تخوض كولومبيا سباقًا محمومًا مع الزمن بعد الزلزال العنيف الذي ضرب البلاد بقوة 7.4 درجة، في واحدة من أقوى الهزات الأرضية التي تشهدها منذ مطلع القرن الواحد والعشرين.
وأسفر الزلزال عن مقتل ما لا يقل عن 111 شخصًا، فيما تتواصل عمليات البحث وسط الدمار الكبير؛ الذي خلّفته الهزة في عدد من المناطق الجبلية والريفية.
وتعمل فرق الإنقاذ على الوصول إلى المناطق الأكثر تضررًا، حيث انهارت مبانٍ سكنية وجسور وطرق رئيسية، ما أعاق حركة المركبات وأجبر السلطات على استخدام المروحيات للوصول إلى العالقين. كما أعلنت الحكومة حالة الطوارئ في عدة مقاطعات، مؤكدة أن الأولوية هي إنقاذ الناجين وانتشال المصابين قبل حلول الليل الذي يزيد من صعوبة العمليات الميدانية.
وتشير التقارير الأولية إلى أن الزلزال وقع على عمق كبير، ما تسبب في اهتزازات واسعة النطاق شعر بها السكان في العاصمة بوغوتا وعدد من المدن الكبرى، بينما رصدت السلطات هزات ارتدادية متتابعة أثارت حالة من الذعر بين الأهالي ودعت آلاف الأسر إلى قضاء الليل في العراء.
وتعمل الجهات المختصة على تقييم حجم الأضرار، وسط توقعات بارتفاع عدد الضحايا مع استمرار عمليات البحث في المناطق النائية التي يصعب الوصول إليها. فيما دعا الرئيس الكولومبي المجتمع الدولي إلى تقديم الدعم العاجل، مؤكدًا أن البلاد تواجه واحدة من أكبر الكوارث الطبيعية في تاريخها الحديث.
Colombia is in a frantic race against time after the violent earthquake that struck the country with a magnitude of 7.4, one of the strongest tremors it has experienced since the beginning of the twenty-first century.
The earthquake resulted in the deaths of at least 111 people, while search operations continue amid the significant destruction caused by the tremor in several mountainous and rural areas.
Rescue teams are working to reach the most affected areas, where residential buildings, bridges, and main roads have collapsed, hindering vehicle movement and forcing authorities to use helicopters to reach those stranded. The government has also declared a state of emergency in several provinces, confirming that the priority is to rescue survivors and retrieve the injured before nightfall, which complicates field operations.
Initial reports indicate that the earthquake occurred at a great depth, causing widespread tremors felt by residents in the capital, Bogotá, and several major cities, while authorities recorded successive aftershocks that sparked panic among residents and led thousands of families to spend the night outdoors.
Relevant authorities are assessing the extent of the damage, amid expectations that the number of casualties will rise as search operations continue in remote areas that are difficult to access. Meanwhile, the Colombian president has called on the international community to provide urgent support, emphasizing that the country is facing one of the largest natural disasters in its modern history.