أعلنت وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية (ناسا) فتح باب التقدم أمام أربعة متطوعين للمشاركة في تجربة علمية غير اعتيادية، تقوم على العيش في عزلة تامة لمدة عام كامل داخل بيئة مغلقة تحاكي ظروف الحياة في الفضاء، وذلك في إطار الاستعداد للرحلات البشرية المستقبلية إلى القمر والمريخ.

ووفقاً لما أعلنته الوكالة، سيقيم المشاركون داخل منشأة مخصصة في مركز جونسون للفضاء بمدينة هيوستن في ولاية تكساس، إذ سيخضعون لبرنامج يحاكي بصورة واقعية طبيعة المهمات التي قد ينفذها رواد الفضاء في رحلات الفضاء العميق، بما في ذلك السير على أسطح الكواكب، واستخدام المركبات الفضائية، وإجراء التجارب العلمية، وكل ذلك دون مغادرة الأرض.
«ناسا» تعلن تجربة غير مسبوقة.. عزلة لمدة عام استعداداً لغزو المريخ

وتهدف التجربة إلى جمع بيانات علمية حول التأثيرات الجسدية والنفسية للعزلة طويلة الأمد، بما يساعد في تطوير الوسائل الكفيلة بالحفاظ على صحة رواد الفضاء خلال المهمات الممتدة، واختبار المعدات والتقنيات والإجراءات التشغيلية التي ستستخدم مستقبلاً في الرحلات إلى المريخ، فضلاً عن دعم خطط إنشاء قاعدة بشرية على سطح القمر بحلول عام 2029.

ومن المقرر أن تبدأ المهمة قبل أغسطس 2027، وتستمر لمدة 14 شهراً، تشمل 12 شهراً داخل بيئة معزولة ومغلقة تحاكي ظروف الفضاء، إلى جانب شهرين مخصصين للتدريب المسبق وجمع البيانات الطبية والنفسية قبل المهمة وبعد انتهائها.

ووضعت «ناسا» مجموعة من الشروط الدقيقة لاختيار المتقدمين، إذ يجب أن تراوح أعمارهم بين 30 و55 عاماً، وألا يزيد طولهم على 188 سنتيمتراً، وأن يكونوا من المواطنين الأمريكيين أو حاملي الإقامة الدائمة، مع امتلاك خلفية علمية أو تقنية متقدمة، أو خبرة عسكرية تؤهلهم للتعامل مع الظروف المشابهة لتلك التي يواجهها رواد الفضاء.
«ناسا» تعلن تجربة غير مسبوقة.. عزلة لمدة عام استعداداً لغزو المريخ

كما تشترط الوكالة تمتع المتقدمين بصحة بدنية ونفسية جيدة، وألا يعانوا من قيود غذائية أو تاريخ مرضي يتعلق بالسير أثناء النوم أو استخدام المنومات، فضلاً عن اجتياز سلسلة من الفحوص الطبية والتقييمات النفسية الدقيقة.

وتعد العزلة الممتدة أحد أكبر التحديات التي تواجه برامج استكشاف الفضاء، إذ تشير الدراسات إلى أنها قد تؤثر بصورة مباشرة في الساعة البيولوجية للإنسان، وتسبب اضطرابات النوم، وتراجع الأداء الذهني، وقد تؤدي في بعض الحالات إلى الهلوسة والضغوط النفسية الحادة، خصوصاً مع الانقطاع الكامل عن الحياة الاجتماعية.

وفي هذا السياق، أكدت خبيرة علم النفس بجامعة لانكشاير ساريتا روبنسون أن العاملين في المحطات البحثية بالقارة القطبية الجنوبية يعتبرون العزلة الطويلة أصعب ما يواجهونه خلال فترات عملهم، مشيرة إلى أن الإنسان بطبيعته كائن اجتماعي، وأن آثار الوحدة المزمنة على الصحة قد تعادل في خطورتها التدخين المستمر.

ورغم صعوبة المهمة، فإن المشاركين سيحصلون على مقابل مالي، إلا أن «ناسا» لم تعلن حتى الآن قيمة التعويضات المخصصة للتجربة الجديدة. وكانت تجارب سابقة لمحاكاة الحياة على المريخ قد منحت المتطوعين أجراً بلغ 10 دولارات عن كل ساعة استيقاظ، بحد أقصى 16 ساعة يومياً.