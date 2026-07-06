أعلنت السلطات الصحية في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية أن عدد الوفيات الناجمة عن أحدث موجة لتفشي فايروس الإيبولا تجاوز 500 حالة، في مؤشر يعكس استمرار انتشار المرض بوتيرة مقلقة، رغم الجهود المحلية والدولية الرامية إلى احتواء الوباء والحد من انتقال العدوى.

ووفقًا لأحدث تقرير صادر عن وزارة الصحة في البلاد، تم تسجيل 1561 إصابة مؤكدة بفايروس الإيبولا، بينها 506 حالات وفاة، فيما تعافى 254 مريضًا بعد تلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، بينما لا يزال 628 مصابًا مؤكدًا يخضعون للعزل أو يتلقون العلاج داخل المستشفيات والمراكز الصحية المتخصصة.
وفيات «إيبولا» في الكونغو الديمقراطية تتجاوز 500 وسط تصاعد مقلق للإصابات

وأشار التقرير إلى رصد 354 حالة اشتباه إضافية، بينها 110 حالات وفاة، في وقت تواصل فيه الفرق الطبية عمليات التقصي الوبائي وتتبع المخالطين بهدف الحد من انتشار الفايروس وكسر سلاسل العدوى داخل المجتمعات المحلية.

وأكدت السلطات الصحية أن التفشي الحالي امتد إلى 36 منطقة صحية موزعة على ثلاث مقاطعات، وهو ما يعكس اتساع رقعة انتشار المرض.

كما أظهرت البيانات الوبائية استمرار الارتفاع الأسبوعي في أعداد الإصابات المؤكدة، حيث سجل الأسبوعان الوبائيان الخامس والعشرون والسادس والعشرون أعلى معدلات إصابة منذ بداية التفشي، مع تجاوز 300 إصابة مؤكدة أسبوعيًا في كل منهما، وهو ما يشير إلى استمرار انتقال العدوى داخل المجتمع.

وفي تطور وصفه الخبراء بالمهم، أعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية بدء تسجيل المرضى للمشاركة في تجربة سريرية تهدف إلى تقييم فعالية علاجات جديدة ضد مرض الإيبولا الناجم عن فايروس بونديبوجيو إيبولا، وهو من سلالات الفايروس التي لا يتوافر لها حتى الآن لقاح معتمد أو علاج نوعي معترف به دوليًا.

وبحسب المنظمة، انطلقت التجارب السريرية داخل مركز علاج الإيبولا التابع لمؤسسة CME في منطقة روامبارا الصحية بمقاطعة إيتوري، التي تُعد البؤرة الرئيسية للتفشي الحالي، في خطوة يأمل الباحثون أن تسهم في التوصل إلى خيارات علاجية أكثر فاعلية وتحسين معدلات النجاة بين المصابين.

ويُعد فايروس الإيبولا من أخطر الأمراض الفايروسية المعروفة، إذ ينتقل عبر الملامسة المباشرة لدماء أو سوائل جسم الشخص المصاب أو الأسطح الملوثة بها، وتتراوح أعراضه بين الحمى الشديدة والقيء والإسهال والنزيف في الحالات المتقدمة، بينما قد تصل معدلات الوفاة في بعض موجات التفشي إلى نسب مرتفعة إذا لم يتلق المرضى الرعاية الطبية المناسبة في الوقت المناسب.

وتواصل منظمة الصحة العالمية، بالتعاون مع السلطات الصحية في الكونغو الديمقراطية والشركاء الدوليين، دعم جهود الاستجابة من خلال تعزيز أنظمة المراقبة الوبائية، وتوفير المستلزمات الطبية، وتدريب الكوادر الصحية، وتوسيع حملات التوعية المجتمعية، في محاولة للسيطرة على الوباء ومنع امتداده إلى مناطق ودول مجاورة.