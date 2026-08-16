في مأساة حزينة هزت الأوساط العراقية وشكلت صدمة قاسية للأهالي، تحول نزاع افتراضي بسيط بين صديقين مقربين إلى جريمة قتل دامية، بطلها طيش المراهقة وسلاح حاد أنهى حياة فتى في مقتبل العمر.
الجريمة المروعة شهدت كواليسها منطقة حي ميسان في قلب مدينة الكوفة بمحافظة النجف، حيث اندلعت مشادة كلامية ساخنة بين الصديقين بسبب خلاف على ملكية وإدارة صفحة على منصة «فيسبوك»، ليتطور الشجار من خلف الشاشات إلى مواجهة ميدانية مباشرة على العشب الخارجي.
وسرعان ما خرجت الأمور عن السيطرة عندما استل الجاني آلة حادة ووجه طعنة نافذة لصديقه، لينهار الأخير غارقاً في دمائه.
- الضحية: فتى لم يتجاوز الـ15 من عمره، فارق الحياة متأثراً بجراحه البليغة فور نقله إلى المستشفى.
- المطاردة: حاول القاتل المراهق التواري عن الأنظار والفرار سريعاً نحو منطقة العباسية.
- القبض والسقوط: تمكنت الفرق الأمنية من تعقب أثره وإلقاء القبض عليه في وقت قياسي، لتبدأ مديرية شرطة النجف تحقيقات موسعة تمهيداً لإحالته للقضاء.
وتسلط هذه الفاجعة الضوء على الظاهرة الخفية والمرعبة المتمثلة في تدفق الخلافات الرقمية من شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي لتتحول إلى مشاجرات عنيفة في الشارع، داعيةً الأسر للوقوف على التفاعلات الرقمية للفتيان لمنع الانزلاق نحو كوارث مماثلة.
In a tragic incident that shook Iraqi circles and formed a harsh shock for the families, a simple virtual dispute between two close friends turned into a bloody murder, driven by the recklessness of youth and a sharp weapon that ended the life of a young boy.
The horrific crime took place in the Maysan neighborhood in the heart of the city of Kufa, in Najaf Governorate, where a heated verbal altercation erupted between the friends over a disagreement regarding the ownership and management of a page on the "Facebook" platform, escalating from behind screens to a direct confrontation on the outdoor grass.
Things quickly spiraled out of control when the perpetrator drew a sharp object and delivered a fatal stab to his friend, causing the latter to collapse, bleeding profusely.
- The victim: a boy who had not yet turned 15, died from his severe injuries shortly after being taken to the hospital.
- The chase: the teenage killer attempted to hide and flee quickly towards the Abbasiyah area.
- The arrest and fall: security forces managed to trace his whereabouts and apprehend him in record time, leading the Najaf Police Directorate to initiate extensive investigations in preparation for referring him to the judiciary.
This tragedy highlights the hidden and terrifying phenomenon of digital disputes spilling over from social media networks to become violent altercations in the streets, urging families to monitor the digital interactions of their youth to prevent a slide into similar disasters.