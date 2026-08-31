You may not need to double your food quantities to see the scale's indicator rise; it is enough to sacrifice about an hour and a quarter of your sleep each night to find yourself facing a silent and continuous increase in your body mass without realizing it.

A recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine revealed a shocking scientific equation, proving that cutting just 78 minutes from your daily sleep quota can add about 4 kilograms to your weight annually in adults, due to the disruption that occurs in metabolic mechanisms and energy management.

The crisis is not limited to feeling tired in the morning; the effects of staying up late extend to reshaping the body's chemistry through three simultaneous hormonal strikes:

Dominance of hunger (ghrelin): Its level sharply rises, sending urgent and continuous signals of the desire to devour food.

Absence of satiety (leptin): It drops to its lowest levels, disrupting signals of fullness and satisfaction no matter how many meals you consume.

Accumulation of belly fat (cortisol): The body releases the stress hormone in abundance, which is directly responsible for fat retention and accumulation specifically in the abdominal area.

To protect the body from this hormonal trap and facilitate appetite control, experts emphasize following four golden rules: