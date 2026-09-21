أقرت شركة «قوقل» بوصول نموذجها للذكاء الاصطناعي «جيميناي» إلى أنظمة ثلاث شركات حقيقية دون تصريح، بعدما تجاوز نطاق بيئة افتراضية خُصصت لاختبار قدراته في الأمن السيبراني، خلال تجربة أجرتها شركة «إيريغولار» المستقلة في مايو الماضي.

ووفقاً لتقرير نشرته «وول ستريت جورنال»، تمكن النموذج في إحدى الحالات من تخمين بيانات الدخول، فيما عثر في حالتين أخريين على بيانات اعتماد متاحة داخل مستودعات عامة، قبل أن يوقف نشاطه، عندما أدرك أن الأنظمة المستهدفة لا تنتمي إلى بيئة الاختبار الافتراضية.

وأكدت نائب رئيس هندسة الأمن في «قوقل» هيذر أدكنز الواقعة، موضحة أن الشركات المتأثرة أُبلغت، وأن عمليات الوصول لم تسفر عن أضرار، فيما عدّلت الجهات المنفذة ضوابط الاختبارات لمنع تكرار الحادثة.

وتسلط الواقعة الضوء على قدرة وكلاء الذكاء الاصطناعي على تنفيذ خطوات تتجاوز النطاق المصرح به، بالتزامن مع اتساع استخدامها في اكتشاف الثغرات واختبار الأنظمة. كما تعيد طرح مسؤولية المطور والجهة المقيمة عند عبور النموذج حدود الاختبار، وأهمية تعزيز العزل التقني والرقابة البشرية على المهمات السيبرانية ذاتية التنفيذ.