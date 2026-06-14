A massive forest fire broke out on Friday evening in vast areas belonging to the municipality of Padrón in the province of La Coruña in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain, with the burned area reaching approximately 330 hectares (equivalent to nearly 800 acres), amid fears of its spread to wider areas.

حريق إسبانيا يجتاح المنازل والمنشآت.

The fire led to the declaration of situation 2 as an emergency precaution due to the proximity of the flames to residential areas, prompting authorities to evacuate dozens of homes in the Galicia region, in addition to the flames spreading to neighboring areas.



The fire started around 4:00 PM on Friday and quickly spread due to the winds and high temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in the area. Despite intensive extinguishing efforts, the fire reignited strongly on Saturday, forcing authorities to reinforce their efforts.

إطفاء الحرائق.



Dozens of ground teams and a large number of aircraft and helicopters are participating in the firefighting operations, with dozens of ground units and fire trucks deployed, as well as more than 8 helicopters and 7 planes, in addition to support from the Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition with amphibious planes and additional helicopters.

الدفاع المدني خلال إطفاء الحريق في إسبانيا.



Galicia is one of the regions most prone to forest fires in Spain, especially during the summer, due to the dense vegetation, winds, and recurring droughts. This fire marks the first major fire of the 2026 season in the vicinity of Santiago de Compostela, raising significant local concern.

الحريق يجتاح المنازل.



The fire has produced a thick column of smoke visible from distant areas such as the suburbs of Santiago de Compostela. The mayor of Padrón confirmed that evacuations were carried out as a precautionary measure to protect residents, and that no human injuries have been reported so far, but the situation requires continuous vigilance due to the possibility of the fire reigniting.



The Spanish authorities are currently working to contain and cool the fire to prevent any resurgence, while relevant agencies are investigating the causes of its outbreak, whether natural or due to human negligence.