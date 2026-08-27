

The incident of goods being stolen from a transport vehicle while it was moving on one of the roads in Cairo turned into one of the most talked-about events on social media, after a video clip documented the method of the theft, before the chase of the suspects ended in an armed confrontation with security forces in the Qalyubia Governorate, resulting in the deaths of three suspects.

A Viral Video Reveals the Incident

The details of the case began after social media users circulated a video showing a group of individuals stealing goods from a transport vehicle while it was moving on one of the highways in the New Cairo area.

The video showed the suspects approaching the vehicle while it was in motion, opening its door, and seizing its cargo, before transferring the stolen goods to a pickup truck they were driving, and then fleeing the scene.

The method of executing the theft sparked widespread debate on social media, with users describing it as a "Hollywood-style robbery," referring to the way the goods were taken.

Security Surveillance Leads to the Suspects

The monitoring unit of the Ministry of Interior spotted the circulated video, and security agencies began investigations to uncover the circumstances of the incident and identify the individuals shown in the video.

The investigations led to identifying the suspects, and security forces located their whereabouts, revealing that they had left Cairo after committing the crime and were hiding in a house in the Qalyubia area.

After completing the necessary procedures, security forces prepared a mission to apprehend the suspects, with the participation of search teams from the relevant agencies and the Cairo and Qalyubia security directorates.

140 Kilograms of Frozen Chicken as the Stolen Goods

The investigations revealed that the suspects formed a gang specializing in committing thefts, and during the incident, they managed to open the transport vehicle's door while it was moving and steal seven plastic crates.

According to the investigations, each crate contained about 20 kilograms of frozen chicken, totaling 140 kilograms, and the suspects were found in possession of other stolen items suspected to be the result of various thefts.

Armed Confrontation in Qalyubia

After pinpointing the suspects' hiding place, security forces moved to the house in the Qalyubia area to apprehend them.

Upon the arrival of the forces and the commencement of the operation, the suspects opened fire on the security forces, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

The forces responded to the source of the gunfire, resulting in the deaths of the three suspects.

The bodies of the suspects were transferred to a hospital, while the relevant authorities continued to take the necessary legal actions regarding the incident and to complete the investigations related to it.

From a Video on the Road to a Gunfight

Thus, the incident began with a short video that spread on social media, documenting the theft of goods from a transport vehicle while it was moving, before the video became a lead that helped security agencies identify the suspects and their hiding places.

The search and pursuit operation ended with a security raid in Qalyubia, which turned into an armed confrontation after the suspects fired at the forces, resulting in the deaths of the three suspects.

Security agencies continue to examine the circumstances of the incident and the seized stolen goods to determine the suspects' connections to other thefts.