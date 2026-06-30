The security patrols in the Riyadh region apprehended residents and an individual violating border security regulations of Pakistani nationality for practicing begging.

They were stopped, and legal actions were taken against them. The public security urged donors to direct their donations through the approved official platforms to ensure they reach those in need.

This comes as part of the efforts made by the Ministry of Interior, represented by public security, to combat the phenomenon of begging in all its forms and manifestations.