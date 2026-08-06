Romania sank four barges loaded with rocks in the Danube River today (Thursday) in an attempt to redirect the water towards the river's main channel near a nuclear power plant, to buy more time before the likely drop in water levels forces its second reactor to shut down due to record low levels.

Severe heat waves and low rainfall across the region have caused the Danube River's water levels to reach record lows over the past week, prompting authorities to shut down one of the reactors at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant in Romania last week.

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The state-owned nuclear power plant provides about 20% of the country's electricity production when operating at full capacity and relies on river water to cool its reactors.

The four barges were loaded with rocks that the Romanian army detonated at the riverbed this week using explosives near the Bala Channel in the Danube River.

Once submerged, the barges will act as an underwater barrier to redirect the water flow to the main channel of the Danube River, and then towards the Cernavodă plant.