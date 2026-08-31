تحولت رغبة فتاة عربية في العناية بمظهرها إلى كابوس صحي ونفسي، بعدما خرجت من جلسة إزالة الشعر بالليزر تعاني من حروق وتصبغات جلدية، في واقعة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً حول سلامة الإجراءات داخل العيادات الخاصة، وقادت القائمين على المركز إلى منصة القضاء.
الواقعة التي شهدتها العاصمة الأردنية عمان، بدأت بجلسة ليزر روتينية انحرفت عن مسارها، حيث أثبت تقرير اللجنة الطبية العليا تعرض الفتاة لحروق وتصبغات داكنة في ساعديها. وكشفت التحقيقات الفنية المختصة أن الضرر الناتج يعود مباشرة إلى خطأ ارتكبته الموظفة أثناء استخدام الجهاز، مما ألحق بالضحية أذى جسدياً تطلب متابعة علاجية لاحقة.
وأصدرت محكمة في عمان بصفتها الاستئنافية حكماً يرسخ قواعد المسؤولية القانونية لحماية المراجعين، مشددة على الآتي:
- إلزام بالتعويض: الحكم على صاحب العيادة بدفع 2130 ديناراً تعويضاً للفتاة، مضافاً إليها الرسوم وأتعاب المحاماة.
- فائدة تأخيرية: فرض فائدة قانونية بنسبة 9% سنوياً تُحسب من تاريخ تقديم المطالبة وحتى السداد التام.
- مسؤولية الإشراف: رد دفوع صاحب العيادة بشأن عدم وجوده وقت الجلسة، وتأكيد المحكمة أنه يتحمل المسؤولية كاملة عن أعمال موظفيه الخاضعين لإدارته.
ويمثل الحكم رسالة حازمة لمراكز التجميل بضرورة توخي الحذر والالتزام بأعلى معايير الأمان الطبية، مؤكداً أن الحقوق الجسدية للمراجعين لا تسقط بالأعذار الإدارية.
A young Arab girl's desire to take care of her appearance turned into a health and psychological nightmare after she left a laser hair removal session suffering from burns and skin pigmentation. This incident sparked widespread controversy regarding the safety of procedures within private clinics and led the operators of the center to the courtroom.
The incident, which took place in the Jordanian capital Amman, began with a routine laser session that went off course. A report from the Supreme Medical Committee confirmed that the girl suffered burns and dark pigmentation on her forearms. Investigations revealed that the damage was directly caused by a mistake made by the employee while using the device, resulting in physical harm to the victim that required subsequent medical follow-up.
A court in Amman, in its appellate capacity, issued a ruling that establishes legal responsibility rules to protect clients, emphasizing the following:
- Compensation obligation: The clinic owner was ordered to pay 2,130 dinars in compensation to the girl, in addition to fees and attorney's costs.
- Delay interest: A legal interest rate of 9% per annum was imposed, calculated from the date of filing the claim until full payment.
- Supervisory responsibility: The court rejected the clinic owner's defenses regarding his absence during the session, affirming that he bears full responsibility for the actions of his employees under his management.
The ruling represents a firm message to beauty centers about the necessity of exercising caution and adhering to the highest standards of medical safety, confirming that clients' physical rights are not waived by administrative excuses.