أعلن باحثون من جامعة نوفوسيبيرسك الحكومية في روسيا عن تطوير ليزر متناهي الصغر بحجم يقارب سماكة شعرة الإنسان، قد يفتح آفاقاً جديدة في مجالات التشخيص الطبي، خصوصاً الكشف المبكر عن السرطان، إلى جانب تطبيقات واعدة في الاتصالات والفوتونيات.

ووفق بيان صادر عن الجامعة، فإن الليزر الجديد يعتمد على مرنان أسطواني مصغر عالي الدقة، صُمم باستخدام مقاطع دقيقة من ألياف بصرية مدمجة بأيونات عنصر الإربيوم النادر، فيما جرى تصنيع الألياف النشطة في معهد الفيزياء التطبيقية بمدينة نيجني نوفغورود الروسية.

وأوضحت الباحثة ناتاليا ماكاروفا، المشاركة في المشروع، أن التصميم الأسطواني للمرنان يمنح مرونة أكبر في التحكم بأطوال موجات الليزر مقارنة بالتصاميم الكروية التقليدية، ما يوسّع من نطاق استخداماته المحتملة في أكثر من مجال.

وأضافت أن الضوء داخل هذا النوع من المرنانات ينتقل في مسار حلزوني على طول جدار الألياف البصرية، فيما يُعرف بتأثير “المعرض الهامس”، وهو ما يمنح الليزر حساسية عالية تجاه التغيرات البيئية مثل درجات الحرارة وتركيز الغازات.

وأشارت ماكاروفا إلى أن خصائص هذا الليزر، الذي يعمل ضمن نطاق قريب من ترددات تقنيات الاتصالات الحديثة، تجعله مرشحاً للاستخدام في أنظمة الاتصالات المتقدمة والملاحة عبر الأقمار الصناعية.

وفي الجانب الطبي، أوضحت أن الضيق الشديد في طيف الليزر قد يتيح إمكانية رصد جزيئات منفردة وتتبع حركتها داخل الأنظمة الحيوية، وهو ما قد يمهد مستقبلاً لتقنيات قادرة على اكتشاف الجزيئات المرتبطة بالأورام السرطانية في مراحل مبكرة جداً قبل أن تتمكن الوسائل الحالية من رصدها.