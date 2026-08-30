أكدت معلومات وتحريات الإدارة العامة لحماية الآداب بقطاع الشرطة المتخصصة في مصر قيام أحد الأشخاص بالنصب والاحتيال على المواطنين والاستيلاء على أموالهم من خلال الزعم بقدرته على العلاج الروحاني وممارسة أعمال الدجل والشعوذة والترويج لنشاطه على صفحته بمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
تقنين الإجراءات
وعقب تقنين الإجراءات تم ضبطه حال تواجده بدائرة قسم شرطة كرموز بالإسكندرية، وبحوزته هاتف محمول يحتوي على دلائل تؤكد نشاطه الإجرامي، والأدوات المستخدمة في نشاطه. وبمواجهته أقر بنشاطه الإجرامي على النحو المشار إليه، وتصويره لمقاطع فيديو أثناء ممارسته لأعمال الدجل والشعوذة وبثها على صفحته بمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لزيادة نسب المشاهدات وتحقيق أرباح مالية. وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية.
The information and investigations from the General Administration for the Protection of Morality in the Specialized Police Sector in Egypt confirmed that an individual was defrauding citizens and seizing their money by claiming to have the ability to perform spiritual healing and practicing acts of deception and sorcery, promoting his activities on his social media page.
Legal Procedures
After legal procedures were formalized, he was arrested while present in the jurisdiction of the Karmouz Police Station in Alexandria, in possession of a mobile phone containing evidence confirming his criminal activities, as well as the tools used in his operations. When confronted, he admitted to his criminal activities as mentioned, filming videos while practicing acts of deception and sorcery and broadcasting them on his social media page to increase viewership and generate financial profits. Legal actions were taken.