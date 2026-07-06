وفيات «إيبولا» في الكونغو الديمقراطية تتجاوز 500 وسط تصاعد مقلق للإصابات

The health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo announced that the number of deaths resulting from the latest wave of the Ebola virus outbreak has exceeded 500 cases, indicating a concerning continuation of the disease's spread, despite local and international efforts to contain the epidemic and reduce transmission.

According to the latest report issued by the country's Ministry of Health, 1,561 confirmed cases of the Ebola virus have been recorded, including 506 deaths, while 254 patients have recovered after receiving necessary medical care, and 628 confirmed cases are still in isolation or receiving treatment in hospitals and specialized health centers.



The report noted the detection of 354 additional suspected cases, including 110 deaths, as medical teams continue epidemiological investigations and contact tracing to limit the virus's spread and break transmission chains within local communities.

The health authorities confirmed that the current outbreak has extended to 36 health zones across three provinces, reflecting the widening scope of the disease's spread.

Epidemiological data also showed a continued weekly increase in confirmed cases, with the twenty-fifth and twenty-sixth epidemiological weeks recording the highest rates of infection since the outbreak began, each exceeding 300 confirmed cases weekly, indicating ongoing transmission within the community.

In a development described by experts as significant, the World Health Organization announced the start of patient registration for participation in a clinical trial aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of new treatments against Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, which is one of the virus strains for which there is currently no approved vaccine or recognized specific treatment.

According to the organization, clinical trials have commenced at the Ebola treatment center operated by the CME Foundation in the Roamabara health zone of Ituri Province, which is considered the main epicenter of the current outbreak, in a step that researchers hope will contribute to finding more effective treatment options and improving survival rates among the infected.

The Ebola virus is considered one of the most dangerous known viral diseases, as it is transmitted through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated surfaces. Its symptoms range from severe fever and vomiting to diarrhea and bleeding in advanced cases, while death rates in some outbreak waves can reach high levels if patients do not receive appropriate medical care in a timely manner.

The World Health Organization continues, in collaboration with the health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and international partners, to support response efforts by enhancing epidemiological surveillance systems, providing medical supplies, training health personnel, and expanding community awareness campaigns, in an attempt to control the epidemic and prevent its spread to neighboring areas and countries.