خروج قطار عن مساره في إسطنبول.. والركاب يسيرون داخل النفق المظلم !

في قلب ساعة الذروة من مساء يوم الجمعة، وبينما كان المئات يستعجلون طريقهم نحو منازلهم أو رحلاتهم، تحولت رحلة روتينية على خط مترو «كاديكوي - مطار صبيحة كوكغن الدولي» في إسطنبول إلى لحظات حبست الأنفاس، إثر خروج مفاجئ لأحد القطارات عن مساره نتيجة عطل طارئ في المحول.
الحادثة غير المتوقعة استدعت استنفاراً فورياً، حيث هرعت الطواقم الطبية وفرق الطوارئ إلى المكان لتأمين سلامة الجميع. وفي مشهد يجسد التضامن الإنساني في أوقات الأزمات، وثقت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي لقطات مؤثرة لركاب يمدون أيديهم لمساعدة بعضهم البعض في النزول من العربات المحتجزة، والسير معاً وسط النفق المظلم باتجاه محطات الحافلات البديلة، في حين تعالت أصوات المكالمات الهاتفية هنا وهناك لطمأنة العائلات والأصدقاء، لتنتهي الأزمة بسلام دون أن تخلف سوى قصة ملهمة عن التكاتف في لحظة مفاجئة.
In the heart of the rush hour on Friday evening, as hundreds hurried their way home or to their trips, a routine journey on the "Kadıköy - Sabiha Gökçen International Airport" metro line in Istanbul turned into breath-holding moments, following the unexpected derailment of a train due to an emergency failure in the switch.
The unexpected incident prompted an immediate mobilization, as medical teams and emergency crews rushed to the scene to ensure everyone's safety. In a scene that embodies human solidarity in times of crisis, social media platforms documented touching footage of passengers reaching out to help each other disembark from the trapped cars and walk together through the dark tunnel towards the alternative bus stations, while the sounds of phone calls rose here and there to reassure families and friends, ending the crisis peacefully, leaving behind only an inspiring story of unity in a sudden moment.