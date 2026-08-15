The British academic Jason Arday, a former professor at the University of Cambridge, passed away at the age of 41, just days after resigning from his position amid widespread controversy and investigations regarding his academic qualifications, ending a career that saw a remarkable rise within British academic circles with a tragic incident that the police are still investigating.

According to The Guardian, the British police announced that Arday was found unresponsive inside a property in the Battersea area of South London on the afternoon of Friday, August 14, after emergency services were called to the address. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his relatives were informed and provided support.

The police stated that the death was unexpected, but it is not currently believed to be suspicious, adding that investigations are ongoing and a file will be submitted to the coroner to determine the circumstances and official cause of death. Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of Arday's death.

Death Days After Resignation

Arday's death came shortly after he resigned from his position as a professor of sociology of education at the University of Cambridge, announcing his departure on August 5, coinciding with the escalating controversy surrounding his academic career.

In 2023, Arday became the youngest Black professor in the history of the University of Cambridge, having reached one of the world’s leading academic institutions after a career that included several university positions, culminating in a professorship at the University of Glasgow and then a chair at Cambridge.

Plagiarism Allegations and University Investigations

The controversy surrounding Arday intensified after allegations emerged that parts of his 2015 doctoral thesis included texts from another academic's work, allegations he denied.

The University of Liverpool John Moores had conducted an investigation earlier this year, concluding to uphold its previous decision to award him a doctorate.

However, the case later expanded, with further questions arising regarding various aspects of his biography and academic work, including claims related to athletic achievements and fundraising for charity, leading to increased scrutiny of his career.

Cambridge Launches Investigation

On August 5, the University of Cambridge announced it would conduct an internal investigation after stating it had received "new information" regarding Arday's academic qualifications and honorary positions, as well as a number of complaints related to academic misconduct.

Jesus College, of which Arday was a member, also announced a separate investigation.

Although Cambridge initially stated that Arday would remain in his position and receive support, he announced his resignation on the same day. The University of Glasgow later announced it would review his academic qualifications.

His family: A campaign of misinformation became more than he could bear

Arday's family expressed shock at his death, stating in a statement relayed by the publisher of his memoirs that the academic had been subjected to what they described as a "sustained campaign of abuse" for over three years since taking his position at Cambridge.

The family added that "the campaign of misinformation was more than Jason could handle," describing the late academic as a quiet person who always sought to see the best in others, urging the media to leave the family alone and stop what they termed a harassment campaign.

Cambridge Expresses Its Sorrow

For her part, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge, Deborah Prentice, expressed her deep sorrow at Arday's death and extended her condolences to his family and friends.

The case had sparked division within the academic community at Cambridge, between those who defended Arday and considered what he faced a smear campaign, and those who called for a review of the way his qualifications were verified prior to his appointment to a senior academic position.

His Memoir Released Amid the Crisis

Arday's death coincided with the release of his memoir titled "Great and Unfortunate Things" in the United States, with the British edition set to be released later this month.

A spokesperson for Simon & Schuster stated that the publishing house is deeply saddened to hear of Arday's passing and extended its condolences to his family during this difficult time.

Thus, an academic life that began with an extraordinary rise to one of the world's most prestigious universities comes to an end, before turning in its final weeks into a wide-ranging academic and media crisis, followed by a sudden death in London, the circumstances and official cause of which are still under investigation.