تخوض كولومبيا سباقًا محمومًا مع الزمن بعد الزلزال العنيف الذي ضرب البلاد بقوة 7.4 درجة، في واحدة من أقوى الهزات الأرضية التي تشهدها منذ مطلع القرن الواحد والعشرين.

وأسفر الزلزال عن مقتل ما لا يقل عن 111 شخصًا، فيما تتواصل عمليات البحث وسط الدمار الكبير؛ الذي خلّفته الهزة في عدد من المناطق الجبلية والريفية.

وتعمل فرق الإنقاذ على الوصول إلى المناطق الأكثر تضررًا، حيث انهارت مبانٍ سكنية وجسور وطرق رئيسية، ما أعاق حركة المركبات وأجبر السلطات على استخدام المروحيات للوصول إلى العالقين. كما أعلنت الحكومة حالة الطوارئ في عدة مقاطعات، مؤكدة أن الأولوية هي إنقاذ الناجين وانتشال المصابين قبل حلول الليل الذي يزيد من صعوبة العمليات الميدانية.

وتشير التقارير الأولية إلى أن الزلزال وقع على عمق كبير، ما تسبب في اهتزازات واسعة النطاق شعر بها السكان في العاصمة بوغوتا وعدد من المدن الكبرى، بينما رصدت السلطات هزات ارتدادية متتابعة أثارت حالة من الذعر بين الأهالي ودعت آلاف الأسر إلى قضاء الليل في العراء.

وتعمل الجهات المختصة على تقييم حجم الأضرار، وسط توقعات بارتفاع عدد الضحايا مع استمرار عمليات البحث في المناطق النائية التي يصعب الوصول إليها. فيما دعا الرئيس الكولومبي المجتمع الدولي إلى تقديم الدعم العاجل، مؤكدًا أن البلاد تواجه واحدة من أكبر الكوارث الطبيعية في تاريخها الحديث.