيه الخاضعين لإدارته.

ويمثل الحكم رسالة حازمة لمراكز التجميل بضرورة توخي الحذر والالتزام بأعلى معايير الأمان الطبية، مؤكداً أن الحقوق الجسدية للمراجعين لا تسقط بالأعذار الإدارية.