تتجه صناعة النقل الكهربائي نحو تحول نوعي قد يعيد تعريف مفهوم شحن السيارات، مع بروز تقنيات جديدة تجعل الطرق نفسها مصدرًا للطاقة. فبدل الاعتماد على محطات الشحن التقليدية أو بطاريات ضخمة، تعمل شركات عالمية على تطوير ما يعرف بـ(الأسفلت الذكي)، وهو نظام قادر على تزويد المركبات الكهربائية بالطاقة أثناء سيرها.

وتعتمد هذه التقنية على الشحن اللاسلكي الديناميكي، حيث تُدمج وحدات خاصة تحت سطح الطريق لتوليد مجال مغناطيسي ينقل الكهرباء مباشرة إلى مستقبلات مثبتة أسفل المركبة. وبمجرد مرور السيارة فوق هذه الوحدات، تبدأ عملية الشحن تلقائيًا دون توقف أو استخدام كابلات، ما يسمح بتغذية المحرك أو إعادة شحن البطارية خلال القيادة.

ولا يتطلب تطبيق النظام تحويل جميع الطرق إلى بنية شحن، إذ يمكن تخصيص مسارات محددة في الطرق السريعة أو داخل المدن، خصوصًا تلك التي تشهد حركة متكررة للحافلات وسيارات الأجرة والمركبات التجارية.

ويُتوقع أن تسهم هذه الطرق الذكية في تقليل «قلق المدى» الذي يعاني منه مستخدمو السيارات الكهربائية، عبر توفير شحن مستمر يقلل الحاجة إلى التوقف في المحطات، ويفتح الباب أمام تصميم بطاريات أصغر وأخف وزنًا، ما ينعكس على كفاءة المركبات وتكلفة تصنيعها.

ورغم الإمكانات الكبيرة، تواجه التقنية تحديات تتعلق بتكلفة البنية التحتية، والحاجة إلى معايير موحدة تضمن توافق المركبات مع أنظمة الشحن، إضافة إلى ضرورة تعاون واسع بين الحكومات وشركات السيارات ومطوري التكنولوجيا.

ومع تسارع التحول العالمي نحو النقل الكهربائي، يرى خبراء أن الطرق القادرة على شحن المركبات قد تصبح جزءًا أساسيًا من منظومة التنقل المستقبلية، ليصبح السؤال الأهم ليس «أين محطة الشحن؟» بل «هل الطريق الذي تسلكه قادر على شحن سيارتك؟».