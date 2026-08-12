Colombia is in a frantic race against time after the violent earthquake that struck the country with a magnitude of 7.4, one of the strongest tremors it has experienced since the beginning of the twenty-first century.

The earthquake resulted in the deaths of at least 111 people, while search operations continue amid the significant destruction caused by the tremor in several mountainous and rural areas.

Rescue teams are working to reach the most affected areas, where residential buildings, bridges, and main roads have collapsed, hindering vehicle movement and forcing authorities to use helicopters to reach those stranded. The government has also declared a state of emergency in several provinces, confirming that the priority is to rescue survivors and retrieve the injured before nightfall, which complicates field operations.

Initial reports indicate that the earthquake occurred at a great depth, causing widespread tremors felt by residents in the capital, Bogotá, and several major cities, while authorities recorded successive aftershocks that sparked panic among residents and led thousands of families to spend the night outdoors.

Relevant authorities are assessing the extent of the damage, amid expectations that the number of casualties will rise as search operations continue in remote areas that are difficult to access. Meanwhile, the Colombian president has called on the international community to provide urgent support, emphasizing that the country is facing one of the largest natural disasters in its modern history.