In a tragic incident that shook Iraqi circles and formed a harsh shock for the families, a simple virtual dispute between two close friends turned into a bloody murder, driven by the recklessness of youth and a sharp weapon that ended the life of a young boy.

The horrific crime took place in the Maysan neighborhood in the heart of the city of Kufa, in Najaf Governorate, where a heated verbal altercation erupted between the friends over a disagreement regarding the ownership and management of a page on the "Facebook" platform, escalating from behind screens to a direct confrontation on the outdoor grass.

Things quickly spiraled out of control when the perpetrator drew a sharp object and delivered a fatal stab to his friend, causing the latter to collapse, bleeding profusely.

The victim: a boy who had not yet turned 15, died from his severe injuries shortly after being taken to the hospital.

The chase: the teenage killer attempted to hide and flee quickly towards the Abbasiyah area.

The arrest and fall: security forces managed to trace his whereabouts and apprehend him in record time, leading the Najaf Police Directorate to initiate extensive investigations in preparation for referring him to the judiciary.

This tragedy highlights the hidden and terrifying phenomenon of digital disputes spilling over from social media networks to become violent altercations in the streets, urging families to monitor the digital interactions of their youth to prevent a slide into similar disasters.