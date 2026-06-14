اندلع حريق غابات ضخم مساء الجمعة في مساحات أرض شاسعة تابعة لبلدية بادرون في مقاطعة لا كورونيا بمنطقة غاليسيا شمال غرب إسبانيا، حتى وصلت مساحته المحترقة إلى نحو 330 هكتاراً (ما يعادل قرابة 800 فدان)، وسط مخاوف من امتداده إلى مناطق أوسع.
حريق إسبانيا يجتاح المنازل والمنشآت.
وأدى الحريق إلى إعلان الوضعية 2 كإجراء وقائي طارئ بسبب اقتراب النيران من التجمعات السكنية، ما دفع السلطات إلى إخلاء عشرات المنازل في منطقة غاليسيا، إضافة إلى امتداد النيران إلى مناطق مجاورة.
وبدأ الحريق نحو الساعة 16:00 يوم الجمعة، وسرعان ما انتشر بفعل الرياح ودرجات الحرارة المرتفعة التي تجاوزت 30 درجة مئوية في المنطقة، وعلى الرغم من جهود الإخماد المكثفة، عاود الحريق الاشتعال بقوة يوم السبت، ما أجبر السلطات على تعزيز الجهود.
إطفاء الحرائق.
وتشارك في عمليات الإطفاء عشرات الفرق الأرضية وعدد كبير من الطائرات والمروحيات، حيث تم نشر عشرات الوحدات البرية وسيارات الإطفاء، وأكثر من 8 مروحيات و7 طائرات، إضافة إلى دعم من وزارة التحول البيئي الإسبانية بطائرات برمائية ومروحيات إضافية.
الدفاع المدني خلال إطفاء الحريق في إسبانيا.
وتُعد غاليسيا من المناطق الأكثر تعرضاً للحرائق الغابية في إسبانيا، خصوصاً خلال فصل الصيف، بسبب الغطاء النباتي الكثيف والرياح والجفاف المتكرر، حيث يأتي هذا الحريق كأول حريق كبير في موسم 2026 في محيط سانتياغو دي كومبوستيلا، وهو ما أثار قلقاً محلياً كبيراً.
الحريق يجتاح المنازل.
وأدى الحريق إلى عمود دخان كثيف شوهد من مناطق بعيدة مثل ضواحي سانتياغو دي كومبوستيلا، وأكد عمدة بادرون أن عمليات الإخلاء تمت كإجراء احترازي لحماية السكان، وأن لا إصابات بشرية سُجلت حتى الآن، لكن الوضع يتطلب يقظة مستمرة بسبب احتمالية إعادة اشتعال النيران.
وتعمل السلطات الإسبانية حالياً على احتواء الحريق وتبريده لمنع أي تجدد، فيما تتابع الجهات المعنية التحقيق في أسباب اندلاعه، سواء كانت طبيعية أو ناتجة عن إهمال بشري.
A massive forest fire broke out on Friday evening in vast areas belonging to the municipality of Padrón in the province of La Coruña in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain, with the burned area reaching approximately 330 hectares (equivalent to nearly 800 acres), amid fears of its spread to wider areas.
حريق إسبانيا يجتاح المنازل والمنشآت.
The fire led to the declaration of situation 2 as an emergency precaution due to the proximity of the flames to residential areas, prompting authorities to evacuate dozens of homes in the Galicia region, in addition to the flames spreading to neighboring areas.
The fire started around 4:00 PM on Friday and quickly spread due to the winds and high temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in the area. Despite intensive extinguishing efforts, the fire reignited strongly on Saturday, forcing authorities to reinforce their efforts.
إطفاء الحرائق.
Dozens of ground teams and a large number of aircraft and helicopters are participating in the firefighting operations, with dozens of ground units and fire trucks deployed, as well as more than 8 helicopters and 7 planes, in addition to support from the Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition with amphibious planes and additional helicopters.
الدفاع المدني خلال إطفاء الحريق في إسبانيا.
Galicia is one of the regions most prone to forest fires in Spain, especially during the summer, due to the dense vegetation, winds, and recurring droughts. This fire marks the first major fire of the 2026 season in the vicinity of Santiago de Compostela, raising significant local concern.
الحريق يجتاح المنازل.
The fire has produced a thick column of smoke visible from distant areas such as the suburbs of Santiago de Compostela. The mayor of Padrón confirmed that evacuations were carried out as a precautionary measure to protect residents, and that no human injuries have been reported so far, but the situation requires continuous vigilance due to the possibility of the fire reigniting.
The Spanish authorities are currently working to contain and cool the fire to prevent any resurgence, while relevant agencies are investigating the causes of its outbreak, whether natural or due to human negligence.