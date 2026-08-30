The information and investigations from the General Administration for the Protection of Morality in the Specialized Police Sector in Egypt confirmed that an individual was defrauding citizens and seizing their money by claiming to have the ability to perform spiritual healing and practicing acts of deception and sorcery, promoting his activities on his social media page.



Legal Procedures



After legal procedures were formalized, he was arrested while present in the jurisdiction of the Karmouz Police Station in Alexandria, in possession of a mobile phone containing evidence confirming his criminal activities, as well as the tools used in his operations. When confronted, he admitted to his criminal activities as mentioned, filming videos while practicing acts of deception and sorcery and broadcasting them on his social media page to increase viewership and generate financial profits. Legal actions were taken.