Researchers from Novosibirsk State University in Russia have announced the development of a micro-laser with a size close to the thickness of a human hair, which may open new horizons in medical diagnostics, particularly in the early detection of cancer, alongside promising applications in communications and photonics.

According to a statement issued by the university, the new laser relies on a high-precision miniature cylindrical resonator, designed using precise segments of optical fibers embedded with rare earth erbium ions, while the active fibers were manufactured at the Institute of Applied Physics in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

Researcher Natalia Makarova, who is involved in the project, explained that the cylindrical design of the resonator provides greater flexibility in controlling the laser wavelengths compared to traditional spherical designs, which expands its potential applications across various fields.

She added that the light within this type of resonator travels in a helical path along the wall of the optical fiber, known as the "whispering gallery effect," which gives the laser high sensitivity to environmental changes such as temperature and gas concentrations.

Makarova pointed out that the properties of this laser, which operates within a range close to the frequencies of modern communication technologies, make it a candidate for use in advanced communication systems and satellite navigation.

In the medical field, she clarified that the extremely narrow spectrum of the laser may allow for the detection of single molecules and tracking their movement within biological systems, which could pave the way for technologies capable of discovering molecules associated with cancerous tumors at very early stages before current methods can detect them.