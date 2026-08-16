في مأساة حزينة هزت الأوساط العراقية وشكلت صدمة قاسية للأهالي، تحول نزاع افتراضي بسيط بين صديقين مقربين إلى جريمة قتل دامية، بطلها طيش المراهقة وسلاح حاد أنهى حياة فتى في مقتبل العمر.

الجريمة المروعة شهدت كواليسها منطقة حي ميسان في قلب مدينة الكوفة بمحافظة النجف، حيث اندلعت مشادة كلامية ساخنة بين الصديقين بسبب خلاف على ملكية وإدارة صفحة على منصة «فيسبوك»، ليتطور الشجار من خلف الشاشات إلى مواجهة ميدانية مباشرة على العشب الخارجي.

وسرعان ما خرجت الأمور عن السيطرة عندما استل الجاني آلة حادة ووجه طعنة نافذة لصديقه، لينهار الأخير غارقاً في دمائه.

  • الضحية: فتى لم يتجاوز الـ15 من عمره، فارق الحياة متأثراً بجراحه البليغة فور نقله إلى المستشفى.
  • المطاردة: حاول القاتل المراهق التواري عن الأنظار والفرار سريعاً نحو منطقة العباسية.
  • القبض والسقوط: تمكنت الفرق الأمنية من تعقب أثره وإلقاء القبض عليه في وقت قياسي، لتبدأ مديرية شرطة النجف تحقيقات موسعة تمهيداً لإحالته للقضاء.

وتسلط هذه الفاجعة الضوء على الظاهرة الخفية والمرعبة المتمثلة في تدفق الخلافات الرقمية من شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي لتتحول إلى مشاجرات عنيفة في الشارع، داعيةً الأسر للوقوف على التفاعلات الرقمية للفتيان لمنع الانزلاق نحو كوارث مماثلة.