خروج قطار عن مساره في إسطنبول.. والركاب يسيرون داخل النفق المظلم !

In the heart of the rush hour on Friday evening, as hundreds hurried their way home or to their trips, a routine journey on the "Kadıköy - Sabiha Gökçen International Airport" metro line in Istanbul turned into breath-holding moments, following the unexpected derailment of a train due to an emergency failure in the switch.

The unexpected incident prompted an immediate mobilization, as medical teams and emergency crews rushed to the scene to ensure everyone's safety. In a scene that embodies human solidarity in times of crisis, social media platforms documented touching footage of passengers reaching out to help each other disembark from the trapped cars and walk together through the dark tunnel towards the alternative bus stations, while the sounds of phone calls rose here and there to reassure families and friends, ending the crisis peacefully, leaving behind only an inspiring story of unity in a sudden moment.