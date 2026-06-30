أطلقت شركة «قوقل» تطبيقها المالي Google Finance لأجهزة أندرويد، في خطوة تهدف إلى توفير منصتها المالية عبر الهواتف الذكية، مع تأكيد وصول نسخة مخصّصة لنظام iOS لاحقاً هذا العام. ويتيح التطبيق متابعة بيانات الأسواق المالية لحظياً، والاطلاع على موجز مباشر للأخبار الاقتصادية، إضافة إلى أداة بحث مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لتحليل المعلومات المالية بسرعة ودقة.

وكشفت «قوقل»، بالتزامن مع الإطلاق، عن تصميم جديد لإصدار الويب بعد خروجه من المرحلة التجريبية، مع تركيز أكبر على دمج تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في تجربة الاستخدام. ويشمل التحديث لوحة تحكم موحدة لإدارة المحافظ الاستثمارية، تعرض الأداء وتوزيع الأصول وتحليلاتها.

ويمكن للمستخدمين إنشاء محافظهم عبر رفع ملفات بصيغتي CSV أو PDF، أو من خلال وصف ممتلكاتهم للمساعد الذكي داخل المنصة.

كما أصبح روبوت الدردشة المدمج قادراً على الوصول إلى بيانات المحافظ والإجابة عن الأسئلة الاستثمارية، إضافة إلى إعداد موجزات يومية وتنفيذ مهمات تلقائية لجلب البيانات. ورغم ذلك، تشدد «قوقل» على ضرورة التحقق من المعلومات واستشارة مختصين قبل اتخاذ أي قرار مالي.