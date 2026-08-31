Data released by the Saudi Central Bank "SAMA" revealed a 5.46% increase in the profits of commercial banks operating in Saudi Arabia during the first 7 months of 2026 compared to the same period last year; with a difference of 3.23 billion riyals from their profits in the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to the data, banks operating in the Kingdom achieved profits amounting to 62.48 billion riyals before zakat and taxes in the first seven months of the current year; compared to 59.24 billion riyals in the same period of 2025.

Record Profits

In July, the banks' profits increased by 3.4% year-on-year; reaching 8.52 billion riyals, compared to 8.24 billion riyals in the same month of 2025. Monthly profits decreased by 15.6% compared to the profits of June 2026, which amounted to 10.1 billion riyals. The banks operating in the Kingdom recorded record profits in 2025; amounting to 103.36 billion riyals, marking an increase of 16% compared to 89.1 billion riyals in 2024.

The number of bank branches operating in the Kingdom increased to 1,930 branches by the end of July 2026, compared to 1,901 branches at the end of the same month last year; an increase of 29 branches. There are 21 foreign banks operating in Saudi Arabia by the end of July 2026, in addition to the Gulf International Bank, which has 3 branches in the Kingdom.