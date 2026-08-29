في واجهة الأحداث التي تجمع بين الطرافة السوداء والمخاطر القاتلة، تحول أحد أشهر رؤساء العالم إلى «علامة تجارية» في عالم السموم، بعدما نجحت عصابات تهريب المواد المخدرة في استنساخ ملامح دونالد ترمب بدقة متناهية على حبوب مخدرة ملونة، ليتحول وجهه الشهير إلى مصيدة تحبس أنفاس الأجهزة الصحية في أوروبا.

المعهد الهولندي المتخصص في الإدمان والصحة النفسية دقّ ناقوس الخطر بشكل عاجل، عقب وصول عينات حديثة من هذه الحبوب باللونين الأخضر والأصفر، حُفر على وجهها ملامح الرئيس الأمريكي، وعلى ظهرها اسم «Trump» وركام حروف «NL».

بعيداً عن شكل الحبة المثير للجدل، كشفت التحليلات الدقيقة خدعة قاتلة صممها صُنّاع هذه المواد:

تأثير متأخر: تحتوي الحبوب على مادة كيميائية تسمى PMMA بتركيز مرتفع، وتتميز بكونها تبدأ العمل في الجسم ببطء شديد مقارنة بالمخدرات التقليدية.

الجرعة المزدوجة: هذا التأخير الخادع يُعطي إشارة خاطئة بأن المادة غير فعالة، مما يدفع للمضاعفة السريعة في التعاطي، فتكون النتيجة ارتفاعاً جنونياً في حرارة الجسم قد ينتهي بنهاية مأساوية.

هذه الواقعة ليست الأولى من نوعها، إذ سبق للشرطة الألمانية أن ضبطت شحنات ضخمة من الحبوب البرتقالية بنفس المجسم. ويبدو أن الشبكات الإجرامية تراهن على الشهرة العالمية الفائقة لملامح ترمب للترويج لسمومها في الكواليس المظلمة للمهرجانات والنوادي الليلية في أوروبا، متجاوزين كل الخطوط الحمراء.