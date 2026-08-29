In a scenario that combines dark humor and deadly risks, one of the world's most famous leaders has turned into a "brand" in the world of toxins, after drug trafficking gangs successfully replicated the features of Donald Trump with extreme precision on colorful narcotic pills, transforming his famous face into a trap that holds the breath of health authorities in Europe.

The Dutch institute specialized in addiction and mental health sounded the alarm urgently, following the arrival of recent samples of these pills in green and yellow, which bear the features of the American president on their surface, and on the back, the name "Trump" along with a jumble of letters "NL".

Apart from the controversial appearance of the pill, detailed analyses revealed a deadly trick designed by the makers of these substances:

Delayed effect: The pills contain a chemical substance called PMMA at a high concentration, characterized by its very slow onset of action in the body compared to traditional narcotics.

Double dosing: This deceptive delay gives a false signal that the substance is ineffective, leading to a rapid doubling in consumption, resulting in a crazy rise in body temperature that may end in a tragic conclusion.

This incident is not the first of its kind, as German police previously seized massive shipments of orange pills with the same likeness. It seems that criminal networks are betting on Trump's global fame to promote their toxins in the dark backrooms of festivals and nightclubs in Europe, crossing all red lines.