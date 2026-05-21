في واحدة من أضخم وأعقد قضايا غسل الأموال التي زلزلت الأوساط المالية، أسدلت محكمة الاستئناف في الكويت الستار على ملف مالي ثقيل ارتبط بتحويلات وشبكات مشبوهة عابرة للحدود تجاوزت قيمتها ربع مليار دينار، مطلقة أحكاماً مشددة وصادمة بحق المتورطين.
أصدرت المحكمة أحكاماً قضائية حاسمة بحق 19 متهماً في القضية، تراوحت عقوباتهم بين السجن المشدد من 3 إلى 7 سنوات، إلى جانب فرض غرامات مالية قياسية وغير مسبوقة بلغت 510 ملايين دينار كويتي (نصف مليار دينار)، في خطوة تعكس جدية القضاء في بتر أذرع الفساد المالي.
صُنفت القضية كواحدة من أكبر وأخطر ملفات غسل الأموال، وكشفت تحقيقات النيابة العامة فيها تفاصيل تحبس الأنفاس، حيث نجحت شبكة منظمة جرى توصيفها بـ"الجماعة الإجرامية" في استخدام عمليات مالية ومصرفية شديدة التعقيد لإخفاء وتبييض أموال ضخمة يشتبه في ارتباطها بجرائم خطيرة تمس الأمن الاقتصادي للبلاد.
وجاءت هذه الأموال نتاج سلسلة من الجرائم شملت الإضرار المتعمد بالمصالح القومية، والتزوير في محررات بنكية وعرفية، والنصب والاحتيال، والتهريب الجمركي، بالإضافة إلى تجاوز قرارات حظر دخول بضائع معينة إلى البلاد.
ورغم تمسك المتهمين بالإنكار الكامل والرفض القاطع لكافة التهم الموجهة إليهم خلال جلسات المحاكمة العاصفة، إلا أن الأدلة والتقارير المالية الدامغة قادت المحكمة لإدانة العدد الأكبر منهم بأحكام متفاوتة، في حين حصل آخرون على البراءة أو الامتناع عن النطق بالعقاب بحق بعض الحالات.
وأثارت الأرقام الفلكية المرتبطة بالقضية صدمة واسعة في الشارع الكويتي، خصوصاً مع وصول قيمة الأموال محل الاتهام والتدوير إلى نحو 255 مليون دينار كويتي، وهو ما جعل المراقبين يصفون الملف بأنه جرس إنذار يكشف حجم وعمق الشبكات المعقدة التي تحاول تمرير الأموال المشبوهة داخل الاقتصاد الكويتي وخارجه.
ومع صدور هذا الحكم التاريخي، عاد ملف مكافحة غسل الأموال ليتصدر واجهة التريند والجدل مجدداً في الخليج، وسط تساؤلات متزايدة حول كيفية تشكل هذه الشبكات العنقودية، وحجم الاختراقات المالية التي تمكنت من تمرير مئات الملايين في الخفاء قبل أن تسقط بقوة القانون أمام سلطات التحقيق والمحاكم.
In one of the largest and most complex money laundering cases that shook the financial circles, the Court of Appeals in Kuwait has closed the curtain on a heavy financial file linked to suspicious cross-border transfers and networks exceeding a quarter of a billion dinars, issuing strict and shocking sentences against the involved parties.
The court issued decisive judicial rulings against 19 defendants in the case, with their sentences ranging from 3 to 7 years of hard labor, in addition to imposing unprecedented financial fines amounting to 510 million Kuwaiti dinars (half a billion dinars), in a move that reflects the seriousness of the judiciary in cutting off the arms of financial corruption.
The case has been classified as one of the largest and most dangerous money laundering files, with investigations by the Public Prosecution revealing breath-taking details, as an organized network described as a "criminal gang" succeeded in using highly complex financial and banking operations to conceal and launder huge amounts of money suspected to be linked to serious crimes affecting the economic security of the country.
This money resulted from a series of crimes that included willful harm to national interests, forgery in banking and customary documents, fraud, customs smuggling, in addition to violating decisions prohibiting the entry of certain goods into the country.
Despite the defendants' complete denial and outright rejection of all the charges against them during the stormy trial sessions, the overwhelming evidence and financial reports led the court to convict the majority of them with varying sentences, while others were acquitted or the court refrained from pronouncing punishment in some cases.
The astronomical figures associated with the case have caused widespread shock in the Kuwaiti street, especially with the value of the accused and laundered money reaching about 255 million Kuwaiti dinars, which led observers to describe the file as a wake-up call revealing the size and depth of the complex networks attempting to pass suspicious funds within and outside the Kuwaiti economy.
With the issuance of this historic ruling, the issue of combating money laundering has once again taken center stage in the trends and debates in the Gulf, amid increasing questions about how these clustered networks are formed and the extent of the financial breaches that managed to pass hundreds of millions in secrecy before falling under the force of law before the investigative authorities and courts.