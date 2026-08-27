In an unexpected media earthquake that shook the throne of Silicon Valley, the largest social media empire succeeded in buying the silence of American courts by paying an astronomical amount of 18 billion dollars, to escape the indictment and face a jury in the fiery case brought against it by 29 U.S. states.

The states put "Meta" in a historic legal predicament after accusing it of creating malicious algorithms that force children and teenagers to become addicted to "Instagram" and "Facebook," in addition to spying on and stealing minors' data without their families' consent, in a blatant violation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

However, the real bombshell was not the astronomical settlement figure, but the clever media maneuver executed by Meta immediately after signing the agreement, where it refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing and unexpectedly launched a surprise attack on its biggest rivals: "TikTok" and "YouTube"!

Meta did not stop at paying billions to evade the scandal; it exploited the crisis to demand that authorities impose the same strict penalties and restrictions on its competitors, calling for "TikTok" and "YouTube" to implement stringent banning mechanisms and surgical parental control tools, turning the tables and transforming from an accused party on trial to a "legislator" imposing the rules of the game on everyone.

It can be said that the behind-the-scenes of the great escape lies in:

Buried secret documents: Paying 18 billion dollars was the price Meta agreed to pay to prevent leaks and internal confessions that would have devastated the company's stocks if the file reached the judiciary.

Reshaping the market: Through the settlement, Meta is trying to turn its financial loss into a legislative pressure tool to bind the other competing platforms and drag them into the same regulatory swamp.

With this billion-dollar misstep, Meta succeeded in opening the door to the fiercest era of digital surveillance, extricating itself from its predicament in a dramatic manner that will redraw the map of social networks globally.