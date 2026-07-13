«ناسا» تعلن تجربة غير مسبوقة.. عزلة لمدة عام استعداداً لغزو المريخ

The American space agency (NASA) has announced the opening of applications for four volunteers to participate in an unusual scientific experiment, which involves living in complete isolation for a full year inside a closed environment that simulates the conditions of life in space, as part of preparations for future human missions to the Moon and Mars.

According to the agency's announcement, participants will reside in a dedicated facility at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, where they will undergo a program that realistically simulates the nature of missions that astronauts may carry out during deep space flights, including walking on planetary surfaces, using spacecraft, and conducting scientific experiments, all without leaving Earth.



The experiment aims to collect scientific data on the physical and psychological effects of long-term isolation, which will help in developing means to maintain the health of astronauts during extended missions, as well as testing the equipment, technologies, and operational procedures that will be used in future missions to Mars, in addition to supporting plans to establish a human base on the Moon's surface by 2029.

The mission is scheduled to begin before August 2027 and will last for 14 months, including 12 months in an isolated and closed environment simulating space conditions, along with two months dedicated to pre-mission training and collecting medical and psychological data before and after the mission.

NASA has set a precise set of criteria for selecting applicants, as they must be between 30 and 55 years old, not exceed a height of 188 centimeters, and be either American citizens or permanent residents, with an advanced scientific or technical background, or military experience that qualifies them to handle conditions similar to those faced by astronauts.



The agency also requires that applicants have good physical and mental health, and not suffer from dietary restrictions or a medical history related to sleepwalking or the use of sleeping pills, in addition to passing a series of medical examinations and thorough psychological assessments.

Extended isolation is considered one of the biggest challenges facing space exploration programs, as studies indicate that it can directly affect the human biological clock, cause sleep disturbances, and lead to cognitive decline, and in some cases, may result in hallucinations and severe psychological stress, especially with complete disconnection from social life.

In this context, Sarita Robinson, a psychology expert at the University of Lancashire, confirmed that workers in research stations in Antarctica consider long isolation to be the most difficult challenge they face during their work periods, noting that humans are inherently social beings, and the effects of chronic loneliness on health can be as serious as continuous smoking.

Despite the difficulty of the mission, participants will receive financial compensation, although NASA has not yet announced the amount of compensation allocated for the new experiment. Previous experiments simulating life on Mars had paid volunteers $10 for every hour awake, with a maximum of 16 hours per day.