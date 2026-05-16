أوقفت السلطات الأمنية في ترينيداد وتوباغو، مؤقتاً، طائرة شحن أوكرانية متجهة إلى ليبيا، بعد اكتشاف كميات كبيرة من المتفجرات الصناعية غير المعلنة على متنها أثناء توقفها التقني للتزود بالوقود في مطار بياركو الدولي.

وبحسب بيان صادر عن هيئة المطارات في ترينيداد وتوباغو، وصلت الطائرة (قم الرحلة CVK-7078 التابعة لشركة الشحن الأوكرانية Cavok Air، مساء الخميس، قادمة من جزر البهاما، إذ كان من المقرر أن تتوجه بعد التزود بالوقود إلى الرأس الأخضر ثم إلى ليبيا الوجهة النهائية.

وعند إجراء الفحوصات الروتينية من قبل ضباط الإدارة الهجرية، تبين أن الطائرة تحمل أطناناً من المتفجرات الصناعية لم يتم الإفصاح عنها وفقاً للبروتوكولات الدولية للطيران والأمن، مما أثار استنفاراً أمنياً كبيراً شمل جهات عدة: الجمارك، شرطة المطار، الفرع الخاص، ووكالات أمريكية ودولية أخرى.

وأدت الحادثة إلى احتجاز الطائرة وطاقمها المكون من 5 أفراد أوروبيين لساعات، وسط حضور أمني مكثف في المطار، وقد أبلغ الطاقم السلطات بأن الحمولة هي «متفجرات صناعية»، لكن عدم الإعلان المسبق عنها أثار شكوكاً أمنية مشروعة، خصوصاً مع الوجهة النهائية في ليبيا التي تشهد اضطرابات أمنية مستمرة.

وأجرت السلطات تحقيقاً مشتركاً مكثفاً، وفي بيان صادر يوم الجمعة، أعلنت هيئة المطارات أنه «لم يُحدد أي مسؤولية على الطيار أو الطاقم»، وتم منح الإذن للطائرة والطاقم بالمغادرة واستكمال رحلتهم.

وشركة الطيران الناقلة هي Cavok Air، وهي شركة شحن أوكرانية مقرها كييف، تعمل بشكل أساسي بطائرات أنتونوف An-12، وغالباً ما تنفذ رحلات شحن تجارية ولوجستية في مناطق مختلفة.

وتعتبر ترينيداد وتوباغو، الواقعة قبالة سواحل فنزويلا، نقطة عبور معروفة في بعض الشبكات غير الشرعية، لكن الحادثة هنا تتعلق بانتهاك إجراءات الإفصاح عن الحمولات الخطرة وليس نشاطاً إجرامياً مباشراً.