أعلنت جمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى تفشي وباء الكوليرا في البلاد، بعد تسجيل 24 حالة وفاة و197 إصابة مؤكدة، في تطور صحي مقلق يهدد بانتشار المرض إلى مناطق جديدة، خاصة مع تركز الإصابات في مناطق قريبة من العاصمة بانغي.

وأكّدت السلطات الصحية أن فرق الاستجابة بدأت تنفيذ إجراءات طارئة للحد من انتشار الوباء، تشمل تكثيف عمليات الرصد الوبائي، وتعزيز خدمات العلاج، وتوفير مياه الشرب الآمنة، إلى جانب حملات توعية للسكان حول سبل الوقاية من المرض.

ويثير موقع بؤر الإصابة مخاوف متزايدة من انتقال العدوى إلى العاصمة بانغي، التي تضم الكثافة السكانية الأكبر في البلاد، الأمر الذي قد يزيد من الضغوط على النظام الصحي، الذي يعاني بالفعل من تحديات كبيرة بسبب محدودية الإمكانات وتداعيات الأزمات الإنسانية المستمرة.

وتسعى السلطات، بالتعاون مع الشركاء الدوليين والمنظمات الصحية، إلى احتواء تفشي المرض ومنع توسعه، في ظل مخاوف من ارتفاع أعداد الإصابات مع حلول موسم الأمطار، الذي يسهم عادة في زيادة انتشار الأمراض المنقولة عبر المياه.

وتعد الكوليرا من الأمراض المعدية الحادة التي تنتقل غالبًا عن طريق تناول مياه أو أغذية ملوثة ببكتيريا ضمة الكوليرا، ويمكن أن تسبب إسهالًا شديدًا وجفافًا حادًا قد يؤديان إلى الوفاة إذا لم يتلق المصاب العلاج السريع. وتشهد جمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى منذ سنوات تحديات إنسانية وصحية معقدة نتيجة النزاعات المسلحة، والنزوح الداخلي، وضعف البنية التحتية الصحية، وهو ما يجعلها أكثر عرضة لتفشي الأوبئة. كما أن محدودية الوصول إلى مياه الشرب النظيفة وخدمات الصرف الصحي في العديد من المناطق تمثل بيئة مواتية لانتشار الكوليرا.

وتصنف منظمة الصحة العالمية الكوليرا ضمن الأمراض التي يمكن احتواؤها والوقاية منها إذا توفرت الاستجابة السريعة، والعلاج المناسب، وتحسين خدمات المياه والصرف الصحي. وتشهد عدة دول في القارة الأفريقية خلال السنوات الأخيرة موجات متكررة من تفشي المرض، خاصة خلال مواسم الأمطار والكوارث الإنسانية، ما يدفع المنظمات الدولية إلى تعزيز برامج الترصد والاستجابة الصحية في المناطق الأكثر عرضة للخطر.