في واحدة من أضخم وأعقد قضايا غسل الأموال التي زلزلت الأوساط المالية، أسدلت محكمة الاستئناف في الكويت الستار على ملف مالي ثقيل ارتبط بتحويلات وشبكات مشبوهة عابرة للحدود تجاوزت قيمتها ربع مليار دينار، مطلقة أحكاماً مشددة وصادمة بحق المتورطين.

أصدرت المحكمة أحكاماً قضائية حاسمة بحق 19 متهماً في القضية، تراوحت عقوباتهم بين السجن المشدد من 3 إلى 7 سنوات، إلى جانب فرض غرامات مالية قياسية وغير مسبوقة بلغت 510 ملايين دينار كويتي (نصف مليار دينار)، في خطوة تعكس جدية القضاء في بتر أذرع الفساد المالي.

صُنفت القضية كواحدة من أكبر وأخطر ملفات غسل الأموال، وكشفت تحقيقات النيابة العامة فيها تفاصيل تحبس الأنفاس، حيث نجحت شبكة منظمة جرى توصيفها بـ"الجماعة الإجرامية" في استخدام عمليات مالية ومصرفية شديدة التعقيد لإخفاء وتبييض أموال ضخمة يشتبه في ارتباطها بجرائم خطيرة تمس الأمن الاقتصادي للبلاد.

وجاءت هذه الأموال نتاج سلسلة من الجرائم شملت الإضرار المتعمد بالمصالح القومية، والتزوير في محررات بنكية وعرفية، والنصب والاحتيال، والتهريب الجمركي، بالإضافة إلى تجاوز قرارات حظر دخول بضائع معينة إلى البلاد.

ورغم تمسك المتهمين بالإنكار الكامل والرفض القاطع لكافة التهم الموجهة إليهم خلال جلسات المحاكمة العاصفة، إلا أن الأدلة والتقارير المالية الدامغة قادت المحكمة لإدانة العدد الأكبر منهم بأحكام متفاوتة، في حين حصل آخرون على البراءة أو الامتناع عن النطق بالعقاب بحق بعض الحالات.

وأثارت الأرقام الفلكية المرتبطة بالقضية صدمة واسعة في الشارع الكويتي، خصوصاً مع وصول قيمة الأموال محل الاتهام والتدوير إلى نحو 255 مليون دينار كويتي، وهو ما جعل المراقبين يصفون الملف بأنه جرس إنذار يكشف حجم وعمق الشبكات المعقدة التي تحاول تمرير الأموال المشبوهة داخل الاقتصاد الكويتي وخارجه.

ومع صدور هذا الحكم التاريخي، عاد ملف مكافحة غسل الأموال ليتصدر واجهة التريند والجدل مجدداً في الخليج، وسط تساؤلات متزايدة حول كيفية تشكل هذه الشبكات العنقودية، وحجم الاختراقات المالية التي تمكنت من تمرير مئات الملايين في الخفاء قبل أن تسقط بقوة القانون أمام سلطات التحقيق والمحاكم.