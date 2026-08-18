Traditional advice for lowering blood pressure has long focused solely on reducing sodium, but recent research is pushing for a reevaluation of this established rule, confirming that increasing potassium may be an equally important, if not more precise, factor in assessing cardiovascular health.

A new report published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition presents a different perspective on dietary guidelines, calling for a combination of sodium reduction and potassium increase to achieve the best possible outcomes. This call comes in light of concerning figures; most Americans exceed the recommended sodium limit (2300 mg per day), with an average intake of about 3400 mg, while over 98% of adults receive far less than the required amounts of potassium.

Research indicates that the sodium-to-potassium ratio is a more accurate predictor of heart disease risk compared to measuring sodium alone. Dr. Hernandez explains that adding about 2000 mg of potassium daily could lower systolic blood pressure by about 5 mmHg and diastolic by about 3 mmHg in those with hypertension.

Potassium works to balance the effects of sodium by enhancing the excretion of excess sodium, in addition to its role in relaxing blood vessels. Although low-sodium diets remain a common standard, expert Bianco emphasizes that potassium is essential for maintaining the body's internal balance, and balanced diets remain the most effective.

The guidelines issued in 2025 by the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology indicate that a moderate increase in potassium alone could lower blood pressure by approximately 6/4 mmHg, even without reducing sodium.

Hernandez recommends tracking daily meals through dietary apps to determine if an individual truly needs to increase potassium, and then discussing the results with a doctor or nutritionist.

The American Heart Association sets the maximum sodium limit at 2300 mg per day, with an ideal target of around 1500 mg, while recommending a daily intake of 3500 to 5000 mg of potassium. The best sources include fruits, vegetables, and legumes, such as cantaloupe, white beans, lentils, yogurt, salmon, potatoes with skin, spinach, and green soybeans.

Experts stress that obtaining potassium from whole foods is far better than from supplements, warning that increasing potassium is not suitable for everyone, especially those with kidney disease, heart failure, or those suffering from hyperkalemia, as certain medications may interact with elevated levels, causing serious heart rhythm disturbances.