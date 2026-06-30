Google has launched its financial app Google Finance for Android devices, in a move aimed at providing its financial platform through smartphones, with confirmation that a version tailored for iOS will arrive later this year. The app allows users to monitor financial market data in real-time, view a live summary of economic news, and includes an AI-powered search tool for quickly and accurately analyzing financial information.

Alongside the launch, Google revealed a new design for the web version after exiting the beta phase, with a greater focus on integrating AI technologies into the user experience. The update includes a unified dashboard for managing investment portfolios, displaying performance, asset distribution, and analytics.

Users can create their portfolios by uploading files in CSV or PDF formats, or by describing their holdings to the smart assistant within the platform.

The integrated chatbot is also now capable of accessing portfolio data and answering investment-related questions, in addition to preparing daily summaries and executing automated tasks to retrieve data. Nevertheless, Google emphasizes the importance of verifying information and consulting specialists before making any financial decisions.