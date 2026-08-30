The electric transportation industry is heading towards a qualitative transformation that could redefine the concept of charging cars, with the emergence of new technologies that make the roads themselves a source of energy. Instead of relying on traditional charging stations or massive batteries, global companies are working on developing what is known as "smart asphalt," a system capable of supplying electric vehicles with power while they are in motion.

This technology relies on dynamic wireless charging, where special units are integrated beneath the road surface to generate a magnetic field that transmits electricity directly to receivers installed under the vehicle. Once the car passes over these units, the charging process begins automatically without stopping or using cables, allowing for the engine to be powered or the battery to be recharged while driving.

The implementation of the system does not require converting all roads into charging infrastructure; specific lanes can be designated on highways or within cities, especially those that experience frequent traffic from buses, taxis, and commercial vehicles.

These smart roads are expected to help reduce the "range anxiety" experienced by electric vehicle users by providing continuous charging that minimizes the need to stop at stations, and opens the door to designing smaller and lighter batteries, which reflects on the efficiency of vehicles and their manufacturing costs.

Despite the significant potential, the technology faces challenges related to infrastructure costs, the need for standardized regulations to ensure vehicle compatibility with charging systems, and the necessity for extensive collaboration between governments, car manufacturers, and technology developers.

As the global shift towards electric transportation accelerates, experts believe that roads capable of charging vehicles may become an essential part of the future mobility ecosystem, making the most important question not "Where is the charging station?" but "Is the road you are on capable of charging your car?".