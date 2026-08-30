أكدت معلومات وتحريات الإدارة العامة لحماية الآداب بقطاع الشرطة المتخصصة في مصر قيام أحد الأشخاص بالنصب والاحتيال على المواطنين والاستيلاء على أموالهم من خلال الزعم بقدرته على العلاج الروحاني وممارسة أعمال الدجل والشعوذة والترويج لنشاطه على صفحته بمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

تقنين الإجراءات

وعقب تقنين الإجراءات تم ضبطه حال تواجده بدائرة قسم شرطة كرموز بالإسكندرية، وبحوزته هاتف محمول يحتوي على دلائل تؤكد نشاطه الإجرامي، والأدوات المستخدمة في نشاطه. وبمواجهته أقر بنشاطه الإجرامي على النحو المشار إليه، وتصويره لمقاطع فيديو أثناء ممارسته لأعمال الدجل والشعوذة وبثها على صفحته بمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لزيادة نسب المشاهدات وتحقيق أرباح مالية. وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية.