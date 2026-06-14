اندلع حريق غابات ضخم مساء الجمعة في مساحات أرض شاسعة تابعة لبلدية بادرون في مقاطعة لا كورونيا بمنطقة غاليسيا شمال غرب إسبانيا، حتى وصلت مساحته المحترقة إلى نحو 330 هكتاراً (ما يعادل قرابة 800 فدان)، وسط مخاوف من امتداده إلى مناطق أوسع.

حريق إسبانيا يجتاح المنازل والمنشآت.

حريق إسبانيا يجتاح المنازل والمنشآت.

وأدى الحريق إلى إعلان الوضعية 2 كإجراء وقائي طارئ بسبب اقتراب النيران من التجمعات السكنية، ما دفع السلطات إلى إخلاء عشرات المنازل في منطقة غاليسيا، إضافة إلى امتداد النيران إلى مناطق مجاورة.


وبدأ الحريق نحو الساعة 16:00 يوم الجمعة، وسرعان ما انتشر بفعل الرياح ودرجات الحرارة المرتفعة التي تجاوزت 30 درجة مئوية في المنطقة، وعلى الرغم من جهود الإخماد المكثفة، عاود الحريق الاشتعال بقوة يوم السبت، ما أجبر السلطات على تعزيز الجهود.

إطفاء الحرائق.

إطفاء الحرائق.


وتشارك في عمليات الإطفاء عشرات الفرق الأرضية وعدد كبير من الطائرات والمروحيات، حيث تم نشر عشرات الوحدات البرية وسيارات الإطفاء، وأكثر من 8 مروحيات و7 طائرات، إضافة إلى دعم من وزارة التحول البيئي الإسبانية بطائرات برمائية ومروحيات إضافية.

الدفاع المدني خلال إطفاء الحريق في إسبانيا.

الدفاع المدني خلال إطفاء الحريق في إسبانيا.


وتُعد غاليسيا من المناطق الأكثر تعرضاً للحرائق الغابية في إسبانيا، خصوصاً خلال فصل الصيف، بسبب الغطاء النباتي الكثيف والرياح والجفاف المتكرر، حيث يأتي هذا الحريق كأول حريق كبير في موسم 2026 في محيط سانتياغو دي كومبوستيلا، وهو ما أثار قلقاً محلياً كبيراً.

الحريق يجتاح المنازل.

الحريق يجتاح المنازل.


وأدى الحريق إلى عمود دخان كثيف شوهد من مناطق بعيدة مثل ضواحي سانتياغو دي كومبوستيلا، وأكد عمدة بادرون أن عمليات الإخلاء تمت كإجراء احترازي لحماية السكان، وأن لا إصابات بشرية سُجلت حتى الآن، لكن الوضع يتطلب يقظة مستمرة بسبب احتمالية إعادة اشتعال النيران.


وتعمل السلطات الإسبانية حالياً على احتواء الحريق وتبريده لمنع أي تجدد، فيما تتابع الجهات المعنية التحقيق في أسباب اندلاعه، سواء كانت طبيعية أو ناتجة عن إهمال بشري.