قد لا تحتاج إلى مضاعفة كميات طعامك لتشاهد مؤشر الميزان يتصاعد، بل يكفي فقط أن تفرّط في نحو ساعة وربع من نومك كل ليلة لتجد نفسك أمام زيادة صامتة ومستمرة في كتلة جسمك دون أن تدري.

كشفت دراسة حديثة نُشرت في دورية Annals of Internal Medicine عن معادلة علمية صادمة، إذ أثبتت أن اقتطاع 78 دقيقة فقط من نصاب نومك اليومي كفيل بإضافة نحو 4 كيلوغرامات سنوياً إلى وزنك لدى البالغين، جراء الانقلاب الذي يحدث في آليات الأيض وإدارة الطاقة.

ولا تقتصر الأزمة على الشعور بالإرهاق صباحاً، بل يمتد أثر السهر ليعيد رسم كيمياء الجسم عبر ثلاث ضربات هرمونية متزامنة:

  • طغيان الجوع (الجريلين): يرتفع مستواه بشكل حاد، مرسلاً إشارات ملحة ومستمرة بالرغبة في التهام الطعام.
  • غياب الشبع (اللبتين): ينخفض إلى أدنى مستوياته، مما يعطل إشارات الامتلاء والارتواء مهما تناولت من وجبات.
  • تراكم الكرش (الكورتيزول): يفرز الجسم هرمون التوتر بكثرة، وهو المسؤول المباشر عن احتجاز الدهون وتكديسها تحديداً في منطقة البطن.

ولحماية الجسد من هذا الفخ الهرموني وتسهيل السيطرة على الشهية، يشدد الخبراء على اتباع أربع قواعد ذهبية:

  • النصاب المكتمل: تأمين 7 ساعات من النوم المتواصل يومياً.
  • العزل الضوئي: إغلاق الشاشات والهواتف الذكية قبل الاستلقاء بـ 30 دقيقة.
  • البيئة المثالية: توفير غرفة مظلمة وهادئة وبدرجة حرارة معتدلة.
  • الانضباط السلوكي: تثبيت مواعيد الاستيقاظ والنوم، مع التوقف التام عن تناول الوجبات الدسمة في وقت متأخر من الليل.