أعلنت البعثة الأثرية المصرية التابعة للمجلس الأعلى للآثار عن اكتشاف عدد من شواهد القبور والتوابيت والتمائم الأثرية بمنطقة تل الدير في محافظة دمياط، وذلك خلال موسم الحفائر الحالي بالموقع، في كشف جديد يسلط الضوء على الأهمية التاريخية والأثرية للمنطقة.

وأكد الأمين العام للمجلس الأعلى للآثار الدكتور هشام الليثي، أن هذا الكشف يفتح آفاقًا جديدة لفهم تطور الجبانات في دلتا مصر، ويؤكد أن منطقة تل الدير لم تكن مجرد موقع للدفن، وإنما مثلت مركزًا جنائزيًا متكاملًا يعكس هوية اجتماعية وثقافية وعقائدية واضحة المعالم.

دمياط تسجل كشفًا أثريًا جديدًا يضم شواهد قبور وتمائم نادرة

وأضاف أن الاكتشاف يعزز كذلك الأهمية الأثرية لمنطقة تل الدير؛ باعتبارها أحد أبرز المواقع الأثرية في شرق الدلتا، لما تضمه من طبقات وشواهد أثرية قادرة على إعادة رسم خريطة الاستيطان والجبانات القديمة، إلى جانب إتاحة قراءة جديدة لتاريخ محافظة دمياط خلال العصور القديمة.

دمياط تسجل كشفًا أثريًا جديدًا يضم شواهد قبور وتمائم نادرة

من جانبه، أوضح رئيس قطاع الآثار المصرية بالمجلس الأعلى للآثار محمد عبدالبديع، أن البعثة نجحت في اكتشاف نحو 20 شاهد قبر فريدًا من الحجر الجيري، نُحتت بعناية فائقة وجُسدت عليها الهيئة الآدمية بأسلوب فني متميز، بينما زُينت جوانبها وظهورها بمجموعة من الرموز والمعبودات ذات الدلالات العقائدية؛ من بينها الجريفون، والأجاثاديمون، وإيزيس ثيرموتيس.

دمياط تسجل كشفًا أثريًا جديدًا يضم شواهد قبور وتمائم نادرة

وأشار إلى أن هذه العناصر الأيقونية تعكس تفاعلًا حضاريًا وثقافيًا لافتًا بين الموروث الديني المصري والتأثيرات اليونانية الرومانية، كما تكشف عن المكانة الاجتماعية المتميزة لأصحاب تلك الشواهد.

وأضاف عبدالبديع أن أعمال الحفائر أسفرت أيضًا عن العثور على مجموعة كبيرة ومتنوعة من المباخر الفخارية والمسارج المزخرفة بأشكال متعددة، إلى جانب التوابيت الفخارية الآدمية ذات الطراز البرميلي، فضلًا عن اكتشاف عدد من التمائم الجنائزية.

دمياط تسجل كشفًا أثريًا جديدًا يضم شواهد قبور وتمائم نادرة

وأوضح أن هذه المكتشفات تقدم صورة أكثر اكتمالًا عن الطقوس الشعائرية والرمزية المرتبطة بممارسات الدفن عبر الحقب الزمنية المختلفة، كما تعكس تطورًا حضاريًا متواصلًا يؤكد أن منطقة تل الدير تمثل نطاقًا حضاريًا ممتدًا يبدأ منذ العصر المتأخر ويستمر حتى نهاية العصر الروماني، ما يجعلها سجلًا أثريًا حيًا يوثق تحولات المشهد الاجتماعي والعقائدي والجنائزي في دلتا النيل على امتداد قرون طويلة من التاريخ.