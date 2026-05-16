The security authorities in Trinidad and Tobago temporarily halted a Ukrainian cargo plane heading to Libya after discovering large quantities of undeclared industrial explosives on board during its technical stop for refueling at Piarco International Airport.

According to a statement issued by the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, the aircraft (flight CVK-7078 belonging to the Ukrainian shipping company Cavok Air) arrived on Thursday evening from the Bahamas, and was scheduled to proceed to Cape Verde after refueling, then to Libya, its final destination.

During routine checks conducted by immigration officers, it was found that the plane was carrying tons of undeclared industrial explosives, in violation of international aviation and security protocols, which triggered a significant security alert involving several agencies: customs, airport police, the special branch, and other American and international agencies.

The incident led to the detention of the aircraft and its crew of 5 European members for several hours, amid a heavy security presence at the airport. The crew informed the authorities that the cargo was "industrial explosives," but the lack of prior declaration raised legitimate security concerns, especially given the final destination in Libya, which is experiencing ongoing security disturbances.

The authorities conducted an intensive joint investigation, and in a statement released on Friday, the Airports Authority announced that "no responsibility has been determined for the pilot or the crew," and permission was granted for the aircraft and crew to depart and continue their journey.

The airline involved is Cavok Air, a Ukrainian cargo company based in Kyiv, primarily operating Antonov An-12 aircraft, and often conducting commercial and logistical cargo flights in various regions.

Trinidad and Tobago, located off the coast of Venezuela, is known as a transit point in some illicit networks, but the incident here pertains to a violation of hazardous cargo disclosure procedures rather than direct criminal activity.