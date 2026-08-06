A recent scientific study, which included nearly 400,000 participants in the United States, has shown a significant decline in certain cognitive and mental abilities in recent years, reinforcing what is known as the "reverse Flynn effect," a trend indicating a decrease in the performance of modern generations on intelligence tests after decades of continuous increase.

The study was published in the journal Intelligence and conducted by researchers from Northwestern University in the United States, confirming that the results do not necessarily mean that humans have become "less intelligent," but rather reveal complex changes in thinking patterns and mental skills.

The roots of the phenomenon date back to the 1930s, when scientists observed a steady increase in average IQ scores of about three points every decade, which later became known as the "Flynn effect." This increase was associated with factors such as improved nutrition, advancements in education, smaller family sizes, and increased complexity of the environments surrounding humans. However, the new study indicates that this trend has begun to reverse over the past two decades.

The study relied on analyzing data from 394,378 individuals aged between 18 and 90 years, showing a general decline in cognitive performance regardless of age, gender, or educational level, with the largest decline recorded among the age group of 18 to 22 years, as well as among those with lower educational levels. The decline included skills in pattern recognition, abstract reasoning, problem-solving, and logical thinking based on sequences of letters and numbers.

Despite this decline, participants showed improvement in three-dimensional spatial visualization skills, and researchers suggest that the widespread prevalence of video games may have played a role in enhancing this ability. However, verbal reasoning, vocabulary, and general knowledge did not experience significant changes compared to other skills.

The study does not provide a direct explanation for the reasons behind this decline, but it indicates that the phenomenon began before the rise of generative artificial intelligence and before the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling out either as the main cause.

In contrast, the onset of the decline coincides with the widespread adoption of smartphones and fast-reading content on screens, prompting some researchers to question the impact of digital consumption patterns on deep thinking and concentration.

Researchers emphasize that the results do not mean that humans have become "more stupid," but rather that mental abilities change over time, with some skills declining while others improve, reflecting the direct impact of technological and cultural changes experienced by contemporary humans.