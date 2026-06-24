أعلن باحثون من جامعة نوفوسيبيرسك الحكومية في روسيا عن تطوير ليزر متناهي الصغر بحجم يقارب سماكة شعرة الإنسان، قد يفتح آفاقاً جديدة في مجالات التشخيص الطبي، خصوصاً الكشف المبكر عن السرطان، إلى جانب تطبيقات واعدة في الاتصالات والفوتونيات.
ووفق بيان صادر عن الجامعة، فإن الليزر الجديد يعتمد على مرنان أسطواني مصغر عالي الدقة، صُمم باستخدام مقاطع دقيقة من ألياف بصرية مدمجة بأيونات عنصر الإربيوم النادر، فيما جرى تصنيع الألياف النشطة في معهد الفيزياء التطبيقية بمدينة نيجني نوفغورود الروسية.
وأوضحت الباحثة ناتاليا ماكاروفا، المشاركة في المشروع، أن التصميم الأسطواني للمرنان يمنح مرونة أكبر في التحكم بأطوال موجات الليزر مقارنة بالتصاميم الكروية التقليدية، ما يوسّع من نطاق استخداماته المحتملة في أكثر من مجال.
وأضافت أن الضوء داخل هذا النوع من المرنانات ينتقل في مسار حلزوني على طول جدار الألياف البصرية، فيما يُعرف بتأثير “المعرض الهامس”، وهو ما يمنح الليزر حساسية عالية تجاه التغيرات البيئية مثل درجات الحرارة وتركيز الغازات.
وأشارت ماكاروفا إلى أن خصائص هذا الليزر، الذي يعمل ضمن نطاق قريب من ترددات تقنيات الاتصالات الحديثة، تجعله مرشحاً للاستخدام في أنظمة الاتصالات المتقدمة والملاحة عبر الأقمار الصناعية.
وفي الجانب الطبي، أوضحت أن الضيق الشديد في طيف الليزر قد يتيح إمكانية رصد جزيئات منفردة وتتبع حركتها داخل الأنظمة الحيوية، وهو ما قد يمهد مستقبلاً لتقنيات قادرة على اكتشاف الجزيئات المرتبطة بالأورام السرطانية في مراحل مبكرة جداً قبل أن تتمكن الوسائل الحالية من رصدها.
Researchers from Novosibirsk State University in Russia have announced the development of a micro-laser with a size close to the thickness of a human hair, which may open new horizons in medical diagnostics, particularly in the early detection of cancer, alongside promising applications in communications and photonics.
According to a statement issued by the university, the new laser relies on a high-precision miniature cylindrical resonator, designed using precise segments of optical fibers embedded with rare earth erbium ions, while the active fibers were manufactured at the Institute of Applied Physics in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.
Researcher Natalia Makarova, who is involved in the project, explained that the cylindrical design of the resonator provides greater flexibility in controlling the laser wavelengths compared to traditional spherical designs, which expands its potential applications across various fields.
She added that the light within this type of resonator travels in a helical path along the wall of the optical fiber, known as the "whispering gallery effect," which gives the laser high sensitivity to environmental changes such as temperature and gas concentrations.
Makarova pointed out that the properties of this laser, which operates within a range close to the frequencies of modern communication technologies, make it a candidate for use in advanced communication systems and satellite navigation.
In the medical field, she clarified that the extremely narrow spectrum of the laser may allow for the detection of single molecules and tracking their movement within biological systems, which could pave the way for technologies capable of discovering molecules associated with cancerous tumors at very early stages before current methods can detect them.