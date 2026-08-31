A young Arab girl's desire to take care of her appearance turned into a health and psychological nightmare after she left a laser hair removal session suffering from burns and skin pigmentation. This incident sparked widespread controversy regarding the safety of procedures within private clinics and led the operators of the center to the courtroom.

The incident, which took place in the Jordanian capital Amman, began with a routine laser session that went off course. A report from the Supreme Medical Committee confirmed that the girl suffered burns and dark pigmentation on her forearms. Investigations revealed that the damage was directly caused by a mistake made by the employee while using the device, resulting in physical harm to the victim that required subsequent medical follow-up.

A court in Amman, in its appellate capacity, issued a ruling that establishes legal responsibility rules to protect clients, emphasizing the following:

Compensation obligation: The clinic owner was ordered to pay 2,130 dinars in compensation to the girl, in addition to fees and attorney's costs.

Delay interest: A legal interest rate of 9% per annum was imposed, calculated from the date of filing the claim until full payment.

Supervisory responsibility: The court rejected the clinic owner's defenses regarding his absence during the session, affirming that he bears full responsibility for the actions of his employees under his management.

The ruling represents a firm message to beauty centers about the necessity of exercising caution and adhering to the highest standards of medical safety, confirming that clients' physical rights are not waived by administrative excuses.