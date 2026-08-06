أظهرت دراسة علمية حديثة، شملت ما يقرب من 400 ألف مشارك في الولايات المتحدة، تراجعًا ملحوظًا في بعض القدرات العقلية والمعرفية خلال السنوات الأخيرة، في مؤشر يعزز ما يُعرف بـ«تأثير فلين العكسي»، وهو الاتجاه الذي يشير إلى انخفاض أداء الأجيال الحديثة في اختبارات الذكاء بعد عقود من الارتفاع المستمر.

ونُشرت الدراسة في دورية Intelligence، وأجراها باحثون من جامعة نورث وسترن الأمريكية، مؤكدين أن النتائج لا تعني بالضرورة أن البشر أصبحوا «أقل ذكاء»، لكنها تكشف عن تغيرات معقدة في أنماط التفكير والمهارات العقلية.

وتعود جذور الظاهرة إلى ثلاثينيات القرن الماضي، حين لاحظ العلماء ارتفاعًا ثابتًا في متوسط درجات الذكاء بنحو ثلاث نقاط كل عقد، وهو ما عُرف لاحقًا بـ«تأثير فلين». وقد ارتبط هذا الارتفاع بعوامل مثل تحسن التغذية، وتطور التعليم، وتراجع حجم الأسر، وازدياد تعقيد البيئات المحيطة بالإنسان. إلا أن الدراسة الجديدة تشير إلى أن هذا الاتجاه بدأ في الانعكاس خلال العقدين الأخيرين.

واعتمدت الدراسة على تحليل بيانات 394,378 شخصًا تتراوح أعمارهم بين 18 و90 عامًا، وأظهرت انخفاضًا عامًا في الأداء المعرفي بغض النظر عن العمر أو الجنس أو المستوى التعليمي، مع تسجيل أكبر تراجع بين الفئة العمرية من 18 إلى 22 عامًا، وكذلك بين أصحاب المستويات التعليمية الأقل. وشمل التراجع مهارات التعرف على الأنماط، والاستدلال المجرد، وحل المشكلات، والتفكير المنطقي القائم على تسلسل الحروف والأرقام.

ورغم هذا التراجع، سجّل المشاركون تحسنًا في مهارة التصور المكاني ثلاثي الأبعاد، ويرجّح الباحثون أن يكون الانتشار الواسع لألعاب الفيديو قد لعب دورًا في تعزيز هذه القدرة. أما الاستدلال اللفظي والمفردات والمعرفة العامة، فلم تشهد تغيرًا كبيرًا مقارنة ببقية المهارات.

ولا تقدّم الدراسة تفسيرًا مباشرًا لأسباب هذا التراجع، لكنها تشير إلى أن الظاهرة بدأت قبل انتشار الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي وقبل جائحة كورونا، ما يستبعد أن يكون أي منهما السبب الرئيسي.

في المقابل، يتزامن بداية الانخفاض مع الانتشار الواسع للهواتف الذكية ومحتوى القراءة السريعة عبر الشاشات، وهو ما دفع بعض الباحثين إلى التساؤل عن تأثير أنماط الاستهلاك الرقمي على التفكير العميق والتركيز.

ويؤكد الباحثون أن النتائج لا تعني أن البشر أصبحوا «أكثر غباءً»، بل إن القدرات العقلية تتغير بمرور الزمن، حيث تتراجع بعض المهارات بينما تتحسن أخرى، في انعكاس مباشر للتغيرات التكنولوجية والثقافية التي يعايشها الإنسان المعاصر.