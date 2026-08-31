كشفت بيانات صادرة عن البنك المركزي السعودي «ساما» عن ارتفاع أرباح المصارف التجارية العاملة في السعودية بنسبة 5.46% خلال الـ 7 أشهر الأولى من عام 2026 على أساس سنوي؛ وبفارق 3.23 مليار ريال عن أرباحها في الفترة المماثلة من العام الماضي.

ووفقاً للبيانات، حققت المصارف العاملة في المملكة أرباحاً بلغت 62.48 مليار ريال قبل الزكاة والضرائب في الأشهر السبعة الأولى من العام الحالي؛ مقابل 59.24 مليار ريال في الفترة ذاتها من عام 2025.

أرباح قياسية

وخلال شهر يوليو الماضي ارتفعت أرباح المصارف بنسبة 3.4% على أساس سنوي؛ لتبلغ 8.52 مليار ريال، مقابل 8.24 مليار ريال في الشهر نفسه من عام 2025. وانخفضت الأرباح، على أساس شهري، بنسبة 15.6% مقارنةً مع أرباح شهر يونيو 2026 والبالغة 10.1 مليار ريال. وحققت المصارف العاملة في المملكة أرباحاً قياسية في عام 2025؛ بواقع 103.36 مليار ريال، مسجلة زيادة بلغت 16% مقارنةً مع 89.1 مليار ريال في العام 2024.

وارتفع عدد فروع المصارف العاملة في المملكة إلى 1930 فرعاً بنهاية شهر يوليو 2026، مقابل 1901 فرع بنهاية الشهر نفسه من العام الماضي؛ لتزيد بواقع 29 فرعاً. ويعمل في المملكة العربية السعودية 21 بنكاً أجنبياً بنهاية شهر يوليو 2026، إضافة إلى بنك الخليج الدولي الذي يتواجد بواقع 3 فروع في المملكة.