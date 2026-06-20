في قلب ساعة الذروة من مساء يوم الجمعة، وبينما كان المئات يستعجلون طريقهم نحو منازلهم أو رحلاتهم، تحولت رحلة روتينية على خط مترو «كاديكوي - مطار صبيحة كوكغن الدولي» في إسطنبول إلى لحظات حبست الأنفاس، إثر خروج مفاجئ لأحد القطارات عن مساره نتيجة عطل طارئ في المحول.

الحادثة غير المتوقعة استدعت استنفاراً فورياً، حيث هرعت الطواقم الطبية وفرق الطوارئ إلى المكان لتأمين سلامة الجميع. وفي مشهد يجسد التضامن الإنساني في أوقات الأزمات، وثقت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي لقطات مؤثرة لركاب يمدون أيديهم لمساعدة بعضهم البعض في النزول من العربات المحتجزة، والسير معاً وسط النفق المظلم باتجاه محطات الحافلات البديلة، في حين تعالت أصوات المكالمات الهاتفية هنا وهناك لطمأنة العائلات والأصدقاء، لتنتهي الأزمة بسلام دون أن تخلف سوى قصة ملهمة عن التكاتف في لحظة مفاجئة.

خروج قطار عن مساره في إسطنبول.. والركاب يسيرون داخل النفق المظلم !