لطالما ارتكزت النصائح التقليدية لخفض ضغط الدم على تقليل الصوديوم وحده، غير أن أبحاثًا حديثة تدفع باتجاه إعادة النظر في هذه القاعدة الراسخة، مؤكدة أن زيادة البوتاسيوم قد تكون عنصرًا لا يقل أهمية، بل ربما أكثر دقة في تقييم صحة القلب والأوعية الدموية.

ويطرح تقرير جديد نُشر في المجلة الأمريكية للتغذية السريرية رؤية مختلفة للإرشادات الغذائية، داعيًا إلى الجمع بين خفض الصوديوم وزيادة البوتاسيوم لتحقيق أفضل نتائج ممكنة. وتأتي هذه الدعوة في ظل أرقام مقلقة؛ إذ يتجاوز معظم الأمريكيين الحد الموصى به للصوديوم (2300 ملغ يوميًا)، ويصل متوسط استهلاكهم إلى نحو 3400 ملغ، فيما يحصل أكثر من 98% من البالغين على كميات أقل بكثير من البوتاسيوم المطلوب.

وتشير الأبحاث إلى أن نسبة الصوديوم إلى البوتاسيوم تُعد مؤشرًا أكثر دقة للتنبؤ بمخاطر أمراض القلب مقارنة بقياس الصوديوم منفردًا. وتوضح الدكتورة هيرنانديز أن إضافة نحو 2000 ملغ من البوتاسيوم يوميًا قد تخفض ضغط الدم الانقباضي بنحو 5 ملم زئبق والانبساطي بنحو 3 ملم زئبق لدى المصابين بارتفاع الضغط.

ويعمل البوتاسيوم على موازنة تأثيرات الصوديوم عبر تعزيز التخلّص من الزائد منه، إضافة إلى دوره في استرخاء الأوعية الدموية. ورغم أن الأنظمة منخفضة الصوديوم تبقى معيارًا شائعًا، يؤكد الخبير بيانكو أن البوتاسيوم عنصر أساسي في الحفاظ على التوازن الداخلي للجسم، وأن الأنظمة الغذائية المتوازنة تظل الأكثر فعالية.

وتشير المبادئ التوجيهية الصادرة عام 2025 عن جمعية القلب الأمريكية والكلية الأميركية لأمراض القلب إلى أن زيادة معتدلة في البوتاسيوم وحدها قد تخفض ضغط الدم بمعدل يقارب 6/4 ملم زئبق، حتى دون خفض الصوديوم.

وتوصي هيرنانديز بتسجيل الوجبات اليومية عبر التطبيقات الغذائية لمعرفة ما إذا كان الشخص يحتاج فعلًا إلى زيادة البوتاسيوم، ثم مناقشة النتائج مع الطبيب أو اختصاصي التغذية.

وتحدد جمعية القلب الأمريكية الحد الأقصى للصوديوم بـ2300 ملغ يوميًا، مع هدف مثالي يقارب 1500 ملغ، فيما توصي بتناول 3500 إلى 5000 ملغ من البوتاسيوم يوميًا. وتشمل أفضل مصادره الفاكهة والخضراوات والبقوليات، مثل الشمام، الفاصوليا البيضاء، العدس، الزبادي، السلمون، البطاطا بقشرها، السبانخ، وفول الصويا الأخضر.

ويشدد الخبراء على أن الحصول على البوتاسيوم من الأطعمة الكاملة أفضل بكثير من المكملات الغذائية، محذرين من أن زيادة البوتاسيوم ليست مناسبة للجميع، خصوصًا مرضى الكلى وقصور القلب أو من يعانون من فرط بوتاسيوم الدم، إذ قد تتفاعل بعض الأدوية مع ارتفاع مستوياته مسببة اضطرابات خطيرة في نظم القلب.