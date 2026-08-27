في زلزال إعلامي غير متوقع هزّ عرش وادي السيليكون، نجحت أضخم إمبراطورية للتواصل الاجتماعي في شراء صمت المحاكم الأمريكية بدفع مبلغ خرافي بلغ 18 مليار دولار، للهروب من قفص الاتهام ومواجهة هيئة محلفين في القضية النارية التي رفعتها 29 ولاية أمريكية ضدها.

الولايات أوقعت شركة «ميتا» في ورطة قانونية تاريخية، بعدما اتهمتها بصناعة خوارزميات خبيثة تُجبر الأطفال والمراهقين على إدمان «إنستغرام» و«فيسبوك»، فضلاً عن التجسس على بيانات القاصرين وسرقتها دون موافقة عائلاتهم، في انتهاك صارخ لقانون حماية خصوصية الأطفال (COPPA).

لكن القنبلة الحقيقية لم تكن في رقم التسوية الفلكي، بل في المناورة الإعلامية الذكية التي نفذتها ميتا فور توقيع الاتفاق، حيث رفضت الاعتراف بالجرم، ووجّهت مباغتة غير متوقعة لغريميها الأكبر: «تيك توك» و«يوتيوب»!

ميتا لم تكتفِ بدفع المليارات للتملص من الفضيحة، بل استغلت الأزمة لتطالب السلطات بفرض ذات العقوبات والقيود الصارمة على المنافسين، داعية إلى إجبار «تيك توك» و«يوتيوب» على تطبيق آليات حظر حازمة وأدوات رقابة أبويّة جراحية، لتقلب الطاولة وتتحول من متهم يُحاكم إلى «مُشرّع» يفرض قواعد اللعبة على الجميع.

ويمكن القول إن كواليس الهروب الكبير تكمن في:

  • دفن الوثائق السرية: دفع 18 مليار دولار كان الثمن الذي ارتضته ميتا لمنع خروج تسريبات واعترافات داخلية كانت ستعصف بأسهم الشركة لو وصل الملف للهيئة القضائية.
  • إعادة تشكيل السوق: تحاول ميتا عبر التسوية تحويل خسارتها المالية إلى ورقة ضغط تشريعية تُكبّل بها باقي المنصات المنافسة وتجرّها إلى نفس المستنقع الرقابي.

وبهذه السقطة المليارية، نجحت ميتا في فتح باب الحقبة الأشرس من الرقابة الرقمية، متخلصة من ورطتها بأسلوب درامي سيعيد رسم خريطة شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي عالمياً.