في زحمة الحياة اليومية، قد تشعر المرأة بتشتت مفاجئ، ضعف في التركيز، أو بطء في استرجاع المعلومات، رغم أنها لا تعاني من أي مشكلة صحية واضحة.

لكن ما لا تدركه كثيرات هو أن صحة الدماغ لا تتدهور دفعة واحدة، بل تتآكل تدريجياً بفعل عادات تبدو بسيطة وغير مؤذية، لكنها تعمل بصمت على إنهاك الذاكرة وإضعاف صفاء الذهن.

وتكشف دراسات حديثة أن الدماغ يتأثر بشكل مباشر بالنوم، الحركة، التغذية، مستوى التوتر، وطريقة استخدام التكنولوجيا، وهي عناصر تشكل مجتمعة أساس الأداء الذهني اليومي.

وتُعد قلة النوم المزمنة من أخطر هذه العادات، إذ يحرم الدماغ من مرحلة "التنظيف العصبي" التي يعيد خلالها ترتيب الذكريات والتخلص من السموم. ومع مرور الوقت، تظهر آثار واضحة مثل ضعف التركيز، بطء اتخاذ القرار، وتراجع الذاكرة.

أما الجلوس الطويل، الذي أصبح جزءاً من نمط الحياة الحديثة، فيقلل تدفق الدم والأكسجين إلى الدماغ، ويحد من إفراز بروتين BDNF المسؤول عن نمو الخلايا العصبية، مما ينعكس مباشرة على القدرة على التفكير بوضوح.

وتلعب التغذية غير المتوازنة دوراً محورياً في صحة الدماغ، إذ تؤدي السكريات المكررة والدهون المتحولة والوجبات السريعة إلى التهابات عصبية وتقلبات مزاجية وضعف في الذاكرة، بينما يحتاج الدماغ إلى عناصر مثل أوميغا 3 ومضادات الأكسدة وفيتامينات B.

ويُعد التوتر المزمن أحد أكثر العوامل تدميراً للدماغ، إذ يرفع مستويات الكورتيزول ويقلص منطقة الحُصين المسؤولة عن الذاكرة، مما يؤدي إلى تشتت التفكير واضطراب النوم وزيادة القلق.

أما الإفراط في استخدام الهاتف، فيعيد تشكيل طريقة عمل الدماغ، ويجعله معتاداً على المكافآت السريعة، مما يضعف التركيز العميق ويزيد التشتت الذهني.

ورغم خطورة هذه العادات، يؤكد الخبراء أن الدماغ يمتلك قدرة مذهلة على التعافي إذا حصل على البيئة المناسبة: نوم منتظم، حركة يومية، غذاء متوازن، إدارة للتوتر، واستخدام واعٍ للتكنولوجيا. فالعقل ليس عضواً عادياً، بل هو مركز الحياة كلها، وكل خطوة وعي تُمنح له اليوم، ستنعكس وضوحاً وقوة في الغد.