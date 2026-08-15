توفي الأكاديمي البريطاني جيسون أرداي، الأستاذ السابق في جامعة كامبريدج، عن عمر 41 عامًا، بعد أيام قليلة من استقالته من منصبه، وسط جدل واسع وتحقيقات بشأن مؤهلاته الأكاديمية، لتنتهي مسيرته التي شهدت صعودًا لافتًا داخل الأوساط الأكاديمية البريطانية بواقعة مأساوية لا تزال الشرطة تحقق في ملابساتها.

وبحسب صحيفة الغارديان، أعلنت الشرطة البريطانية العثور على أرداي فاقدًا للاستجابة داخل عقار في منطقة باترسي جنوب لندن، بعد ظهر الجمعة 14 أغسطس، عقب استدعاء خدمات الإسعاف للعنوان. وأكدت شرطة العاصمة أن رجلًا يبلغ من العمر 41 عامًا أُعلن عن وفاته في مكان العثور عليه، فيما جرى إبلاغ أقاربه وتقديم الدعم لهم.

وقالت الشرطة إن الوفاة غير متوقعة، لكنها لا يُعتقد في الوقت الراهن أنها مريبة، مضيفة أن التحقيقات مستمرة، وأن ملفًا سيُرفع إلى الطبيب الشرعي لتحديد الملابسات والسبب الرسمي للوفاة. ولم تعلن السلطات حتى الآن عن سبب وفاة أرداي.

وفاة بعد أيام من الاستقالة

وجاءت وفاة أرداي بعد فترة قصيرة للغاية من استقالته من منصبه أستاذًا لعلم اجتماع التربية في جامعة كامبريدج، حيث أعلن تنحيه في الخامس من أغسطس الجاري، بالتزامن مع تصاعد الجدل حول مسيرته الأكاديمية.

وكان أرداي قد أصبح في عام 2023 أصغر أستاذ أسود في تاريخ جامعة كامبريدج، بعدما وصل إلى واحدة من أبرز المؤسسات الأكاديمية في العالم عقب مسيرة شهدت توليه عدة مناصب جامعية، وصولًا إلى أستاذية في جامعة غلاسكو ثم كرسي أستاذي في كامبريدج.

اتهامات بالسرقة الأدبية وتحقيقات جامعية

وتصاعد الجدل حول أرداي بعدما وُجهت إليه اتهامات بأن أجزاء من أطروحته لنيل الدكتوراه عام 2015 تضمنت نصوصًا من أعمال أكاديمي آخر، وهي اتهامات نفاها.

وكانت جامعة ليفربول جون مورز قد أجرت تحقيقًا في وقت سابق من العام الحالي، وانتهت إلى تأييد قرارها السابق بمنحه درجة الدكتوراه.

لكن القضية اتسعت لاحقًا، مع ظهور تساؤلات أخرى بشأن جوانب مختلفة من سيرته الذاتية وأعماله الأكاديمية، بما في ذلك ادعاءات مرتبطة بإنجازات رياضية وجمع تبرعات للأعمال الخيرية، وهو ما أدى إلى اتساع نطاق التدقيق في مسيرته.

كامبريدج تفتح تحقيقًا

وفي الخامس من أغسطس، أعلنت جامعة كامبريدج أنها ستجري تحقيقًا داخليًا بعدما قالت إنها تلقت «معلومات جديدة» بشأن مؤهلات أرداي الأكاديمية ومناصبه الفخرية، فضلًا عن وجود عدد من الشكاوى المتعلقة بسوء السلوك الأكاديمي.

كما أعلن «جيسس كوليدج»، الذي كان أرداي عضوًا فيه، إجراء تحقيق منفصل.

ورغم أن «كامبريدج» قالت في البداية إن أرداي سيبقى في منصبه ويحصل على الدعم، فإنه أعلن استقالته في اليوم نفسه. كما أعلنت جامعة غلاسكو لاحقًا أنها ستراجع مؤهلاته الأكاديمية.

أسرته: حملة من المعلومات المضللة أصبحت أكثر من طاقته

وأعربت أسرة أرداي عن صدمتها بعد وفاته، وقالت في بيان نقلته دار النشر التي أصدرت مذكراته إن الأكاديمي تعرض، بحسب روايتها، لما وصفته بـ«حملة مستمرة من الإساءة» استمرت لأكثر من ثلاثة أعوام منذ توليه منصبه في كامبريدج.

وأضافت الأسرة أن «حملة المعلومات المضللة كانت أكثر من طاقة جيسون»، ووصفت الراحل بأنه كان شخصًا هادئًا يسعى دائمًا إلى رؤية الجانب الأفضل في الآخرين، مطالبة وسائل الإعلام بترك الأسرة وشأنها ووقف ما وصفته بحملة المضايقات.

«كامبريدج» تعبر عن حزنها

من جانبها، أعربت نائبة رئيس جامعة كامبريدج، ديبورا برنتيس، عن حزنها الشديد لوفاة أرداي، وقدمت تعازيها إلى عائلته وأصدقائه.

وكانت القضية قد أثارت انقسامًا داخل المجتمع الأكاديمي في «كامبريدج»، بين من دافعوا عن أرداي واعتبروا ما تعرض له حملة تشويه، ومن طالبوا بمراجعة الطريقة التي جرى بها التحقق من مؤهلاته قبل تعيينه في منصب أكاديمي رفيع.

مذكراته تصدر بالتزامن مع الأزمة

وتزامنت وفاة أرداي مع صدور مذكراته بعنوان «Great and Unfortunate Things» في الولايات المتحدة، على أن تصدر النسخة البريطانية لاحقًا هذا الشهر.

وقال متحدث باسم دار «سايمون آند شوستر» إن الدار تشعر بحزن عميق لسماع خبر وفاة أرداي، وقدمت تعازيها إلى أسرته في هذه الظروف الصعبة.

وبذلك تنتهي حياة أكاديمية بدأت بقصة صعود استثنائية إلى أروقة واحدة من أعرق جامعات العالم، قبل أن تنقلب في أسابيعها الأخيرة إلى أزمة أكاديمية وإعلامية واسعة، ثم وفاة مفاجئة في لندن لا تزال ملابساتها وسببها الرسمي قيد التحقيق.