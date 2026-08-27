تحولت واقعة سرقة بضائع من سيارة نقل أثناء سيرها بأحد الطرق في القاهرة إلى واحدة من أكثر الوقائع تداولًا عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما وثق مقطع فيديو طريقة تنفيذ السرقة، قبل أن تنتهي مطاردة المتهمين بمواجهة مسلحة مع قوات الأمن في منطقة القلج بمحافظة القليوبية، أسفرت عن مصرع 3 متهمين.

فيديو متداول يكشف الواقعة

بدأت تفاصيل القضية عقب تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو يظهر مجموعة من الأشخاص أثناء قيامهم بالاستيلاء على بضائع من سيارة نقل خلال سيرها بأحد الطرق السريعة في نطاق القاهرة الجديدة.

وأظهر الفيديو المتهمين وهم يقتربون من السيارة أثناء سيرها، ويفتحون بابها ويستولون على حمولتها، ثم ينقلون المسروقات إلى سيارة ربع نقل كانوا يستقلونها، قبل أن يفروا من المكان.

وأثارت طريقة تنفيذ الواقعة حالة واسعة من الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وأطلق المستخدمون عليها وصف «السرقة الهوليوودية»، في إشارة إلى الطريقة التي نُفذت بها عملية الاستيلاء على البضائع.

الرصد الأمني يقود إلى المتهمين

ورصدت وحدة المتابعة والرصد بوزارة الداخلية مقطع الفيديو المتداول، وبدأت الأجهزة الأمنية أعمال الفحص والتحري لكشف ملابسات الواقعة وتحديد هوية الأشخاص الذين ظهروا خلال الفيديو.

وأسفرت التحريات عن تحديد هوية المتهمين، كما توصلت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى أماكن وجودهم، حيث تبين أنهم غادروا نطاق القاهرة عقب ارتكاب الواقعة، واختبأوا داخل أحد المنازل بمنطقة القلج في محافظة القليوبية.

وبعد استكمال الإجراءات اللازمة، أعدت الأجهزة الأمنية مأمورية لضبط المتهمين، بمشاركة فرق بحث من الأجهزة المعنية ومديريتي أمن القاهرة والقليوبية.

140 كيلو فراخ مجمدة حصيلة السرقة

وكشفت التحريات أن المتهمين شكّلوا تشكيلًا عصابيًا تخصص في ارتكاب وقائع سرقة، وأنهم تمكنوا خلال الواقعة من فتح باب السيارة النقل أثناء سيرها والاستيلاء على 7 أقفاص بلاستيكية.

وبحسب التحريات، كان كل قفص يحتوي على نحو 20 كيلوغرامًا من الدجاج المجمد، بإجمالي 140 كيلوغرامًا، كما عُثر بحوزة المتهمين على مسروقات أخرى يُشتبه في كونها حصيلة وقائع سرقة مختلفة.

اشتباك مسلح في القلج

وعقب تحديد مكان اختباء المتهمين، تحركت القوات الأمنية إلى المنزل الموجود بمنطقة القلج لضبطهم.

ومع وصول القوات وبدء تنفيذ المأمورية، بادر المتهمون بإطلاق الأعيرة النارية تجاه قوات الأمن، ما أدى إلى وقوع تبادل لإطلاق النار.

وتعاملت القوات مع مصدر إطلاق النيران، وأسفرت المواجهة عن مصرع المتهمين الثلاثة.

ونُقلت جثامين المتهمين إلى أحد المستشفيات، فيما تواصل الأجهزة المختصة اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال الواقعة، واستكمال الفحوص والتحريات المتعلقة بها.

من فيديو على الطريق إلى مواجهة بالرصاص

وهكذا، بدأت الواقعة بمقطع فيديو قصير انتشر على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، يوثق سرقة بضائع من سيارة نقل أثناء سيرها، قبل أن يتحول الفيديو إلى خيط قاد الأجهزة الأمنية لتحديد هوية المتهمين وأماكن اختبائهم.

وانتهت عملية البحث والملاحقة بمداهمة أمنية في القلج، تحولت إلى مواجهة مسلحة بعدما أطلق المتهمون النار على القوات، لتنتهي الواقعة بمصرع المتهمين الثلاثة.

وتواصل الأجهزة الأمنية فحص ملابسات الواقعة والمسروقات المضبوطة، للوقوف على مدى ارتباط المتهمين بوقائع سرقة أخرى.